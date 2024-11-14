2024 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Jared Goff tries to shake off his five-interception performance, Jordan Love searches for improved health luck in Chicago, and Russell Wilson hopes the Ravens are as good of a matchup in person as they are on paper.

1 Jalen Hurts PHI vs WAS 2 Lamar Jackson BAL at PIT 3 Josh Allen BUF vs KC 4 Jayden Daniels WAS at PHI 5 Brock Purdy SF vs SEA 6 Joe Burrow CIN at LAC 7 Justin Herbert LAC vs CIN 8 Patrick Mahomes KC at BUF 9 Jared Goff DET vs JAC 10 Jordan Love GB at CHI 11 Matthew Stafford LAR at NE 12 Kirk Cousins ATL at DEN 13 Russell Wilson PIT vs BAL 14 Bo Nix DEN vs ATL 15 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs LV 16 Jameis Winston CLE at NO 17 C.J. Stroud HOU at DAL 18 Aaron Rodgers NYJ vs IND 19 Sam Darnold MIN at TEN 20 Geno Smith SEA at SF 21 Drake Maye NE vs LAR 22 Anthony Richardson IND at NYJ 23 Derek Carr NO vs CLE 24 Caleb Williams CHI vs GB 25 Will Levis TEN vs MIN 26 Mac Jones JAC at DET 27 Gardner Minshew LV at MIA 28 Cooper Rush DAL vs HOU 29 Trey Lance DAL vs HOU 30 Desmond Ridder LV at MIA

QB Notes: With eight rushing touchdowns over his past four starts, Jalen Hurts has closed in on Lamar Jackson as the QB1 overall by average points. Neither has a cake Week 11 matchup, but Hurts’ is more favorable with a higher game total. … In a strange statistical anomaly, Sunday will be just Lamar Jackson’s fourth start against the Steelers since his rookie year in 2018. He didn’t fare all that well last season. Pittsburgh’s defense has posted elite numbers against the pass, albeit vs. an extremely soft slate of enemy signal callers. In the MVP we trust. … Josh Allen has always done just fine against the Chiefs, though he badly needs one of Amari Cooper (wrist) or Keon Coleman (wrist) back. The aDOT keeps creeping lower, and the bigs plays just aren’t happening with Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins and Curtis Samuel. … Jayden Daniels finds himself outside the top 20 by average points over the past five weeks, one of the reasons he’s now barely cracking the top 10 on the season. The Eagles are another tough matchup after last weekend’s Pittsburgh date. They also represent a potential short-week shootout. We’ll give Daniels’ dual-threat one more week in the top four.

Brock Purdy came off bye to a full(ish) supporting cast and supplied his most passing yards of the season. It resulted in a QB5 finish. Now he returns home to face a struggling Seahawks defense. Purdy is a pocket passer actually producing fantasy points. … So is Joe Burrow, obviously, though the Chargers profile as one of his tougher matchups of the season. The Bolts have as many interceptions (nine) as passing scores allowed. Burrow always provides floor. Maybe don’t count on ceiling on Sunday Night Football. … Continuing to post better numbers before facing a non-competitive Titans team, Justin Herbert could be poised to break out for real against the Bengals’ perpetual motion shootout machine. The 46.5 game total highlights bookmaker skepticism, but Herbert has a full supporting cast for what could easily turn into a domed track meet. … Two of Patrick Mahomes’ four highest yardage totals have come in the past two weeks. That includes vs. a tough Broncos defense. The Bills are far from an amazing matchup, but DeAndre Hopkins seems to have shored up Mahomes’ floor while offering the promise of ceiling.

It was fiasco SZN for Jared Goff in Week 10. It’s fiasco SZN every week for the Jaguars. Back home in the safe-space environs of Ford Field, Goff is well-positioned for a big day as long as the Jags don’t completely collapse. We would be lying if we said “Jags collapse” wasn’t a likely outcome, however. … Which version of Jordan Love will we get against the Bears? The multi-score gunslinger, or the barely-walking game manager? We have to err on the side of the latter with the contest taking place in Chicago and the total struggling to reach 40. … Matthew Stafford’s first week back in the top 12 didn’t go so well. He did find each of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp for big days. It’s that elite receiver duo that continues to buy Stafford benefit of the doubt in the lower-end QB1 mix amidst something of a league-wide production collapse. Save for Caleb Williams, the Patriots have been a plus QB matchup. … Tua Tagovailoa keeps bumping up against useful days. Don’t be surprised if the Raiders finally put him over the top. That’s assuming Miami doesn’t just go completely wild on the ground.

How good is the Broncos’ pass defense really? There have been signs of slippage since facing actually good QBs the past two weeks. Does Kirk Cousins qualify? Highly debatable. That being said, 280/2 does not feel like an outlandish outcome on the QB1/2 borderline. … Russell Wilson has been a QB1 since returning despite averaging just 17 completions for 246 yards. It’s that old Russ efficiency. We might finally get some volume against the Ravens’ league-worst pass defense with the Steelers operating as three-point home ‘dogs. … If you’re having trouble taking Bo Nix seriously as a legitimate streamer, you’re not alone. But he’s been a QB1 by average points over the past five weeks and has a strong Falcons matchup at home. It’s been a weird year. A dual-threat improving his passing is at least an old trope. … C.J. Stroud has been brutal. There’s really no other way to put it. He has one multi-score start since September. The reasons for Week 11 optimism are Nico Collins’ return vs. the Cowboys’ pathetic defense. We still can’t quite get Stroud in the top 12 with Micah Parsons poised to run right through the Texans’ nonexistent blocking.

View Aaron Rodgers as essentially a poor man’s Matthew Stafford at this point. His elite receiver duo prevents the bottom from falling out, but you would know by now if there was going to be any ceiling. … Sam Darnold’s QB1 cup of coffee vs. two bad defenses went about as poorly as possible. Now he’s facing a stubbornly strong one in the Titans. Like Rodgers and Stafford, Danold’s supporting cast will probably prevent him from melting into a puddle. There are just better bets to place … One of them is Jameis Winston. He’s the perfect Week 11 marriage of matchup and supporting cast, especially coming off bye. Although they are posting strong efficiency marks, the Saints surrender oodles of raw yardage. … Geno Smith comes off bye with a healthy receiver trio. He got dominated by the 49ers a month ago, but generated over 300 yards in the process. You know what you’re getting here. … Crazy Legs Drake Maye finds himself in the same position as Bo Nix earlier this season: He’s not a true dual-threat because he’s not passing enough. The Rams do boast one of the league’s softest aerial defenses. Maye’s supporting cast is simply so bad.

