Backfield Report: Buccaneers’ backfield running hot ahead of Week 9

Week 9 Byes: PIT, SF

Arizona Cardinals

James Conner (Week 8: 50 snaps, 22 opportunities, 19 routes, 2 targets)

Emari Demercado (Week 8: 8 snaps, 1 opportunity, 4 routes, 1 target)

Trey Benson (Week 8: 4 snaps, 1 opportunity, 1 route, 0 targets)

Notes: In the Cardinals’ Week 8 win over the Dolphins, Conner ran 20 times for 53 yards and one touchdown while adding two catches for 16 additional yards. It wasn’t the most efficient day for the veteran back, but he continues to dominate the Cardinals’ backfield opportunities and is touting a 35 percent opportunity share since Week 6. He remains the only fantasy-relevant back in Arizona’s backfield, while Trey Benson is my preferred stash despite him playing just behind Emari Demercardo.

Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson (Week 8: 40 snaps, 20 opportunities, 20 routes, 7 targets)

Tyler Allgeier (Week 8: 22 snaps, 12 opportunities, 4 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Bijan Robinson ran for 63 scoreless yards on 13 carries in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers, but he was on the receiving end of seven targets and turned them into 7-43-1. Robinson has seen five or more targets in four of his eight games this season and currently ranks in the top five amongst running backs in:



Targets - 35

Receptions - 31

Receiving Yards - 244

His 203 route run leads all running backs and is 25 more than the next closest player (Alvin Kamara, 178). Since totaling 19.8 fantasy points in Week 8 against the Panthers, Tyler Allgeier has managed just 8.8 fantasy points over the last two weeks and can’t be trusted in Week 9 against the Cowboys. Allgeier is a high-end bench stash and nothing more.

Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry (Week 8: 31 snaps, 12 opportunities, 9 routes, 1 target)

Justice Hill (Week 8: 34 snaps, 3 opportunities, 20 routes, 1 target)

Notes: In a week where Justice Hill out-snapped Derrick Henry, the Ravens’ satellite back could only muster three opportunities in the Week 8 defeat. It was a typical fantasy week for Hill and an atypical week for Henry, who ran for 11-73-1 but saw his production buoyed by a 39-yard run. Henry was bottled up for much of the afternoon, and things won’t get any easier for him in Week 9 against the Broncos. That said, he was and continues to be the only Ravens running back worth rostering. For those curious, he is currently on pace to rush for 2,010 yards — which would fall just short of Eric Dickerson’s single-season record (2,105).

Buffalo Bills

James Cook (Week 8: 38 snaps, 20 opportunities, 14 routes, 3 targets)

Ray Davis (Week 8: 15 snaps, 6 opportunities, 5 routes, 0 targets)

Ty Johnson (Week 8: 14 snaps, 1 opportunity, 11 routes, 1 target)

Notes: In the Bills’ 31-10 drubbing of the Seahawks, James Cook ran 17 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns. It was the third-most rushing yards for Cook in his career, as he continues to be one of the league’s best fantasy assets on a per-touch basis. Cook’s eight total touchdowns are two more than what he managed all of last season, and his 1.08 fantasy points per touch ranks fourth amongst all running backs (min. 100 touches) this season. Ray Davis saw only six opportunities in this one and managed just 29 scoreless yards. He’s managed just 12 touches in his last two games. He’s a high-end stash but does not offer any fantasy upside at this time.

Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard (Week 8: 45 snaps, 17 opportunities, 17 routes, 2 targets)

Miles Sanders (Week 8: 19 snaps, 8 opportunities, 14 routes, 7 targets)

Notes: Miles Sanders’s seven targets were the most he’s seen in any game this season. His previous high was four in Week 4. Sanders totaled 45 yards from scrimmage on his eight total touches, which would have made for a nearly useless fantasy day outside of full-PPR leagues. Chuba Hubbard ran 15 times for 56 scoreless yards in the defeat but is primed for a bounce-back in Week 9 against a bad Saints defense. While rookie Jonathon Brooks could make his return from a knee injury he suffered in his final season at Texas, head coach Dave Canales didn’t rule out the possibility of Brooks missing the entire season when asked about it last week. Even if Brooks does play in Week 9, we can safely assume Hubbard will lead the backfield by a wide margin while Brooks gets eased into his first game as a pro.

Chicago Bears

D’Andre Swift (Week 8: 44 snaps, 18 opportunities, 11 routes, 0 targets)

Roschon Johnson (Week 8: 16 snaps, 2 opportunities, 4 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: D’Andre Swift continued to dominate the touches in Chicago’s backfield and broke off a 56-yard touchdown run in Week 8’s loss to the Commanders. Swift’s day ended with a line of 18-129-1. He did not see a target in the defeat, which was a first for him on the year. Roschon Johnson vultured a touchdown from Swift late in the fourth quarter, but that’s not a new development. All four of Johnson’s rushing touchdowns this season have been on one-yard scores, per Pro Football Reference. Swift will continue to operate in a bell cow role in Week 9 against the Cardinals.

Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Brown (Week 8: 29 snaps, 15 opportunities, 16 routes, 3 targets)

Zack Moss (Week 8: 29 snaps, 9 opportunities, 17 routes, 4 targets)

Notes: Chase Brown has now led the Bengals’ backfield in touches in each of their last four games. Since Week 5, Brown has earned 61 total opportunities to Moss’ 38. In Week 8’s loss to the Eagles, Brown ran for 12-32-1, while Moss totaled 11 scoreless yards on five carries. Moss was the better back in the passing game, posting a 4-28-0 line on four targets, but the Bengals don’t appear interested in featuring him like they did at the start of the season. Brown should have plenty of fantasy upside in Week 9 against the Raiders, while Moss is a risky bet on a PPR scam and nothing more.

Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb (Week 8: 40 snaps, 17 opportunities, 17 routes, 1 target)

Pierre Strong (Week 8: 13 snaps, 1 opportunity, 11 routes, 1 target)

D’Onta Foreman (Week 8: 12 snaps, 5 opportunities, 6 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Nick Chubb has carried the load for the Browns since returning in Week 7 Chubb has rushed 17 times for 74 yards and one touchdown. He’s averaging only 2.7 YPC on the year, although that was somewhat expected, given the nature of the injury he suffered last season. We’ll see if he bounces back to his old form as time goes along, but he gets another tough defensive matchup in Week 9 against the Chargers. Expect Chubb to see the bulk of the carries again, but don’t expect the high-end production he provided over the first six years of his career. He’s little more than an RB3/FLEX play this week. Pierre Strong and D’Onta Foreman have little to no value at this time, while Jerome Ford’s role will likely be that of a third-down back once he returns to the field from his hamstring injury.

Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott (Week 8: 25 snaps, 11 opportunities, 10 routes, 1 target)

Dalvin Cook (Week 8: 17 snaps, 7 opportunities, 7 routes, 1 target)

Notes: With Rico Dowdle (illness) out for Week 8, Dalvin Cook got the call-up from the practice squad to serve as the Cowboys’ RB2 behind Ezekiel Elliott. Cook totaled 22 yards from scrimmage on his seven opportunities and averaged just 2.0 YCO/ATT on his attempts. It wasn’t an impressive outing for Cook, but it also wasn’t much worse than what we’ve seen from the Cowboys rushing attack this season. Zeke led the Cowboys’ backfield with 10 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown, which has been par for the course for him since 2022. There’s nothing of value in Dallas’ backfield. I wouldn’t recommend starting any of these guys in Week 9 against the Falcons.

Denver Broncos

Javonte Williams (Week 8: 42 snaps, 22 opportunities, 15 routes, 5 targets)

Jaleel McLaughlin (Week 8: 23 snaps, 9 opportunities, 7 routes, 1 target)

Audric Estime (Week 8: 4 snaps, 1 opportunity, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: In a plus matchup against the Panthers, Javonte Williams ran 17 times for 44 scoreless yards while adding four catches for eight more yards. This performance, of course, came on the heels of his Week 7 performance against the Saints, in which he ran for a season-best 14-88-2. Last week, I warned against being too bullish on Williams’ performance against the Saints, and his outing against the Panthers reminded us what he’s been for most of the season. Ranking amongst the league’s worst running backs, Williams is a risky bet in Week 9 against the Ravens despite his impending opportunities. Meanwhile, Jaleel McLaughlin averaged a solid 47 yards on eight carries and has rushed 12 times for 82 scoreless yards in his last two games. Unfortunately, he’s playing well behind Williams and has no fantasy upside against the Ravens.

Detroit Lions

David Montgomery (Week 8: 21 snaps, 10 opportunities, 5 routes, 1 target)

Jahmyr Gibbs (Week 8: 20 snaps, 12 opportunities, 8 routes, 1 target)

Sione Vaki (Week 8: 1 snap, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: For the second straight week, Jahmyr Gibbs has come out on the plus side of the 50-50 backfield split in Detroit. Gibbs ran for 11-127-1 in last week’s win over the Titans and has rushed for 26-243-3 in his last two games. David Montgomery, on the other hand, has rushed 18 times for 64 yards and one touchdown and went for 9-33-1 in Week 8. Both backs will continue to see their normal split of the touches in Week 9, and Gibbs remains a must-start. If there’s to be some concern over Montgomery, it’s over the fact that he’s now had less than 10 carries in back-to-back games after averaging 15.0 rush attempts/gm Weeks 1-6.

Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs (Week 8: 44 snaps, 27 opportunities, 14 routes, 2 targets)

Chris Brooks (Week 8: 15 snaps, 5 opportunities, 5 routes, 1 target)

Emanuel Wilson (Week 8: 12 snaps, 6 opportunities, 7 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Josh Jacobs had one of his best games as a Packer in Week 8 against the Jaguars. He topped 100 rushing yards for just the second time this season and scored not once but twice, doubling his touchdown total on the season. Jacobs handled 27 of the Packers 38 running back opportunities, and his 34 percent opportunity share on the year is tied for the 10th-highest in the league amongst all running backs. Jacobs gets a Week 9 matchup against a Lions team that’s allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to running backs over the last five weeks.

Houston Texans

Joe Mixon (Week 8: 55 snaps, 31 opportunities, 20 routes, 6 targets)

Dare Ogunbowale (Week 8: 9 snaps, 2 opportunities, 5 routes, 1 target)

Dameon Pierce (Week 8: 3 snaps, 1 opportunity, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Joe Mixon will be used until his proverbial wheels fall off. The Texans have made that clear from the start. The veteran running back topped 30 opportunities for the second time this season and finished Week 8 as the RB6 in PPR leagues. Mixon totaled 134 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Colts and will be in for another high-volume day against the Jets. Gang Green has allowed the 14th-most fantasy points per game to running backs over the last five weeks and could struggle to slow Mixon, who has been running hot all season.

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor (Week 8: 52 snaps, 21 opportunities, 21 routes, 1 target)

Trey Sermon (Week 8: 9 snaps, 1 opportunity, 4 routes, 1 target)

Tyler Goodson (Week 8: 2 snaps, 1 opportunity, 2 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Jonathan Taylor returned from his three-game absence from an ankle injury to immediately resume his role as the Colts’ bell cow back. Taylor rushed for 105 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries in the Week 8 loss and caught one pass for 12 yards. Taylor’s fantasy upside has always been sky-high, but with Joe Flacco back under center, Taylor could be in line for more scoring opportunities after Flacco and the Colts averaged 27.0 points per game and 358.0 yards per game in his two starts. Taylor continues to profile as a high-end RB1 and will have a chance to hit that mark in Week 9 against the Vikings.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tank Bigsby (Week 8: 37 snaps, 20 opportunities, 13 routes, 2 targets)

D’Ernest Johnson (Week 8: 19 snaps, 3 opportunities, 15 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Travis Etienne missed his second-straight game with a hamstring injury, paving the way for Tank Bigbsy to again operate as the Jaguars’ RB1. Bigsby toted the ball 18 times for 78 scoreless yards on the ground but didn’t find the end zone, which resulted in an underwhelming 10.6 fantasy points. Bigsby would again handle the majority of the Jaguars’ backfield snaps in Week 9 if Etienne can’t go against the Eagles, but would revert back to his typical change-of-pace role of Etienne does play.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kareem Hunt (Week 8: 39 snaps, 22 opportunities, 13 routes, 1 target)

Samaje Perine (Week 8: 22 snaps, 2 opportunities, 15 routes, 2 targets)

Carson Steele (Week 8: 7 snaps, 3 opportunities, 2 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Kareem Hunt ran 21 times for 59 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ Week 8 win over the Raiders. He’s been the only fantasy-relevant back in Kansas City since joining the team in Week 4 and will continue to be so in Week 9 against the Buccaneers. Isiah Pacheco (leg) is the only back who could threaten Hunt for touches, but he remains a long-shot to return from the broken fibula he suffered in Week 2. Hunt is only a handful of bell cow backs with truly safe roles on a week-to-week basis.

Las Vegas Raiders

Alexander Mattison (Week 8: 36 snaps, 19 opportunities, 14 routes, 5 targets)

Ameer Abdullah (Week 8: 17 snaps, 2 opportunities, 6 routes, 1 target)

Zamir White (Week 8: 2 snaps, 2 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Hello, darkness, my old friend. The Raiders backfield continues to be awful, and it was at its peak awfulness in Week 8 against the Chiefs. Last week, I wrote in my Expected Points article about Alexander Mattison’s recent volume, which has been close to elite, and his efficiency, which has been bottom of the barrel. In last week’s loss to the Chiefs, Mattison handled 19 of the Raiders’ 23 backfield opportunities and turned those looks into a whopping 44 scoreless yards from scrimmage. Mattison is apparently the best the Raiders have to offer. He’ll continue to be funneled volume in Week 9 against the Bengals in a game where he could have some solid RB3 upside.

Los Angeles Chargers

J.K. Dobbins (Week 8: 51 snaps, 22 opportunities, 20 routes, 5 targets)

Kimani Vidal (Week 8: 12 snaps, 6 opportunities, 5 routes, 0 targets)

Hassan Haskins (Week 8: 1 snap, 1 opportunity, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: J.K. Dobbins played well ahead of Kimani Vidal in his third-straight week without Gus Edwards. Since Week 6, Dobbins has earned a 37 percent opportunity share and has earned 68 of the team’s 90 running back opportunities over that span. He’s also averaged just 3.6 yards per touch — not yards per carry, but per touch (rush attempts + receptions) in those games. In what should have been a plus matchup against the Saints, Dobbins was held to 17-57-1 on the ground and caught 4-of-7 targets for 11 yards. Dobbins hasn’t averaged more than 3.9 YPT in any game he’s played since Week 2. Rookie Kimani Vidal hasn’t fared much better. He’s totaled just 86 yards since Week 6, and 38 of those yards came on a receiving touchdown in his first game. Dobbins gets another tough matchup in Week 9 against the Browns, but his volume continues to make him an intriguing boom-or-bust RB2 in fantasy.

Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams (Week 8: 59 snaps, 29 opportunities, 22 routes, 6 targets)

Blake Corum (Week 8: 7 snaps, 5 opportunities, 2 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Blake Corum continues to be a lightly-used backup for the Rams, while Kyren Williams continues to play his typical every-down role. Williams’ 39 percent opportunity share is the third-highest of any back in the league, but in his last two games, he’s seen that number jump to 44 percent. In short, he’s one of the highest-volume running backs in the league, and fantasy managers should play him every week. Fantasy managers should not play Corum in any week as long as Williams is healthy. Williams gets a favorable Week 9 matchup against the Seahawks.

Miami Dolphins

De’Von Achane (Week 8: 37 snaps, 17 opportunities, 18 routes, 7 targets)

Raheem Mostert (Week 8: 29 snaps, 10 opportunities, 10 routes, 1 target)

Jaylen Wright (Week 8: 3 snaps, 2 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: We now have a four-game sample of what the backfield splits have looked like in games where De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert have both been active this season. Take a look at them in the table below.



De’Von Achane Raheem Mostert Rush Attempts 9.5 11.3 Targets 4.8 1.8 Opportunities 15.3 13.1 PPR/gm 15.7 9.2

Achane holds the slight lead in overall opportunities but has been the far more efficient back on a per-touch basis, averaging 5.5 YPT to Mostert’s 3.9. Fantasy managers who start Mostert in Week 9 against the Bills are chasing the two touchdowns he scored in Week 8 and nothing else. Mostert ran nine times for just 19 yards in last week’s loss to the Cardinals and has been targeted two times or less in three of his four games played this season. There’s some room to start Mostert for those in need of help at running back this week, but he’s little more than a touchdown-dependent RB3 at this time.

Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones (Week 8: 46 snaps, 21 opportunities, 20 routes, 2 targets)

Ty Chandler (Week 8: 2 snaps, 0 opportunities, 1 route, 0 targets)

Notes: Aaron Jones saw 21 opportunities in the Vikings’ Week 8 loss to the Rams. Jones totaled 95 scoreless yards in the defeat, but head coach Kevin O’Connell had no interest in exploring other options out of the backfield. Jones was the only Vikings running back to see a carry or target last week. The best-case scenario for Ty Chandler is he becomes a volume-based RB2 if Jones were ever to miss time. He’s a nice fantasy stash but nothing more. On tap for Jones in Week 9 is a highly-favorable matchup against the Colts.

New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson (Week 8: 50 snaps, 23 opportunities, 19 routes, 3 targets)

Antonio Gibson (Week 8: 13 snaps, 5 opportunities, 6 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: In Week 7’s loss to the Jaguars, the Patriots played JaMycal Hasty well ahead of Antonio Gibson, which I touched on in last week’s Backfield Report. Hasty appeared to be trending in the direction of the Patriots’ preferred RB2 behind Rhamondre Stevenson, but the veteran running back never saw the field in Week 8 against the Jets. Gibson ran five times for six yards in Sunday’s victory while Stevenson rushed for 20-48-2, but Hasty’s one-week emergence appears to be nothing more than a flash in the pan. While he’s still holding onto his role as the Patriots’ RB2, Gibson has no fantasy upside at this time. Stevenson looks to be a high-end RB2 in Week 9 against the Titans.

New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara (Week 8: 38 snaps, 20 opportunities, 20 routes, 10 targets)

Jamaal Williams (Week 8: 20 snaps, 2 opportunities, 8 routes, 0 targets)

Kendre Miller (Week 8: 9 snaps, 3 opportunities, 5 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Alvin Kamara totaled 122 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. His 7.6 YPT marked his second-highest total in any game this season, as he remained the only Saints running back of note. Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller combined for 29 meaningless snaps, although Miller did rush for an impressive 16 yards on his three carries. Miller is the more interesting stash as a potential three-down back if Kamara were ever to miss time, but the Saints won’t be shying away from Kamara any time soon.

New York Giants

Tyrone Tracy (Week 8: 40 snaps, 23 opportunities, 14 routes, 3 targets)

Devin Singletary (Week 8: 25 snaps, 5 opportunities, 14 routes, 3 targets)

Eric Gray (Week 8: 2 snaps, 1 opportunity, 2 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Tyrone Tracy entered the NFL’s concussion protocol after Monday’s loss to the Steelers. His short week to recover puts him on the wrong side of playing in Week 9 against the Commanders, but we’ll see what happens as the week unfolds. Tracy was impressive vs. a stout Steelers defense, racking up 145 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries while averaging 3.70 YCO/ATT and forcing five missed tackles. His 5.2 YPC this season is tied for sixth-best in the league amongst RBs with at least 50 carries. If Tracy cannot play, Devin Singletary will be looking at a high-volume week against a Commanders defense that allowed 196 rushing yards to the Bears in Week 8. Singletary would be a fringe RB2/RB3 if Tracy sits.

New York Jets

Breece Hall (Week 8: 42 snaps, 18 opportunities, 16 routes, 2 targets)

Braelon Allen (Week 8: 19 snaps, 12 opportunities, 4 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Braelon Allen’s 12 opportunities were his most since Week 3, so take what we saw with a grain of salt. The morning meaningful number is probably the 2.7 YPC he averaged on those attempts, although it is worth pointing out that he did punch in a two-yard score in the fourth quarter. Breece Hall ran 16 times for 80 yards (5.0 YPC) in Sunday’s defeat and caught one pass for nine yards. His 18 opportunities are on par with what we’ve seen for most of this season. He and the Jets play on a short week as they prepare to face the Texans on Thursday night.

Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley (Week 8: 49 snaps, 23 opportunities, 15 routes, 1 target)

Kenneth Gainwell (Week 8: 8 snaps, 6 opportunities, 3 routes, 1 target)

Will Shipley (Week 8: 2 snaps, 2 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Not much has changed since Week 7, when we saw Saquon Barkley run for 17-176-1 in roughly three quarters of play against his former team. In Week 8’s win over the Bengals, Barkley toted the rock 22 times for 108 yards while watching Jalen Hurts vulture three touchdowns from him inside the Bengals’ 10-yard line. To make matters worse, two of Hurts’ scores came from one yard out, as the signature “Tush Push” remains a threat to running backs everywhere. The Eagles get a Week 9 matchup against a Jaguars defense that’s amongst the league’s best in stopping the run. That said, nobody in their right mind is benching Barkley.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris (Week 8: 37 snaps, 23 opportunities, 10 routes, 4 targets)

Jaylen Warren (Week 8: 25 snaps, 12 opportunities, 11 routes, 3 targets)

Jonathan Ward (Week 8: 1 snap, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Jaylen Warren’s involvement in the Steelers’ offense has looked drastically different with Russell Wilson under center. Below is a look at his per-game metrics in games where Justin Fields play vs. the two games with Russ.



w/ Justin Fields w/ Russell Wilson Snaps 25.2 29.0 Rush Attempts 5.0 10.5 Targets 2.0 3.0 Opportunities 7.0 13.5

Warren has totaled 59 yards from scrimmage over each of the last two weeks. He’s still playing well behind Najee Harris, who ran for 19-114-0 against the Giants, but Warren’s increased usage is somewhat encouraging for his fantasy managers. He’s not putting up gaudy enough numbers to be a weekly start, but we should feel comfortable knowing where he stands with this coaching staff for the time being. He’s a solid stash heading into his team’s Week 9 bye.

Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker (Week 8: 25 snaps, 13 opportunities, 11 routes, 4 targets)

Zach Charbonnet (Week 8: 22 snaps, 7 opportunities, 13 routes, 4 targets)

Notes: Zach Charbonnet has seen exactly seven opportunities in three of his last five games and has not topped out at more than eight since Kenneth Walker’s Week 4 return. He did manage to find the end zone while rushing for 3-4-1 in Week 8 against the Bills, but Walker is the unquestioned leader in Seattle’s backfield. Last week’s loss to the Bills was a brutal display for The Seahawks’ ground game. Walker and Charbonnet combined to run 12 times for 16 yards and a touchdown (1.3 YPC), and it was Geno Smith who wound up leading the team with 16 rushing yards of his own. Seattle will hope for better fortunes in Week 9 against the Rams, where Walker is the only playable option in fantasy.

San Francisco 49ers

Isaac Guerendo (Week 8: 42 snaps, 18 opportunities, 17 routes, 4 targets)

Jordan Mason (Week 8: 9 snaps, 6 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: A shoulder injury limited Jordan Mason to just nine snaps in Week 8’s win over the Cowboys, although head coach Kyle Shanahan acted as if there was a chance Mason could return if needed. That said, it didn’t matter. Rookie Isaac Guerendo shined in his role as the 49ers’ featured back, running for 85 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries while catching three passes for another 17 yards. It was the second time in three weeks that Guerendo stepped in for Mason only to immediately look like the better back. Fantasy managers may recall Guerendo rushing for 99 yards on 10 carries in Week 6 against the Seahawks after Mason exited that game with a shoulder injury as well. The 49ers are acting as if Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) will return in Week 10 against the Buccaneers. If CMC does play, Guerendo and Mason will be rendered useless in fantasy land. If McCaffrey can’t go, it’s hard to say whether it would be Mason or Guerendo leading the backfield after Guerendo’s impressive performances. The 49ers are on bye this week. We’ll see what developments come down the line heading into Week 10.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rachaad White (Week 8: 40 snaps, 12 opportunities, 27 routes, 6 targets)

Bucky Irving (Week 8: 30 snaps, 16 opportunities, 16 routes, 7 targets)

Sean Tucker (Week 8: 7 snaps, 3 opportunities, 3 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Below is a look at how the Buccaneers’ running back opportunities have looked since Todd Bowles hinted at the team deploying a “three-headed monster” at running back ahead of Week 7.



Total Opportunities Weeks 7 & 8 Rachaad White 28 Bucky Irving 28 Sean Tucker 10

It doesn’t take much to see that the Buccaneers’ “three-headed monster” favors two running backs far more than the other. While Sean Tucker is taking some of the workload that used to be split between Rachaad White and Bucky Irving, fantasy managers won’t balk at either back averaging 14 opportunities per game over the last two weeks. White has totaled a solid 46.8 fantasy points in his last two games with Irving sitting on a solid 32.1. Both backs have finished as top-24 backs in each of the last two weeks. No backfield has totaled more fantasy points since Week 7 than the Buccaneers’ and their 25 targets over that span also leads the league. The loss of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin should continue to expand the team’s decision to feature its backs more often. They get a stiff challenge against the Chiefs on the road in Kansas City in Week 9, but both White and Irving are worthwhile starts where needed.

Tennessee Titans

Tony Pollard (Week 8: 57 snaps, 24 opportunities, 25 routes, 4 targets)

Julius Chestnut (Week 8: 13 snaps, 7 opportunities, 4 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: In two weeks without Tyjae Spears, Tony Pollard has averaged 23.0 opportunities/gm, while backup Julius Chestnut sees just 5.5 opportunities/gm in his role as a breather back. Pollard ran 20 times for 94 yards in the Titan’s Week 8 loss to the Lions and caught three passes for another 23 yards. He didn’t find the end zone, but the day could have been much worse in the 52-14 defeat. Whether Spears plays in Week 9 against the Patriots or not, Pollard should still see enough volume to be worth starting where rostered.

Washington Commanders

Austin Ekeler (Week 8: 42 snaps, 10 opportunities, 25 routes, 3 targets)

Brian Robinson (Week 8: 33 snaps, 17 opportunities, 10 routes, 1 target)

Jeremy McNichols (Week 8: 4 snaps, 1 opportunity, 1 route, 1 target)

Notes: Austin Ekeler out-snapped Brian Robinson in Week 8’s win over the Bears, but it was Robinson who continued to lead the Commanders’ in total opportunities and in rush attempts. Robinson ran 16 times for 65 scoreless yards in the win, and did not see many scoring opportunities in a game that consisted only of field goals for the Commanders until the team’s 52-yard Hail Mary on the final play of the game. Robinson should see more scoring opportunities in Week 9 against the Giants, while Ekeler remains a hard player to trust across all fantasy formats. Ekeler has just one top-24 finish in PPR leagues this season, and two top-24 finishes in standard and half-PPR leagues. Start him where needed while understanding the returns could be low.

