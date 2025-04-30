2025 NFL Draft Analysis: Biggest surprises, best picks, notable misses from our Rotoworld roundtable

Everybody has opinions about the 2025 NFL Draft. And believe it or not, they don’t all have to do with Browns fifth-round pick QB Shedeur Sanders.

We got the Rotoworld Football crew together for a wide-ranging roundtable discussion about what we witnessed during the three days in Green Bay and what to think about moving forward. Check out where our analysts agreed and differed.

Beyond Shedeur Sanders’ slide, what surprised you the most about the 2025 NFL Draft?

Patrick Daugherty: That the Falcons continue to operate like they are in the middle of a Super Bowl window. There is an understandable sense of urgency after last year’s desperate selection of Michael Penix Jr., but the reality is he’s about to turn 25 years old and has thrown 105 NFL passes. He isn’t the kind of player I would be orienting my entire franchise around, but that’s the message you send when you trade a future first-rounder to trade up to … 26 … to select a non-quarterback. “Unorthodox” is putting it kindly.

Lawrence Jackson Jr: The Browns not selecting a single wide receiver was very surprising to me, but never fear, they signed Diontae Johnson to save the day.

Kyle Dvorchak: The Browns giving up the NFL’s Shohei Ohtani stunned me. They got a great haul from the Jags for the pick and the analytics probably like the move, but it cost them a generational player in the most literal sense of the word. GM Andrew Berry gushing over Travis Hunter at the combine had me convinced they were picking him and that’s the reaction they wanted from NFL teams. The Jags bought the hype and I can’t blame them.

Denny Carter: It’s baffling that the Cowboys wouldn’t do something -- anything -- to improve their receiver room, which might be the worst in the entire league. They have no one behind CeeDee Lamb and seem content with it. That they didn’t sell out to get Tetairoa McMillan or get aggressive in acquiring George Pickens during the draft is stunning, and a sign that Jerry Jones’ team is not a serious organization in any way.

Zachary Krueger: The Chargers going with Omarion Hampton at No. 22 overall certainly grabbed my attention. The Chargers signed Najee Harris to a one-year, $5.250 million contract this offseason. It’s far from a king’s ransom, but any thought of Harris leading the Chargers’ backfield in 2025 could be put to rest at a moment’s notice with Hampton now in town. This pairing has already been teased by Jim Harbaugh as a “1-2 punch,” and while that may be the case early on, it’s easy to envision the Chargers leaning more on Hampton once he begins to stand out as the superior back.

What was your favorite draft pick regardless of fantasy implications?

Daugherty: Mr. Cameron Ward. In a disappointing overall draft class — especially on offense, and particularly at quarterback — the QB-needy Titans locked in early and didn’t deviate. They turned down multiple reported offers for the No. 1 overall pick and simply took the best player available. A boring answer, but this was a boring group.

Jackson: Travis Hunter going to the Jaguars was great because I predicted it. Furthermore, it seems to be the best place for Hunter to thrive and use all of his skills to the fullest.

Dvorchak: Assuming my colleagues load up on fantasy players—as they should, it’s more fun—I’ll go with Dallas nabbing EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku. The Boston College alum ranked second in the country in sacks (16.5) and pressures (60) in 2024. He was projected to go in the first round and the Cowboys managed to land him with pick No. 44.

Carter: After all their hemming and hawing, it was good to see the Titans make the right decision and take Cam Ward with the first overall pick. Ward has no glaring holes in his profile and was freakishly good in high-leverage situations at Miami. A team can’t succeed without a viable quarterback, and the Titans didn’t overthink it. Pulling the plug on the doomed Will Levis Experiment was the right move -- one that could one day help the Titans exit laughing stock territory.

Krueger: The Ravens’ selection of Malaki Starks with the No. 27 pick was peak Eric DeCosta. Pairing a player with Starks’ football acumen and ability to track the ball should bode very well for the defense and how it enables them to deploy Kyle Hamilton, one of the league’s premier defensive chess pieces.

There was an obvious gap between No. 1 pick Cam Ward and the other quarterbacks in this year’s class. Who do you think has the best chance to emerge from the pack?

Daugherty: It’s Jaxson Dart. Although I have questions about his ability to process at an NFL level, he is a solid athlete who is actually comfortable throwing down the field. If a big-league coaching staff can refine some of his rougher edges, he could get going in a hurry. Athleticism and a big-play mentality are two things you can’t teach a QB.

Jackson: To me, no, there isn’t a big gap and I’ve always felt him and Shedeur Sanders are neck and neck, but soon we’ll get to find out. I expect Ward and Sanders to be successful in the NFL.

Dvorchak: I’ll go with a deeper cut in Will Howard. The Ohio State quarterback is currently set to compete with Mason Rudolph for the starting job in Pittsburgh. This changes if Aaron Rodgers signs, but that’s far from a foregone conclusion. Howard is a big-bodied dual threat who needs to cut out excessive mistakes from his game, but he’s a quarterback Arthur Smith could successfully operate a run-run-pass offense with.

Carter: Jaxson Dart is the safe answer here. I’ll go with Riley Leonard though. Colts head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard were reportedly smitten with Leonard in the pre-draft evaluation process. Leonard, meanwhile, was one of the best rushing QBs in modern college football history and not a bad passer by any means. Leonard is instantly an upgrade over Anthony Richardson. Maybe Daniel Jones will stand in the way for a bit, but I like Leonard’s chances to start games in 2025.

Krueger: I don’t love any quarterback in this class, but Jaxson Dart was a highly-touted recruit entering college who compiled a solid college résumé and demonstrated some rushing acumen (over 1,900 career rushing yards, according to PFF, which factors out yards lost via sacks). As long as he has Brian Daboll leading the way, I think Dart has a chance to turn into a solid producer at the next level.

There were a few teams who didn’t address an obvious area of need. Which team stood out the most in this regard?

Daugherty: The Packers addressed their glaring need for a No. 1 receiver by … taking someone who doesn’t project as a No. 1 receiver to me. Matthew Golden has his backers, obviously, but it’s all too easy to envision him maxing out as a No. 3 role player, something the Pack already have in abundance.

Jackson: The Steelers coming into the draft with Mason Rudolph as their starter (hoping Aaron Rodgers plays) and leaving with Will Howard in the 6th round was interesting. Hey what do I know?

Dvorchak: The Cowboys bravely refusing to spend much on running back or anything on receiver was odd to say the least. In a class loaded at running back, they got a pair of underwhelming role-players in Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. Desperately needing a WR2, the Cowboys ignored the depth of the class and didn’t draft a single one.

Carter: I won’t repeat myself with the Cowboys criticism so I’ll go with the Steelers failing to address their lack of a viable NFL starting quarterback. Will Howard doesn’t count because Will Howard stinks. Mason Rudolph is going to start 17 games for the Steelers in 2025 unless Aaron Rodgers’ spiritual journey leads him to a Primanti’s in downtown Pittsburgh this summer.

Krueger: The Commanders’ decision to avoid the running back position until the final round was a curious one. Last season, Brian Robinson ranked in the bottom-15 amongst running backs (min. 100 carries) in stuff rate (50.3 percent), missed tackles forced rate (13 percent), and yards after contact per attempt (2.25). Austin Ekeler will be 30 at the start of next season, and Chris Rodriguez doesn’t offer anything unique relative to the top two backs. The Commanders ranked fifth in rush attempts last season (526) and are expected to lean heavily on the ground game again in 2025. Jayden Daniels will offer plenty on the ground but the running backs could leave much to be desired.

Which NFL team improved their 2025 chances the most in the draft?

Daugherty: The Raiders, who made 11 picks and threw multiple early-ish selections at several areas of need, all while landing maybe the best overall player in the class, Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty allows Vegas to swim against the current of elite quarterback play in the AFC West with a unique approach of their own. They know they can’t win a Mahomes fight, so they are trying to start a new one on Pete Carroll’s iconoclastic terms.

Lawrence: The Atlanta Falcons had a nice draft in my opinion. They are set on offense, but don’t have a pass rush, expect James Pearce and Jalon Walker to help with that.

Dvorchak: Look, the Patriots are still underdogs to be even a .500 team in 2025. But, they filled massive holes on offense, often at tremendous value, throughout the draft. The moves give Drake Maye enough to succeed if he lives up to the hype.

Carter: I guess I’ll say the Jaguars. Obviously they won’t be Super Bowl contenders but trading up for Travis Hunter -- projected to be the most important and transcendent athlete in American history -- to have alongside the dominant Brian Thomas is going to make Trevor Lawrence too big to fail. The Jags also got some much-needed help in their miserable secondary and offensive line. Altogether it was a good draft for Jacksonville’s Gen-Z general manager.

Krueger: I like how the Patriots addressed the draft in their first season under Mike Vrabel. They immediately upgraded the offensive line for Drake Maye with the selection of Will Campbell, and the selection of TreVeyon Henderson should make for a solid backfield duo with Rhamondre Stevenson. The selection of Kyle Williams also speaks to their desire to improve on a wide receiver corps that was one of the league’s worst last season. Assuming Maye is the real deal, which I believe he is, the Patriots offense should take a notable step forward in 2025, even if the roster is still a year or two away from being viewed as a perennial playoff contender.