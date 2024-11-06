Backfield Report: Chase Brown steps into bell cow role

Week 10 Byes: CLE, GB, LV, SEA

Arizona Cardinals

James Conner (Week 9: 28 snaps, 21 opportunities, 6 routes, 3 targets)

Trey Benson (Week 9: 15 snaps, 9 opportunities, 4 routes, 1 target)

Emari Demercado (Week 9: 14 snaps, 6 opportunities, 7 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Conner continues to lead the Cardinals’ backfield by a wide margin, but he was unable to find the end zone in a game where Emari Demercado, Trey Benson, and Trey McBride (not joking) all scored rushing touchdowns. Conner Still totaled 119 yards from scrimmage and led the backfield in targets, but Benson’s usage should have caught the attention of fantasy managers. The eight rush attempts Benson saw were his most since Week 4, and he averaged a solid 4.6 YPC. Benson continues to look like the preferred stash behind Conner, but he has no stand-alone upside in Week 10 against the Jets.

Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson (Week 9: 42 snaps, 26 opportunities, 16 routes, 7 targets)

Tyler Allgeier (Week 9: 13 snaps, 6 opportunities, 4 routes, 0 targets)

Avery Williams (Week 9: 3 snaps, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Bijan Robinson played the role of a true bell cow in Week 9’s win over the Cowboys, handling 26 of the Falcons’ 32 running back opportunities while playing three times the snaps as Allgeier. Allgeier did punch in a six-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to somewhat bail himself out of an abysmal fantasy day, but his recent usage makes him a hard player to trust on a week-to-week basis. Over the last two weeks, Robinson has out-snapped Allgeier 42 to 22 and has 46 opportunities to Allgeier’s 18. Robinson has a chance to finish as the overall RB1 in Week 10 against a leaky Saints defense.

Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry (Week 9: 33 snaps, 24 opportunities, 6 routes, 1 target)

Justice Hill (Week 9: 18 snaps, 8 opportunities, 11 routes, 3 targets)

Chris Collier (Week 9: 3 snaps, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Derrick Henry roughed up the Broncos defense to the tune of 106 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Henry handled 67.6 percent of the Ravens’ rush attempts in Sunday’s 41-10 win and surpassed 1,000 rushing yards on the season. Backup Justice Hill continues to see minimal work in his role and won’t have any fantasy upside on Thursday night against the Bengals. Henry, on the other hand, should see plenty of opportunities to pad his already gaudy rushing totals.

Buffalo Bills

James Cook (Week 9: 32 snaps, 16 opportunities, 19 routes, 6 targets)

Ray Davis (Week 9: 8 snaps, 6 opportunities, 3 routes, 2 targets)

Ty Johnson (Week 9: 17 snaps, 3 opportunities, 10 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Ray Davis truly made the most of his opportunities. The rookie running back caught two passes for 70 yards and a touchdown and added another 20 yards on four rush attempts. Davis’ score came on a 63-yard play in which he evaded two defenders on his way to the end zone. James Cook didn’t find the end zone in Week 9’s win over the Dolphins, but his snaps and opportunities were on par with what we’ve seen for most of the season. Cook gets a solid Week 10 matchup against the Colts, but fantasy managers considering Davis should do so with caution. The rookie has seen exactly six opportunities in each of his last three games.

Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard (Week 9: 39 snaps, 18 opportunities, 17 routes, 3 targets)

Miles Sanders (Week 9: 12 snaps, 4 opportunities, 4 routes, 2 snaps)

Raheem Blackshear (Week 9: 2 snaps, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Barring an unexpected development, the Panthers will have rookie Jonathon Brooks in Week 10 when they face the Giants. Brooks’ return could spell the end for Chuba Hubbard as the team’s high-volume RB1, which would undoubtedly hurt his fantasy upside as the season moves forward. Hubbard’s 18.0 opportunities/gm ranks 19th amongst all running backs (min. four games played), and he’s the current RB17 in fantasy points per game (15.5). How much Brooks eats into Hubbard’s workload is to be determined, but he’ll have plenty of fantasy value in Week 10, and should still have week-to-week value even in a more split backfield.

Chicago Bears

D’Andre Swift (Week 9: 44 snaps, 22 opportunities, 22 routes, 6 targets)

Roschon Johnson (Week 9: 26 snaps, 6 opportunities, 14 routes, 3 targets)

Notes: D’Andre Swift continues to dominate the Bears’ backfield touches and handled 22-of-28 opportunities in Week 9’s loss to the Cardinals. The Bears did not score a touchdown in that game, but Swift had a respectable fantasy day with 14.2 fantasy points in PPR leagues. His day was largely saved by a PPR scam in which he caught all six of his targets for 31 yards, but Swift’s work in the passing game is nothing new. His 29 targets on the season rank 10th amongst all running backs. The biggest threat to Swift’s upside is Roschon Johnson, who has vultured a handful of one-yard touchdowns this season. Swift should see plenty of usage in Week 10 against the Patriots.

Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Brown (Week 9: 59 snaps, 32 opportunities, 21 routes, 5 targets)

Trayveon Williams (Week 9: 5 snaps, 0 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Kendall Milton (Week 9: 4 snaps, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: With Zack Moss (neck) sidelined for Week 9 — and the foreseeable future — Chase Brown emerged to handle 100 percent of the Bengals’ running back opportunities against the Raiders. The second-year back totaled 157 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in the victory and should continue to see heavy workloads with Moss out indefinitely. The Bengals did trade for Bears running back Khalil Herbert during Tuesday’s trade deadline, but we shouldn’t expect Herbert to immediately eat into Browns’ workload — if ever. Brown gets a tough Week 10 matchup against the Ravens but is a must-start on volume alone.

Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb (Week 9: 27 snaps, 16 opportunities, 8 routes, 1 target)

Jerome Ford (Week 9: 34 snaps, 4 opportunities, 30 routes, 2 targets)

Pierre Strong (Week 9: 12 snaps, 2 opportunities, 8 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford shared a backfield for the first time this season when the Browns faced the Chargers in Week 9. While Ford narrowly out-snapped Chubb, Chubb was the clear leadback from an opportunity standpoint. Chubb wasn’t efficient, running 15 times for 39 scoreless yards, but the volume continues to be there for the veteran back. Chubb has 42 carries for 113 yards and one touchdown (2.7 YPC) this season, but tough matchups against the Ravens and Chargers can be partially blamed for this. He’ll have time to rest up during the Browns’ Week 10 bye before getting a plus matchup against the Saints in Week 11.

Dallas Cowboys

Rico Dowdle (Week 9: 53 snaps, 18 opportunities, 25 routes, 6 targets)

Dalvin Cook (Week 9: 6 snaps, 2 opportunities, 1 route, 0 targets)

Notes: Ezekiel Elliott was held out of Week 9’s game against the Falcons for disciplinary reasons. He’s expected to re-join the team in Week 10 against the Eagles. His absence paved the way for Rico Dowdle to see 18 opportunities — his second most in any game this season. The 107 yards Dowdle totaled also marked his second-highest total on the season, and head coach Mike McCarthy said after that game that Dowdle “definitely needs to touch the ball more, without a doubt.” It sounds like Dowdle has a good chance at double-digit touches in next week’s game against the Eagles, but fantasy managers hoping to start him shouldn’t view him as anything more than an RB3.

Denver Broncos

Javonte Williams (Week 9: 40 snaps, 14 opportunities, 21 routes, 2 targets)

Jaleel McLaughlin (Week 9: 18 snaps, 8 opportunities, 11 routes, 3 targets)

Audric Estime (Week 9: 7 snaps, 5 opportunities, 1 route, 0 targets)

Notes: Javonte Williams had another lousy outing in Week 9 against the Ravens. Still serving as the Broncos’ RB1, Williams ran 12 times for 42 scoreless yards (3.5 YPC) in the defeat and has posted a 29-86-0 rushing line over the last two weeks. Williams did catch two passes for 42 yards, but his time as Denver’s lead back could be coming to an end. Head coach Sean Payton was impressed with Audric Estime’s performance (5-35-0) in limited action and said earlier this week that we should expect Estime to see an increased workload going forward. This news makes Estime an interesting stash ahead of Week 10, but fantasy managers shouldn’t be rushing to put Estime into their Week 10 lineups. Jaleel McLaughlin totaled just 20 yards on his eight opportunities, as he continues to underwhelm for fantasy managers, who should have dropped him weeks ago.

Detroit Lions

David Montgomery (Week 9: 32 snaps, 20 opportunities, 12 routes, 3 targets)

Jahmyr Gibbs (Week 9: 20 snaps, 13 opportunities, 5 routes, 2 targets)

Cray Reynolds (Week 9: 3 snaps, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: David Montgomery led the Lions’ backfield in snaps and opportunities, but it was Jahmyr Gibbs who turned in the better fantasy day. Gibbs finished as the RB17 on the week with 14.6 fantasy points while racking up 76 yards and a touchdown on his 13 opportunities. Gibbs’ touchdown production has carried his fantasy managers this season, as the second-year back has found the end zone in five of eight games this season. Gibbs is the RB23 in total opportunities this season (128), but is the RB7 in fantasy points per game (18.0). Both he and Montgomery will have plenty of stand-alone upside in Week 10 against the Texans.

Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs (Week 9: 36 snaps, 16 opportunities, 19 routes, 3 targets)

Emanuel Wilson (Week 9: 14 snaps, 5 opportunities, 6 routes, 1 target)

Chris Brooks (Week 9: 13 snaps, 6 opportunities, 7 routes, 4 targets)

Notes: As usual, Josh Jacobs carried the load for the Packers in Sunday’s loss to the Lions but saw limited usage in the fourth quarter, with the game well out of reach. He also appeared to be a bit hobbled late in the game, but a Week 10 bye should give him some time to recover from anything that may be ailing him. Emanuel Wilson ran four times for 28 yards and scored on a two-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter — much to the disappointment of Jacobs’ managers. Wilson continues to look like an interesting handcuff to Jacobs but does not have any stand-alone fantasy value as long as Jacobs is healthy.

Houston Texans

Joe Mixon (Week 9: 41 snaps, 24 opportunities, 10 routes, 0 targets)

Dare Ogunbowale (Week 9: 28 snaps, 4 opportunities, 23 routes, 3 targets)

J.J. Taylor (Week 9: 6 snaps, 3 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Joe Mixon continues to be one of the best draft picks in all of fantasy. The veteran running back “only” finished as the RB14 in Week 9 against the Jets, but he ripped off his fourth-straight 100-yard game on the ground and also pushed his touchdown streak to four straight games. Dare Ogunbowale failed to haul in any of the three targets in saw in Thursday’s loss and has no fantasy upside at this time. Mixon will have a chance to flirt with another RB1 week in Week 10 when the Texans host the Lions on Sunday Night Football.

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor (Week 9: 35 snaps, 18 opportunities, 17 routes, 5 targets)

Trey Sermon (Week 9: 13 snaps, 3 opportunities, 7 routes, 1 target)

Tyler Goodson (Week 9: 1 snap, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Since returning in Week 8, Jonathan Taylor has seen 39 opportunities. Trey Sermon’s five opportunities over that span are second-most on the team. Taylor appears to be mostly recovered from the ankle injury that sidelined him for three games, but he was slowed by the Vikings (13-48-0) in Week 9’s loss. Taylor will have another high-volume day in Week 10 against the Bills and remains the only Colts back worth stashing in fantasy.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tank Bigsby (Week 9: 29 snaps, 8 opportunities, 15 routes, 0 targets)

Travis Etienne (Week 9: 15 snaps, 6 opportunities, 8 routes, 3 targets)

D’Ernest Johnson (Week 9: 11 snaps, 3 opportunities, 8 routes, 1 target)

Notes: In his return from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for two weeks, Travis Etienne ran just three times for 24 yards while catching two passes for six additional yards. It goes without saying that it was a disappointing day for Etienne and the Jaguars’ offense as a whole, as they averaged just 4.2 yards per play while committing three turnovers. Tank Bigsby led the Jaguars with eight opportunities/carries in Sunday’s loss but managed just 22 yards on the ground. Both backs will be hard to trust in Week 10 against a Vikings defense that held Jonathan Taylor to 3.7 YPC in Week 9.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kareem Hunt (Week 9: 47 snaps, 28 opportunities, 15 routes, 1 target)

Samaje Perine (Week 9: 24 snaps, 6 opportunities, 18 routes, 5 targets)

Carson Steele (Week 9: 14 snaps, 3 opportunities, 6 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Kareem Hunt continued to dominate the Chiefs’ backfield and was tasked with punching in the game-winning touchdown in Week 9’s overtime win over the Buccaneers. Hunt ran 27 times for 106 yards and one touchdown on the day, while Samaje Perine surprised with a receiving line of 4-25-1 on five targets. Perine’s five targets tied a season-high he set in Week 3 against the Falcons, but it was also just the second time his target total was above two. Fantasy managers shouldn’t read too much into Perine’s performance ahead of Week 10’s game against the Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders

Alexander Mattison (Week 9: 23 snaps, 9 opportunities, 6 routes, 0 targets)

Ameer Abdullah (Week 9: 29 snaps, 7 opportunities, 21 routes, 3 targets)

Zamir White (Week 9: 7 snaps, 6 opportunities, 1 route, 0 targets)

Notes: Alexander Mattison led the Raiders with nine carries and turned them into 36 scoreless yards. The Raiders RB1 finished with just 3.6 fantasy points and was out-snapped by Ameer Abdullah in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Bengals. Abdullah totaled 26 scoreless yards from scrimmage on his nine opportunities to further the belief that the Raiders have one of the worst backfields in football. Fantasy managers won’t be forced to consider any of these guys in Week 10 as the Raiders enter their bye week.

Los Angeles Chargers

J.K. Dobbins (Week 9: 43 snaps, 16 opportunities, 21 routes, 2 targets)

Kimani Vidal (Week 9: 11 snaps, 5 opportunities, 3 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: J.K. Dobbins had a solid day on the ground against the Browns, running for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. It was the kind of performance Dobbins needed after failing to top 4.0 YPC in five straight games since his 27-266-2 start to the season in Weeks 1-2. Rookie Kimani Vidal ran five times for just seven yards and isn’t doing anything to ward off Gus Edwards when he returns from injured reserve. Edwards is eligible to return from injured reserve for Week 10’s game against the Titans, although the team has not yet opened his 21-day return window. It’s possible Dobbins and Vidal will lead the Chargers’ backfield for at least one more week.

Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams (Week 9: 67 snaps, 25 opportunities, 28 routes, 3 targets)

Blake Corum (Week 9: 1 snap, 1 opportunity, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: It was the Kyren Williams Show in the Rams’ Week 9 win over the Seahawks. Williams didn’t stuff the box score outside of his 22 rush attempts, as he managed just 95 scoreless yards on the day and caught just one pass, but there’s no mistaking who the Rams plan to lean on as long as he is healthy. Corum’s lone rush attempt went for a one-yard loss, only adding to what has been a disappointing rookie season thus far.

Miami Dolphins

De’Von Achane (Week 9: 43 snaps, 20 opportunities, 24 routes, 8 targets)

Raheem Mostert (Week 9: 13 snaps, 12 opportunities, 2 routes, 2 targets)

Jaylen Wright (Week 9: 8 snaps, 6 opportunities, 1 route, 0 targets)

Notes: De’Von Achane totaled 111 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s loss to the Bills. His 8-58-1 receiving line came one week after he posted a 6-50-1 line in Week 8 against the Cardinals. Achane has totaled 14 targets over his last two weeks and has earned seven or more targets in four of his eight games this season. He’s the clearcut RB1 in Miami’s backfield, but Raheem Mostert did have a solid game on the ground in his own right, rushing 10 times for 58 scoreless yards. He also caught two passes for 32 yards and finished as the RB25 in PPR leagues. Both Achane and Mostert have plenty of Week 10 upside, but Achane is closer to an RB1, while Mostert shouldn’t be viewed as anything more than an RB3/FLEX play.

Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones (Week 9: 54 snaps, 25 opportunities, 26 routes, 4 targets)

Cam Akers (Week 9: 16 snaps, 8 opportunities, 9 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Ty Chandler did not play an offensive snap in Week 9 against the Colts, as Cam Akers handled the backup role behind Aaron Jones. Akers ran six times for 46 yards in Sunday’s win over the Colts, but Aaron Jones led the way with 21 carries for 64 scoreless yards. Jones also caught four passes for 18 yards but left fantasy managers wanting more as he was unable to find the end zone. We’re only working with a one-week sample, but Akers playing well ahead of Chandler makes him the more interesting handcuff for Jones at this point in time. We’ll see if the snap share changes up in Week 10 against the Jaguars, but Chandler’s fantasy value appears to be on the decline.

New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson (Week 9: 47 snaps, 15 opportunities, 22 routes, 5 targets)

JaMycal Hasty (Week 9: 10 snaps, 2 opportunities, 5 routes, 1 target)

Antonio Gibson (Week 9: 8 snaps, 2 opportunities, 5 routes, 1 target)

Notes: It was business as usual for Rhamondre Stevenson, who received 15 of the Patriots’ 19 running back opportunities in Week 9 against the Titans. Stevenson totaled just 54 yards from scrimmage on the day but did find the end zone twice and bolstered his fantasy day with five catches for 38 yards. Despite averaging an inefficient 3.6 YPT, Stevenson finished as the RB7 in PPR leagues and will have top-24 upside in Week 10 against the Bears. As has been the case for much of this season, JaMyCal Hasty and Antonio Gibson are well off the fantasy radar.

New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara (Week 9: 56 snaps, 37 opportunities, 20 routes, 8 targets)

Jordan Mims (Week 9: 11 snaps, 6 opportunities, 3 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Alvin Kamara’s 37 opportunities in Week 9’s loss to the Panthers set a new career-high for the veteran running back. Kamara ran 29 times for 155 scoreless yards and caught six passes for another 60 yards. He didn’t score, but his production was enough for him to finish as the overall RB3 in PPR leagues with 27.5 fantasy points. The Saints are headed for some changes with Dennis Allen now gone, but offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak remains in the same role he’s been in all season, so we wouldn’t expect Kamara’s fantasy production to take much of a dip. He continues to be a must-start across all fantasy leagues.

New York Giants

Tyrone Tracy (Week 9: 42 snaps, 17 opportunities, 13 routes, 1 target)

Devin Singletary (Week 9: 17 snaps, 7 opportunities, 6 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: As expected, Tyrone Tracy led the Giants’ backfield in Week 9 against the Commanders after he ran for 20-145-1 in Week 8 against the Steelers. Tracy didn’t have quite the same amount of success in last Sunday’s loss, but he more than doubled Devin Singletary’s opportunities and still ran for 66 yards on 16 carries (4.1 YPC). Singletary turned his seven carries into 33 yards (4.7 YPC), but the Giants seem committed to Tracy as long as he continues to play well. He’ll have a chance to finish as a top-24 running back in Week 10 against the Panthers.

New York Jets

Breece Hall (Week 9: 42 snaps, 19 opportunities, 19 routes, 4 targets)

Braelon Allen (Week 9: 16 snaps, 5 opportunities, 6 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Four weeks ago, the Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh and took play-calling duties away from Nathaniel Hackett. In their last four games, Breece Hall has out-snapped Braelon Allen 192-53 and has 93 opportunities to Allen’s 25. Hall played well ahead of Allen again in Week 9’s win over the Texans and totaled 85 scoreless yards from scrimmage on the day. It was a disappointing fantasy performance for Hall, but he continues to stave off any threat of Allen encroaching on his opportunities. Allen ran for just nine yards on four carries and didn’t catch his only target. Hall should have a much better outing in Week 10 against the Cardinals.

Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley (Week 9: 54 snaps, 31 opportunities, 18 routes, 4 targets)

Kenneth Gainwell (Week 9: 20 snaps, 6 opportunities, 6 routes, 1 target)

Will Shipley (Week 9: 4 snaps, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Saquon Barkley blindly leaping over a defender in Week 9’s win over the Jaguars was all the rage on Monday morning, but the Eagles’ RB1 offered more than one highlight-reel leap on Sunday. Barkley ran 27 times for 159 yards and one touchdown on the day and caught three passes for 40 yards and another score. He continues to be one of the premiere bell cows in the league and has now rushed for 100-plus yards in three straight games. Barkley now has 1,071 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns this season and is currently the RB1 in fantasy points per game (22.4) in PPR leagues. He should be an absolute smash in Week 10 against the Cowboys and their 30th-ranked run defense.

Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker (Week 9: 56 snaps, 28 opportunities, 22 routes, 3 targets)

Zach Charbonnet (Week 9: 19 snaps, 4 opportunities, 8 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Zach Charbonnet’s four opportunities fell just below the 7.0 opportunities/gm he averaged over the previous five weeks. Charbonnet continues to be a lightly-used backup in Seattles’ backfield while Kenneth Walker continues to be one of the most heavily-used backs in the league. Since Week four, Walker’s 31 percent opportunity share ranks 19th among all running backs, while his 19.1 fantasy points per game is good for sixth-most at the position. Walker and the Seahawks’ offense struggled in Week 9’s loss to the Rams. Three interceptions by Geno Smith certainly didn’t do the team any favors. Walker ran 25 times for 83 yards and caught three passes for an additional 24 yards. Now heading into their bye week, Walker and the Seahawks will return in Week 11 to face the 49ers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rachaad White (Week 9: 34 snaps, 6 opportunities, 15 routes, 3 targets)

Bucky Irving (Week 9: 16 snaps, 10 opportunities, 7 routes, 3 targets)

Sean Tucker (Week 9: 7 snaps, 4 opportunities, 3 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Rachaad White totaled just 35 yards from scrimmage on six touches in the Buccaneers’ Week 9 loss to the Chiefs but punched in a seven-yard touchdown to somewhat salvage his day for fantasy managers. White’s six opportunities were his fewest in any game this season, but fantasy managers can hang their hat on the fact that he still played 34 snaps. Of course, we’d like to see more opportunities, but we’ll take it. Bucky Irving ran seven times for 24 yards in the defeat, while Sean Tucker continued to be on the short end of Tampa’s “Three-Headed Monster.” White and Irving are the only two fantasy-viable backs in Week 10 against the 49ers.

Tennessee Titans

Tony Pollard (Week 9: 62 snaps, 31 opportunities, 21 routes, 3 targets)

Julius Chestnut (Week 9: 13 snaps, 5 opportunities, 5 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Tyjae Spears missed his third-straight game with a hamstring injury, which paved the way for Tony Pollard to have a busy afternoon against the Patriots. Pollard ran 28 times for 128 scoreless yards in Sunday’s win and added three receptions for 26 yards. Spears should have a chance to suit up in Week 10 against the Chargers, but if he’s unable to go, it will be another high-volume week for Pollard.

Washington Commanders

Austin Ekeler (Week 9: 28 snaps, 16 opportunities, 11 routes, 5 targets)

Jeremy McNichols (Week 9: 23 snaps, 8 opportunities, 11 routes, 0 targets)

Chris Rodriguez (Week 9: 20 snaps, 11 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: With Brian Robinson (hamstring) out, Austin Ekeler took over as Washington’s RB1. He totaled 83 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown while averaging a solid 6.4 YPT and would again serve as the lead back if Robinson can’t play in Week 10 against the Steelers. Second-year back Chris Rodriguez surprised on Sunday when he tied Ekeler for the team lead with 11 rush attempts and actually led all Commanders running backs with 52 yards on the ground. It was a tough blow to what little fantasy value Jeremy McNichols had, as McNichols ran for just 20 yards on eight carries.