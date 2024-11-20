Backfield Report: New Bears OC shakes up backfield

Week 12 Byes: ATL, BUF, CIN, JAC, NO, NYJ

Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson (Week 11: 40 snaps, 16 opportunities, 21 routes, 4 targets)

Jase McClellan (Week 11: 13 snaps, 8 opportunities, 3 routes, 0 targets)

Tyler Allgeier (Week 11: 3 snaps, 1 opportunity, 1 route, 1 target)

Notes: It was a bad Week 11 for the Falcons, who fell 38-6 to the Broncos in a game where their offense averaged just four yards per play. Leadback Bijan Robinson was limited to “just” 16 opportunities, while Tyler Allgeier played all of three snaps while failing to record a touch. Backup Jase McClellan saw more snaps and opportunities than Allgeier, although it should be noted all 13 of McClellan’s snaps came in the fourth quarter with the game well out of reach. It’s a strange looking snap distribution, but fantasy managers shouldn’t read too deep into this. Allgeier’s role as the Falcons’ RB2 isn’t in danger. The Falcons now enter their Week 12 bye and will return in Week 13 to face the Chargers.

Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry (Week 11: 25 snaps, 13 opportunities, 6 routes, 0 targets)

Justice Hill (Week 11: 28 snaps, 7 opportunities, 20 routes, 5 targets)

Keaton Mitchell (Week 11: 2 snaps, 0 opportunities, 1 route, 0 targets)

Notes: Derrick Henry served in his typical bell cow role in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers but was largely bottled up. A 31-yard touchdown made up nearly half of the 65 rushing yards he amassed on the day, while a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter proved just enough to make for a serviceable fantasy day. Justice Hill caught four of his five targets for 28 yards, while Keaton Mitchell played on just two snaps and failed to see an opportunity. If the Ravens are to take the “three-headed monster” approach John Harbaugh suggested last week, it was nowhere to be seen against the Steelers. Henry is the only running back with stand-alone here in Week 12 against the Chargers.

Buffalo Bills

James Cook (Week 11: 27 snaps, 15 opportunities, 12 routes, 6 targets)

Ty Johnson (Week 11: 30 snaps, 6 opportunities, 13 routes, 1 target)

Ray Davis (Week 11: 16 snaps, 5 opportunities, 6 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: The Bills handed the Chiefs their first loss of the season in Sunday’s 30-21 win. James Cook accounted for two of the team’s four touchdowns but didn’t add much else. He was held to a season-low 20 rushing yards on nine carries and caught five passes for seven additional yards as the Chiefs held him in check for most of the afternoon. Rookie Ray Davis ran five times for 11 yards and is averaging just 5.2 opportunities/gm since his Week 6 breakout against the Jets. Davis is a solid handcuff, but fantasy managers shouldn’t rely on him for any kind of weekly production as long as Cook is healthy. The Bills now head into their Week 12 bye and will return in Week 13 to play host to the 49ers.

Chicago Bears

D’Andre Swift (Week 11: 37 snaps, 16 opportunities, 13 routes, 2 targets)

Roschon Johnson (Week 11: 30 snaps, 11 opportunities, 10 routes, 1 target)

Travis Homer (Week 11: 1 snap, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Week 11 marked the Bears’ first game without offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who was fired following the team’s Week 10 loss to the Patriots. Newly minted offensive coordinator Thomas Brown implemented a noticeable split in his first game at the helm, as D’Andre Swift saw 16 opportunities on 37 snaps, while Roschon Johnson received 11 opportunities on 30 snaps. The 30 snaps were the most Johnson has seen in a game since Week 3, while his 11 opportunities set a new season-high. Johnson ran for 33 yards and a touchdown in his increased role, while Swift totaled 84 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown of his own. It’s only a one-game sample, but Johnson’s increased role is probably no fluke. There’s a good chance he flirts with double-digit touches every week moving forward, but his upside could be largely touchdown-dependent. Swift remains a solid play in Week 12 against the Vikings, while Johnson looks like a true boom-or-bust option. He’s worth stashing where available.

Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Brown (Week 11: 65 snaps, 29 opportunities, 31 routes, 7 targets)

Khalil Herbert (Week 11: 3 snaps, 0 opportunities, 1 route, 0 targets)

Notes: What’s there to say at this point? Zack Moss suffered a neck injury in practice before the Bengals’ Week 9 game against the Raiders. Over the last three weeks, Chase Brown has handled all 85 of the team’s running back opportunities. Khalil Herbert, who the team went out and traded for at the deadline, played on only three snaps in his second game with the team and hasn’t had a chance to touch the ball since fumbling a handoff on an exchange with Joe Burrow in Week 10 — the fumble was credited to Burrow. Brown is the only Bengals running back with fantasy value, and that seems unlikely to change when the team returns from its Week 12 bye.

Cleveland Browns

Jerome Ford (Week 11: 41 snaps, 9 opportunities, 26 routes, 4 targets)

Nick Chubb (Week 11: 19 snaps, 11 opportunities, 6 routes, 0 targets)

Pierre Strong (Week 11: 7 snaps, 2 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Saints that Nick Chubb’s workload was cut short due to the quick turnaround to prepare for Thursday night’s game against the Steelers. True as that may be, we also can’t overlook the elephant in the room. Since returning in Week 8 against the Ravens, Chubb has rushed 53 times for 163 yards and one touchdown. He’s averaging 3.1 YPC and a career-worst 2.87 YCO/ATT and has forced a missed tackle on just 18.9 percent of his carries. For his career, Chubb’s MTF rate sits at 25.2 percent. Chubb rushed 11 times for 50 yards against a bad Saints defense; between the negative game script and Stefanski’s desire to rest him ahead of a short week, there was little opportunity for him to produce for his fantasy managers. Things get tougher for Chubb on Thursday night against a stout Steelers run defense. He’s no longer a weekly must-star player, even though he’s averaging 13.3 carries/gm. With six teams on bye in Week 12, Chubb may prove difficult to fade, but if you think you have better options, play them.

Dallas Cowboys

Rico Dowdle (Week 11: 37 snaps, 15 opportunities, 18 routes, 5 targets)

Ezekiel Elliott (Week 11: 25 snaps, 4 opportunities, 21 routes, 3 targets)

Deuce Vaughn (Week 11: 15 snaps, 6 opportunities, 7 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Fantasy managers have little choice but to avoid the Cowboys’ backfield at this point. Rico Dowdle led the team with 15 opportunities but managed just 34 yards from scrimmage, while Ezekiel Elliott didn’t fare much better, amassing 24 yards on his four touches. Deuce Vaughn worked into the mix in Week 11’s loss to the Texans, playing on a season-high 15 offensive snaps, but there’s a reason the Cowboys have avoided playing the 5-foot-5, 176-pound back over the last year and a half. Dowdle is the only “startable” back in Dallas’ backfield, but he’ll be hard to trust in Week 12 against the Commanders.

Denver Broncos

Javonte Williams (Week 11: 34 snaps, 14 opportunities, 11 routes, 5 targets)

Audric Estime (Week 11: 12 snaps, 9 opportunities, 4 routes, 3 targets)

Jaleel McLaughlin (Week 11: 8 snaps, 4 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Sean Payton performed another signature rug pull on the fantasy community in Week 11 when he featured Javonte Williams as the RB1 just one week after Williams saw one carry against the Chiefs. Rookie Audric Estime, who led the team with 14 carries for 54 yards in Week 10, handled just six carries in Week 11 while also catching three passes for nine yards. Williams was solid in last week’s win over the Falcons. He rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, with his biggest run coming on his 14-yard touchdown scamper. The Broncos’ backfield is a problem for a few reasons. For starters, we can’t trust their head coach and what he plans to do on a week-to-week basis. Speaking on Monday, Payton said of his backfield usage, “We’ll figure it out each week...and kind of plan accordingly.” Great. Secondly, this backfield has been awful all season. Williams’ inefficiencies are just one part of a larger problem. To date, the combined trio of Williams, Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin have just four top-24 finishes in PPR leagues across 29 combined games. The Broncos have the 16th-easiest schedule for running backs over the final six weeks of the fantasy season. It’s not awful, but it’s also not particularly optimistic. Williams appears **knocks on wood** to be the back-to-roster/start for the time being, but Payton hasn’t been shy about letting us know how quickly that can change. Personally, I’m out on this backfield until further notice. The lack of talent and risk of another rug pull is not worth the likely return.

Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs (Week 11: 31 snaps, 12 opportunities, 17 routes, 1 target)

David Montgomery (Week 11: 31 snaps, 18 opportunities, 16 routes, 3 targets)

Sione Vaki (Week 11: 9 snaps, 5 opportunities, 3 routes, 0 targets)

Craig Reynolds (Week 11: 6 snaps, 2 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Everybody got a turn in the Lions’ Week 11 win over the Jaguars. In the 52-6 shellacking, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery played their typical roles while the game was “competitive,” with Montgomery seeing six more opportunities than Gibbs. Monty totaled 95 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, while Gibbs racked up 123 total yards and a score of his own. Fantasy managers should and will continue to start them whenever possible, including in Week 12’s game against the Colts.

Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs (Week 11: 34 snaps, 23 opportunities, 12 routes, 5 targets)

Chris Brooks (Week 11: 9 snaps, 2 opportunities, 5 routes, 2 targets)

Emanuel Wilson (Week 11: 3 snaps, 2 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: It was business as usual for Josh Jacobs. The Packers’ RB1 saw 23 of the team’s 27 running back opportunities and churned out 134 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in the team’s 20-19 win over the Bears. Backups Chris Brooks and Emanuel Wilson were lightly used and could be on the outs after the team activated rookie MarShawn Lloyd from injured reserve on Monday. Lloyd is recovering from an appendectomy he underwent late last week, but he’s officially on the active roster and should return once he is fully recovered from his surgery. Even when he is active, it’s hard to imagine Lloyd contributing anything of meaningful fantasy value at this time. He’s dealt with a myriad of injuries dating back to training camp, and Jacobs is doing just fine in his current role. Lloyd could be worth a stash in deeper leagues, but that’s it for now.

Houston Texans

Joe Mixon (Week 11: 48 snaps, 24 opportunities, 21 routes, 4 targets)

Dare Ogunbowale (Week 11: 7 snaps, 1 opportunity, 6 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Joe Mixon will be run until his proverbial wheels fall off. The veteran back handled 24-of-25 opportunities in Week 11’s win over the Cowboys, rushing for 20-109-3 while catching two passes for 44 yards. Mixon continues to be one of the best values in all of fantasy. He’s finished as a top-12 PPR back in six of his eight games played and has finished as a top-five PPR back in four games. Mixon will look to continue his scorched earth tour in Week 12 against the Titans.

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor (Week 11: 60 snaps, 26 opportunities, 17 routes, 2 targets)

Trey Sermon (Week 11: 5 snaps, 1 opportunity, 3 routes, 1 target)

Tyler Goodson (Week 11: 2 snaps, 0 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: It was the Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson show in the Colts’ Week 11 win over the Jets, with Richardson getting the better part of the work on the ground. Taylor led the team in carries (24) and rushing yards (57), but it was Richardson who punched in the Colts’ only two rushing touchdowns of the day from two and four yards out. As long as he is healthy and starting, the threat of Richardson vulturing short-yardage touchdowns from Taylor will always loom. Unfortunately, fantasy managers have no choice but to start their beloved bell cow back and hope for the best. Hopefully, Taylor can find the end zone in Week 12 when the Colts take on the Lions.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Etienne (Week 11: 35 snaps, 15 opportunities, 19 routes, 3 targets)

D’Ernest Johnson (Week 11: 13 snaps, 2 opportunities, 5 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: The Jaguars had no interest in getting D’Ernest Johnson involved in a game where Tank Bigsby (ankle) was sidelined. Travis Etienne received 15 of the team’s 17 running back opportunities in Week 12’s loss to the Lions and racked up a whole 33 yards from scrimmage in the defeat. Things could not get any worse for the Jaguars, who have been outscored 69-9 in two games with Mac Jones under center. Doug Pederson’s tired team gets a week off before returning in Week 13 to be stomped out by the Texans.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kareem Hunt (Week 11: 36 snaps, 14 opportunities, 11 routes, 0 targets)

Samaje Perine (Week 11: 10 snaps, 4 opportunities, 10 routes, 4 targets)

Carson Steele (Week 11: 8 snaps, 2 opportunities, 4 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Kareem Hunt’s (likely) final week as the Chiefs’ bell cow left much to be desired. While the volume was as expected, the veteran running back managed only 60 scoreless yards in Sunday’s loss to the Bills and was surprisingly held without a catch. In fact, Hunt didn’t even see a target in the Chiefs’ first loss of the season. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported last weekend that Isiah Pacheco is “expected to be healthy enough” to play in Week 12 against the Panthers, although the Chiefs could opt to sit him one more game with a Black Friday matchup against the Raiders on tap for Week 13. Whether he returns on Sunday (Week 12) or Friday (Week 13), Pacheco is expected to play the lead role we’ve grown accustomed to seeing. Hunt could spell him on occasional running plays or work in on passing downs, but the RB18 in fantasy points per game (15.2) is unlikely to offer that same upside going forward.

Las Vegas Raiders

Alexander Mattison (Week 11: 16 snaps, 8 opportunities, 9 routes, 3 targets)

Zamir White (Week 11: 21 snaps, 5 opportunities, 9 routes, 0 targets)

Ameer Abdullah (Week 11: 22 snaps, 4 opportunities, 16 routes, 3 targets)

Notes: Ah, yes, my least favorite backfield has returned. The Raiders continue to search for answers in the running game but, again, came up empty in Week 11 against the Dolphins. Their trio of replacement-level backs ran for a combined 29 yards on 11 carries, while wide receiver Jakobi Meyers led the team in rushing with 20 yards on his lone rush attempt. Whatever is going on in the Vegas backfield, I want no part of it. However, it is worth noting White suffered a quad injury in the defeat, while Mattison left with an ankle injury in the second half. There’s a chance we see some of Dylan Laube next week, but that shouldn’t get many fantasy managers excited. The Raiders are 2-8, ranking 24th in scoring (18.7 points per game) and 29th in points allowed (28.5 PPG). Even if their running game were good — it’s not — the game scripts are such that they couldn’t run the ball even if they wanted to. As a team, the Raiders rank dead last in yards per carry (3.5) and are 30th in rush attempts per game (21.5). This backfield won’t be going anywhere in Week 12 against the Broncos.

Los Angeles Chargers

J.K. Dobbins (Week 11: 45 snaps, 12 opportunities, 11 routes, 1 target)

Gus Edwards (Week 11: 11 snaps, 6 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Hassan Haskins (Week 11: 6 snaps, 2 opportunities, 1 route, 0 targets)

Notes: J.K. Dobbins led the Raiders with 11 rush attempts, while his 56 rushing yards were second to Justin Herbert (65) in the Chargers’ Week 11 win over the Bengals. Dobbins scored both of the Bolts’ rushing touchdowns, one of which was the game-winner on a 29-yard run with less than 20 seconds to play in regulation. Dobbins. Dobbins was averaging just 2.7 YPC on the day before that run, but the Chargers remain committed to playing him as their lead back, and understandably so. Gus Edwards ran six times for 27 yards in the win but is averaging just 3.6 YPC on the season and has forced just three missed tackles on 54 carries, per PFF. It’s a number so low it almost feels like a typo. Dobbins and Edwards get a Week 12 revenge game on Monday night against the Ravens, as the Harbowl is set to be renewed for the first time since John beat Jim in Super Bowl XLVII.

Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams (Week 11: 41 snap, 15 opportunities, 11 routes, 0 targets)

Blake Corum (Week 11: 10 snaps, 6 opportunities, 3 routes, 1 target)

Notes: We have a Blake Corum sighting. The Rams rookie saw double-digit snaps for just the second time this season and tied a season-high with six opportunities. He totaled 28 yards from scrimmage in Sunday’s win over the Patriots, but this was still Kyren Williams’ backfield in every way. Williams ran 15 times for 86 scoreless yards and did not see a target in this one. Currently sitting on a three-game touchdown drought, Williams has finished as the RB29, RB16, and RB26 in PPR leagues over the last three weeks. He gets a plus matchup in Week 13 against the Saints.

Miami Dolphins

De’Von Achane (Week 11: 40 snaps, 21 opportunities, 20 routes, 4 targets)

Jaylen Wright (Week 11: 16 snaps, 6 opportunities, 9 routes, 1 target)

Raheem Mostert (Week 11: 9 snaps, 3 opportunities, 5 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: An injury sidelined Raheem Mostert early in the game, but he returned in the second quarter. He didn’t do much once he did return, as Mostert ran for negative two yards on three carries for the day, playing behind both De’Von Achane and rookie Jaylen Wright. Over the last two weeks, Mostert has seen just five touches as Miami seems to be phasing him out of the offense. Achane performed as expected, posting a rushing line of 17-73-1 while adding another four receptions for 32 yards. The second-year back has totaled 879 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns and is currently sitting as the RB9 in fantasy points per game (17.0) in PPR leagues. Wright’s six opportunities align with what we’ve seen from him over the last three weeks, but unfortunately, so does his production. Since Week 9, Wright has totaled 17 opportunities but has just 27 yards for scrimmage to show for his efforts. Operating as the apparent RB2 in Miami’s backfield, Wright makes for an intriguing stash in deeper leagues, but there’s little reason to believe he’d have significant viability if Achane were to miss time.

Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones (Week 11: 37 snaps, 16 opportunities, 13 routes, 1 target)

Cam Akers (Week 11: 25 snaps, 12 opportunities, 10 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: It was another week of Cam Akers cementing himself as the Vikings’ RB2. The journeyman back ran 12 times for 25 yards in Sunday’s win over the Vikings and caught two passes for 11 yards and a touchdown. His receiving touchdown, to the disappointment of Aaron Jones’ fantasy managers, came in the third quarter, marking his second receiving score of the season and third of his career. Since Week 9, Akers has seen 34 opportunities (11.3 opps/gm), while Ty Chandler has seen just four. He’s worth a stash in deeper leagues ahead of the fantasy playoffs. Jones was less fortunate, running for 39 scoreless yards on a team-high 15 carries while adding one reception for four yards. Jones played through a rib injury in this one but was presumably well enough to handle his typical workload. He’ll hope for a more efficient outing in Week 12 against the Bears, while Akers remains the back to stash in Minnesota’s backfield. Akers could have some streaming appeal as a desperation RB3/RB4 during a tough bye week.

New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson (Week 11: 56 snaps, 24 opportunities, 27 routes, 4 targets)

Antonio Gibson (Week 11: 13 snaps, 5 opportunities, 6 routes, 1 target)

JaMycal Hasty (Week 11: 4 snaps, 2 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Rhamondre Stevenson continues to monopolize running back touches in the Patriots’ backfield. He also continues to be one of the league’s least efficient running backs. In Week 11’s loss to the Rams, Stevenson ran the ball 20 times for 73 scoreless yards while adding four receptions for another 16 yards. The veteran running back is averaging 3.8 YPC on the year and 3.9 YPT. Currently, the PPR RB23 in fantasy points per game (14.3), Stevenson has surprisingly been a top-24 fantasy back in three of his last four games and actually has five RB1 finishes on the season. It’s not sexy, but he’s getting there. Stevenson will look to continue his volume-hogging ways in Week 12 against the Dolphins.

New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara (Week 11: 43 snaps, 20 opportunities, 19 routes, 4 targets)

Jordan Mims (Week 11: 10 snaps, 2 opportunities, 3 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Saints “tight end” Taysom Hill completely wrecked Alvin Kamara’s fantasy value in Week 11. This isn’t to say Kamara didn’t have his chances. He ran 16 times for 67 yards while catching four passes for 22 yards, but Hill ripped off seven carries for 138 yards and three scores while catching 8-of-10 targets for another 50 yards. Hill’s package was at its best in Sunday’s win over the Browns and seemingly eliminated any scoring opportunities for Kamara. The Saints are 2-0 in the post-Dennis Allen era and now have their Week 12 bye to build on this recent string of success. Kamara remains a high-end fantasy asset and should bounce back in Week 13 against the Rams.

New York Jets

Breece Hall (Week 11: 44 snaps, 23 opportunities, 20 routes, 7 targets)

Braelon Allen (Week 11: 9 snaps, 2 opportunities, 1 route, 0 targets)

Notes: The Jets continue to spiral. Any hopes of saving what already felt like a lost season were dashed in Week 11 when the Jets fell 28-27 to the Colts. Breece Hall handled 23 of the Jets’ 25 running back opportunities and has handled 75 of the team’s 103 running back opportunities (72.8 percent) since Week 8. Braelon Allen remains the top handcuff to Hall and nothing else. The Jets have a Week 12 bye on tap and will resume their sad tour in Week 13 when they play host to the Seahawks.

Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley (Week 11: 56 snaps, 28 opportunities, 15 routes, 2 targets)

Kenneth Gainwell (Week 11: 14 snaps, 5 opportunities, 8 routes, 1 target)

Notes: It took a while for him to get going, but Saquon Barkley eventually did Saquon Barkley things in Week 11’s win over the Commanders. Barkley ran 26 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the Thursday night win, with his two scores coming on runs of 23 and 39 yards in the fourth quarter. By the game clock, those runs also came just 20 seconds apart from one another. Barkley currently leads all running backs in yards from scrimmage (1,347) and rushing yards per game (113.7) and is second in total rushing yards behind Derrick Henry (1,185). Barkley and the Rams get a Week 12 matchup against the Rams on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris (Week 11: 43 snaps, 23 opportunities, 15 routes, 5 targets)

Jaylen Warren (Week 11: 25 snaps, 13 opportunities, 12 routes, 4 targets)

Notes: As usual, Najee Harris led the Steelers’ backfield in touches, while Jaylen Warren led the backfield in efficiency. Warren averaged 5.2 yards per touch in Sunday’s 18-16 win over the Ravens while totaling 68 yards on 13 touches. Harris, on the other hand, totaled 93 yards on 22 touches (4.2 YPT). Neither player scored in this one; instead, the Steelers got by on six Chris Boswell field goals to pull out the win. From a volume standpoint, Harris is the far more reliable back, but he’s also seeing the fifth most green zone rush attempts of any back in the league, as Mr. Denny Carter pointed out in his Regression Files article earlier this week. Warren has some value as an RB3/RB4, but the touchdown upside continues to favor Harris by a wide margin. Both backs are fantasy viable on Thursday night against the Browns.

Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker (Week 11: 45 snaps, 16 opportunities, 26 routes, 2 targets)

Zach Charbonnet (Week 11: 17 snaps, 6 opportunities, 10 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Kenneth Walker led the Seahawks’ backfield with 14-54-1 on the ground and caught both of his targets for five more yards. Zach Charbonnet, who is legally prohibited from seeing more than eight opportunities in any game where Walker is healthy, totaled five yards on five touches in the win. Charbonnet has had eight or fewer opportunities in his last seven games and has just 174 yards from scrimmage over that span. He’s a solid handcuff to Walker and nothing more. Walker and the Seahawks get the Cardinals in Week 12 in what is suddenly a pivotal NFC West matchup.

San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey (Week 11: 54 snaps, 24 opportunities, 26 routes, 5 targets)

Jordan Mason (Week 11: 2 snaps, 2 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Isaac Guerendo (Week 11: 2 snaps, 0 opportunities, 1 route, 0 targets)

Notes: In his first two games back, Christian McCaffrey has handled 44-of-50 running back opportunities in the 49ers’ backfield. His 32.1 expected points in PPR leagues are the sixth-most of any running back over that span. McCaffrey ran 19 times for 79 scoreless in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and caught four passes for 27 additional yards. From a volume perspective, McCaffrey is doing everything fantasy managers hoped to see, even if it did take more than half the season to see it. Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo have faded into irrelevance and aren’t expected to have any fantasy value as long as McCaffrey is on the field. McCaffrey has forced just two missed tackles on his 32 carries this season and is averaging 2.50 YCO/ATT — which would be his lowest total since his rookie year. The down numbers could be a result of him being away from the field for so long, but it’s also possible McCaffrey just won’t be at 100 percent health this season. That said, the 49ers are clearly willing to entrust him with all of the touches as long as he is on the field. McCaffrey will profile as a solid RB1 in Week 12 against the Packers.

Tennessee Titans

Tony Pollard (Week 11: 36 snaps, 13 opportunities, 14 routes, 4 targets)

Tyjae Spears (Week 11: 23 snaps, 6 opportunities, 11 routes, 3 targets)

Notes: Tyjae Spears exited with a concussion in the Titans’ Week 11 loss to the Vikings. He’s now in concussion protocol and will need to be cleared before the weekend if he hopes to play against the Texans in Week 12. The second-year back ran for zero yards in three carries before exiting and also caught two passes for eight yards. Tony Pollard didn’t fare much better, rushing for 15 yards on nine carries while catching two passes for 14 yards. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores had the Titans in a blender for most of the day, although Will Levis did manage to sneak in a 98-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in the third quarter. If Spears is unable to clear concussion protocol, we’ll be looking at another high-volume day for Pollard, who averaged 26.0 opps/gm in the three games Spears missed this season. Pollard was already on the RB2 radar but would be more of a high-end RB2 against the Texans if Spears is out.

Washington Commanders

Brian Robinson (Week 11: 34 snaps, 17 opportunities, 10 routes, 1 target)

Austin Ekeler (Week 11: 33 snaps, 11 opportunities, 22 routes, 9 targets)

Jeremy McNichols (Week 11: 10 snaps, 4 opportunities, and 6 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Brian Robinson returned from his two-game absence to face the Eagles on Thursday night football. The third-year back led the team in carries (16) and rushing yards (63) and also punched in a one-yard score in the first quarter to give him seven rushing touchdowns on the season. Robinson has been a cog in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense when healthy and continuously keeps the Commanders’ offense on schedule. Amongst 28 running backs with at least 100 carries this season, Robinson ranks 10th in YPC (4.5) and is fourth in YCO/ATT (3.57). He’s seen little work in the passing game and watched Austin Ekeler churn out eight catches for 89 yards in last week’s loss, but there’s no mistaking Robinson as anything other than Washington’s RB1. Ekeler’s nine targets are by far the most he’s seen in a game this season. He leads all Commanders running backs in targets (36) this season, but we shouldn’t expect nine targets to be the new norm for Ekeler. Entering the week, he was averaging three targets per game. Both Robinson and Ekeler will have fantasy value in Week 12 against the Cowboys, but don’t be surprised if Ekeler’s targets regress back to the mean.

NOTE: Stats and information courtesy of PFF.com, RotoViz.com, ProFootballReference.com, NextGenStats.NFL.com, 4For4.com, FantasyPoints.com and RBSDM.com. All scoring is based on full-PPR leagues.