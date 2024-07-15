Get FantasyLife+ featuring the Rotoworld Draft Guide!

 Skip navigation
Published July 15, 2024 12:22 PM

FANTASY LIFE+ FEATURING THE ROTOWORLD DRAFT GUIDE

There have been many iconic duos in the history of the NFL; Montana and Rice, Aikman and Irvin, Brady and Gronk, just to name just a few. Much like those duos took their teams to championships, we’ve created a NEW one-two punch which will take your fantasy football game to the next level – FantasyLife+ featuring the Rotoworld Draft Guide!

FantasyLife+ combines the two biggest names in fantasy sports into the ultimate guide for fantasy players! In addition to the industry-leading insight and commentary you’ve come to expect from the Rotoworld Draft Guide, you’ll get access to FantasyLife+ consisting of an array of next-gen fantasy football, and sports betting, and DFS tools. 

Editor’s Note: Visit FantasyLife.com/rotoworld and use promo code Rotoworld10 to save 10% at checkout.

Picking a Fantasy Life+ subscription is as easy as drafting Christian McCaffrey #1 overall in your draft.

Fantasy Life+ Tier 1

Price: $39.99 per year

What’s in it?

  •    PDF of the new 2024 Rotoworld Football Draft Guide magazine
  • Updates from Rotoworld Football staff all preseason
  • Customized Rankings
  • Tiered Rankings
  • Premium components of Draft Champion
  • Start/Sit tool
  • Rate My Draft
  • 2024 Fantasy Life Magazine
  • Keeper Tool
  • Mock Draft Simulator

Fantasy Life+ Tier 2

Price: $99.99 per year

What’s in it?

Fantasy Tools

  • Everything in Tier 1
  • League Sync
  • League Sync site-wide integration
  • Projections
  • Data Suite (powered by PFF)
  • Utilization Tool Suites
  • Waiver Tool

Betting Tools

  • Game Models (NFL, NCAAF)
  • Prop Models (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL)
  • Projections
  • Touchdown Tool
  • QB Spread Value

DFS Tools

  • Player projections
  • Showdown Projections
  • Ownership projections
  • Showdown
  • Tournament
  • Single Entry
  • Cash Game
  • Pick-Em Builder & Model

Best Ball Tools

  • Projections

Here’s a sampling of the next-gen tools you’ll get access to with FantasyLife+

FANTASY FOOTBALL DRAFT CHEAT SHEETS

Fully customizable tiers and rankings fit seamlessly to your specific league requirements and scoring, ensuring that you’ll have the edge over your competition leading into draft day.

Cheat Sheet.png

DRAFT CHAMPION – MOCK DRAFT SIMULATOR

Use Draft Champion for the ultimate drafting experience! Run mock draft simulations tailored to your unique scoring settings, and receive expert pick recommendations, insightful post-draft grades, in-depth post-pick analysis, and much more.

DC Mock Draft.png

LEAGUE SYNC

Enhance your fantasy football experience by syncing your leagues and tracking performance all season long! Monitor projections and utilize the suite of tools and rankings to fit with your customized scoring settings. Unlock a personalized season-long journey with Fantasy Life+!

League Sync.png

Are you ready to take your game to the next level? Get started today!

Visit FantasyLife.com/rotoworld and use promo code Rotoworld10 to save 10% at checkout.