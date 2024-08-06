Jayden Daniels and Curtis Samuel headline fantasy football sleepers

Who isn’t looking for a good fantasy sleeper to chase? Fortunately, the Rotoworld Football crew has you covered as part of our new partnership with Fantasy Life. You can get access to the Rotoworld Football Draft Guide magazine with FantasyLife+, as well as a host of game-changing tools to lead your fantasy football experience to the next level.

2024 FANTASY FOOTBALL SLEEPERS:

Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

Daniels had a spring ADP in the QB2 range, which is low considering his skill-set. With much the same roster that made Sam Howell usable in fantasy, Daniels should be able to do more with this offseason’s upgrades. Expect OC Kliff Kingsbury to put Daniels in shotgun sets with at least three receivers (11 personnel) on the field the majority of the time. Per TruMedia, Daniels was in the shotgun 92.8% of the time during his college career. While the Commanders will run the ball more this season, expect Daniels to be a major factor, as he could potentially lead the team in rushing as a rookie. Having two down-field threats in Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson will aid Daniels in what he excels at, deep ball accuracy. Don’t be shocked to see Daniels as one of the best quarterbacks in fantasy football. – Lawrence Jackson

Curtis Samuel, WR, Bills

You’re thinking one of two things. 1. Curtis Samuel is too fantasy famous to be a sleeper. 2. Curtis Samuel has burned me every time I’ve drafted him. Both these things feel true, and yet, Samuel’s summer ADP was outside the WR4 range, routinely checking in beyond the top 50 wideouts. Although Samuel has mostly burned managers, there was an exception: His 2020 with then Panthers and now Bills OC Joe Brady. Samuel snuck into the top 24 in PPR, posting career highs across the board, including his 41/200/2 rushing line. Only 16 wideouts managed more yards from scrimmage during the “COVID season.” Samuel is four years and several injuries older, but he remained an effective all-around threat for the 2023 Commanders. He is now in a better offense that happens to have considerably less target competition. Samuel’s overall ceiling almost certainly remains outside the top 24, but he’s a strong WR4 who will probably threaten for every-week WR3 value. Whatever offense he’s in, Samuel’s game-breaking upside makes him a potential matchup-flipper. – Patrick Daugherty

