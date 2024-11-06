NFL Week 10 Optimal FLEX Plays: Fire up Josh Downs regardless who’s starting at QB in Indy

With the NFL trade deadline behind us and fantasy trade deadlines looming as we try to make it to the playoffs in our fantasy leagues, there’s a lot to cover. However, we have to get this FLEX thing right first. Last week players in this column like Khalil Shakir (WR35) did OK, but not great, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR1), Courtland Sutton (WR6) and Cedric Tillman (WR12) really showed up and had big days. Jalen Tolbert was only WR37 despite scoring a touchdown and Tyler Allgeier (RB36) was serviceable. Who’s it going to be this week?

Josh Downs, WR, Colts vs. Bills

In Week 9, the Colts’ offense looked worse than any other game this season with new starting quarterback Joe Flacco, but that doesn’t matter for Downs in fantasy. He has what the fantasy folks call a “solid floor.” Downs’ numbers in Flacco’s three starts are very similar:

Week 5, 9-69-0 on 12 targets

Week 6, 7-66-1 on nine targets

Week 9, 6-60-0 on nine targets

On a team loaded with uncertainty, one thing fantasy managers can count on is Downs get 60 receiving yards with Flacco. He may not have the upside (4-109-1) like he had with Anthony Richardson in Week 8, but a steady double-digit fantasy outing from Downs is solid. The Over/Under in this matchup is also decently high (46.5) for a Colts’ offense that mustered up only six points in Week 9. Downs is a nice play for sure.

Tank Dell, WR, Texans vs. Lions

As of the writing of this article, it is not yet known whether or not Nico Collins will make his return in Week 10. For me, it doesn’t matter if he plays or not, Dell should be in lineups this week against the Lions. Dell is coming off his best overall game of the season where he finished as WR14 (6-126-1). Against a stingy Lions’ run defense, Dell will be a major factor on Sunday Night Football where the Over/Under is 49. The Lions are a machine on offense right now and what better time for the Texans to get their groove back. The Texans’ offense will need all hands on deck and another productive day out of Dell.

Tee Higgins or Mike Gesicki, WR/TE, Bengals at Ravens

With Higgins not practicing yet this week, I’m not sure if we should expect him to return in Week 10 against the Ravens on Thursday night. If he somehow does, throw him right into your starting lineups without blinking. In Week 5 against the Ravens he caught 9-of-14 targets for 83 yards and two touchdowns (WR4). Since then, the Ravens’ league-worst pass defense hasn’t gotten much better as evidenced by the fact that Bo Nix threw for 223 yards against them in Week 9. Plus, Nix missed three potential touchdown passes that Joe Burrow certainly will not. Gesicki is coming off a big game (6-100-2) in the absence of Higgins and will benefit greatly if Higgins were to miss again. When you factor in that this matchup has an Over/Under of 53 (highest of Week 10), you know it has high-scoring potential like their Week 5 matchup that ended 41-38. Get Higgins or Gesicki in there.

(Note: Baltimore did acquire CB Tre’Davious White from the Rams at the deadline, but given only two days to prepare for this game it remains to be seen what kind of impact he has. if any.)

Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers at Commanders

In Warren’s last two games he’s gotten at least 11 touches for 59 yards. With a touchdown, he’d be a nice flex play. While we aren’t missing the biggest of stars in Week 10, you may have suffered injuries elsewhere and need to fill a FLEX spot. Take solace in knowing that Warren is the more explosive of the Steelers’ running backs who could be more involved in the passing game with a potential shootout. In six of the last seven games that the Commanders have played in, there have been at least 47 points scored. Warren is the Steelers’ back who’s better suited for a fast-paced game.

Jalen Tolbert, WR, Cowboys vs. Eagles

Hey this one is tough, huh? It might be getting a little cute, but the potential is there for Tolbert to repeat his 7-87-1 performance from Week 5. He didn’t have a great game in Week 9, but he did score and was targeted six times. I know, I know, you’re worried about Jonathan Mingo, too, right (just kidding). CeeDee Lamb is expected to play in Week 10 despite his shoulder injury, but if he were to have any struggles with that, Tolbert could be a bigger factor even with Cooper Rush (or Trey Lance?) at quarterback. Nonetheless, the Cowboys should be in “throw mode” against an Eagles team that’s on fire.

Raheem Mostert, RB, Dolphins at Rams

While Mostert has been playing second fiddle to De’Von Achane, he’s still been an effective runner this season. He’s gotten at least 10 carries in three of his last four games and in the one that he didn’t, he scored two touchdowns. The Dolphins had great success running against the Bills in Week 9 to the tune of 149 yards. The Rams should present an easier matchup as they are a bottom 10 run defense in the NFL. This is another game with a high implied points total (50), so Mostert should get plenty of opportunities. Look for him to be in the 10-13 touch range in Week 10.