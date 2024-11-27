NFL Week 13 Optimal Flex Plays: DJ Moore has been brought back to life in new Bears offense

You can’t get too cute at this point of the season (unless you’ve locked up that No. 1 seed), but at the same time you’ve got to take some risk and swing for the fences (if you have not locked up that playoff spot). Last week was all about getting solid players in your FLEX spot who you selected later in drafts, but have out-performed their expectations. That was the case last week for players in this column like Bucky Irving (RB3), Kareem Hunt, Rachaad White (both tied for RB16), Courtland Sutton (WR2) and Ladd McConkey (WR20). Neither Josh Downs or Austin Ekeler finished their games, but it wasn’t looking good for the latter either way. This week is crucial as we have three Thursday games and we want you to be able to enjoy your Thanksgiving with a lot of fantasy points. Let’s see what we got.

DJ Moore, WR, Bears at Lions

Since the Bears’ offense has been freed from Shane Waldron’s shackles, Moore has caught all 14 of his targets for 168 yards and a touchdown in his last two games. Week 12 saw him have his best statistical performance (7-106-1, WR4) since Week 5 (8-105-2, WR6). The Bears have made a real effort to get Moore the ball through high percentage throws and even gave him a carry (which he ran for 13 yards) in Week 12 against the Vikings. On paper, and as a whole, the matchup is tough against the Lions in Week 13, but they just let up a WR16 day to Michael Pittman Jr., his best of the season. Expect Moore to get a lot of looks with the Bears being 10-point underdogs.

Rico Dowdle, RB, Cowboys vs. Giants

In Week 12 against the Commanders, Dowdle had his biggest game on the ground (19-86-0) since Week 5 when he ran for 87 yards on 20 carries against the Steelers. Mike McCarthy let it be known a couple of weeks ago that Dowdle was undoubtedly the guy and it has shown. On Thanksgiving day he’ll get a nice matchup against the Giants, a team that let Bucky Irving go wild (19 touches for 151 yards) and even Rachaad White chipped in with 11.7 fantasy points. The Giants are down bad to the worst degree, while the Cowboys are riding high after upsetting the Commanders in Week 12. Get Dowdle in your lineup while he has a good matchup.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts at Patriots

Well, what do you know? Another fantasy relevant receiver from a quarterback that supposedly can’t throw the football well enough (wink). Listen, the reality here is that the Colts will likely be without their top receiver Josh Downs in Week 13 and Pittman will benefit the most (unless the Colts wise up and start feeding Adonai Mitchell). In Week 12, Pittman put together his best performance since Week 4 catching 6-of-7 targets for 96 yards, finishing as the WR16. In a Colts/Patriots matchup where these teams combined to score 21 points in Week 12, the Over/Under being 42.5 is actually respectable. Pittman should once again turn into the Colts’ WR1 without Downs.

Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers at Panthers

I feel like after last week’s game it might be cheating to put Bucky Irving here again (as you can see his numbers above). Nonetheless, yes, you are starting him against the Panthers. However, I like White in this spot as well as he too will have an opportunity to reach the end zone for a third consecutive game. Despite only handling only 37% of the running back touches to Irving’s 52.7%, White was still able to finish as a top 20 back. The Panthers, in a losing effort, played well against the Chiefs, but it didn’t stop Kareem Hunt from gaining 87 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches. There will be plays to be made from this Bucs running back duo.

Taysom Hill, TE, Saints vs. Rams

While the Saints were on a bye in Week 12, we did not forget how Hill set the football world on fire gaining 188 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 15 touches. The best part of that game against the Browns, was that he saw 10 targets, by far leading the team in that category. He’ll continue to be used in the same fashion as long as Chris Olave remains out. It’s worth noting that the Rams’ defense is in the bottom eight against running backs, receivers and tight ends as far as allowing the most fantasy points per game are concerned. These are all of the positions Hill will occupy (with a little bit of quarterback) in the Saints’ offense. Hill is going to do it again.

Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills vs. 49ers

I’m going to save the best for last, Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock. Even with the bye week, Shakir is top 15 among leaders in receptions at 56. He’s coming off a game in Week 11 against the Chiefs that saw him get 30% of Josh Allen’s targets (12) even with Amari Cooper back in the lineup. In his last four games Shakir has averaged 9.5 targets, 7.2 receptions and 71.2 receiving yards per game. You’ll take that. Allen trusts Shakir the most in the passing game and they’ll face a 49ers defense that has allowed either a 100-yard receiver or a receiving touchdown in each of their last four games. Regardless of the matchup, Shakir is going to be involved in a major way, as always.

