NFL Week 9 Optimal Flex Plays: Take Khalil Shakir serious in the Bills’ offense

We are past the point in the football season where we can say “it’s only been a few games.” It’s not quite gut check time, but it’s an important part of the season as we all need to start positioning ourselves for the fantasy playoffs (sorry to the 1-7 or 0-8 teams).

Darnell Mooney (WR10), Kareem Hunt (RB23) and Tank Dell (WR32) were all featured in last week’s column and they all found the end zone to help out our fantasy squads. Najee Harris (RB15) put up a solid performance and Jaxon Smith-Njigba was decent with 13.9 PPR fantasy points. However, Jaylen Waddle and Tyler Lockett couldn’t quite get it done. Here’s a hint for this week. I’m going back to the well. Let’s win.

Keon Coleman or Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills vs. Dolphins

Since Amari Cooper was traded to the Bills (and still learning the offense), Coleman and Shakir have both seen at least seven targets in each of the last two games. Also in that short span, Coleman and Shakir are WR12 and WR16 in fantasy points per game, respectively. Coleman is finally coming into his own, having played a team-high 83% of snaps among Bills’ receivers in Week 8, his highest since Week 2. Meanwhile, Shakir saw a season highs in targets (10), receptions (nine) and yards (107) last week. While the Dolphins are one of the better pass defenses in football, they’re coming off a game where they allowed two touchdowns to receivers. As long as Cooper is still getting up to speed, Coleman and Shakir will be solid FLEX plays in a game where the Over/Under is 49.5.

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons vs. Cowboys

It was a rough outing for Allgeier against a tough Bucs’ run defense in Week 8, but the silver lining is that he saw double-digit carries (finished 12-33-0) for the second time in three games. That other game was against the Panthers in Week 6 where he coasted to a 18-105-1 day. This week, he’ll get the opportunity to go up against a Cowboys defense that allows the second-most fantasy points to running backs per game and is fresh off a game where 49ers’ third-string running back Isaac Guerendo tallied 14-85-1 (RB10). Points should be plentiful in this Cowboys vs. Falcons matchup, which has an Over/Under of 52, and Allgeier has a good chance to get into the end zone.

Bonus play: If you need a receiver option, you can double down on Darnell Mooney as well this week.

Jalen Tolbert, WR, Cowboys at Falcons

As mentioned above, we expect a high-scoring affair in Atlanta this week and we don’t anticipate the Cowboys’ worst-ranked run offense to be a big part of it. That opens the door for Tolbert who has had his moments this season. I wouldn’t expect CeeDee Lamb, who’s coming off his best game of the season (13-146-2), to be so wide open at key moments again. Both Tolbert and Lamb played 89% of the snaps in Week 8, emphasizing the fact that Tolbert is operating as the Cowboys WR2 in an offense where Dak Prescott is attempting 37.4 passes per game. It’s important to pick your spots when starting Tolbert, but this should be a solid one.

Cedric Tillman, WR, Browns vs. Chargers

Am I chasing points with Tillman? Hell, no. He’s the Browns WR1 even though he was out-targeted by Elijah Moore last week. Tillman showed as much with his Week 8 performance (7-99-2; WR3) where he caught the winning touchdown. He’s the Browns’ receiver who will get active on the short, intermediate and deep areas of the field and the Browns’ offense looks a lot different with Jameis Winston under center (albeit it was against the Ravens’ last-ranked pass defense). The Chargers allow the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to receivers, but in Week 8 they allowed Chris Olave to put up 8-107-0 (WR13) with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener at quarterback. Let the good times roll for Tillman.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos at Ravens

Until the Ravens show improvements in their pass defense, how can you not target them in fantasy? Sutton put up 17.1 fantasy points against a weak Panthers defense in Week 8 (WR21), ending with eight receptions and 100 yards, both season highs. In Week 9, he’ll face a Ravens’ defense that allowed three different Browns receivers to gain at least 75 receiving yards. The Ravens were without Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey last week, so you’ll have to monitor their injury statuses, but you should still feel confident in Sutton because the Ravens were the NFL’s worst pass defense even prior to those injuries. With the Broncos set as nine-point underdogs, expect Sutton to get a lot of opportunities.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Tyler Lockett, Seahawks vs. Rams

Neither of these guys lit it up in the absence of D.K. Metcalf in Week 8 and Lockett was almost non-existent with one catch for nine yards. JSN put up a respectable 6-69-0 stat line, but we wanted to see more out of both players. They’ll get their chance in Week 9 against a Rams defense that allows the 13th most points in fantasy points per game to receivers. It’s expected to be one of the higher scoring games of the week with an Over/Under of 48.0, but a lot will depend on whether or not Metcalf plays. JSN and Lockett would have a chance to put up numbers if they are the Seahawks’ top two wideouts once again.