Stock Up, Stock Down: Apologize to Anthony Richardson

What a Week 11, huh? We saw upsets galore as the Steelers and Seahawks took down the Ravens and 49ers, respectively. Plus, no team remains unbeaten after Josh Allen and the Bills took down the Chiefs. We still have a Monday Night Football matchup between the Texans and Cowboys to play, so take that into consideration when I talk about Week 11 fantasy ranks, but I can promise you this: Anthony Richardson will be talked about in this article — and just about as much as the people who talked about writing him off after only 10 NFL starts. Now, it is time to see who can help us get into these fantasy football playoffs!

STOCK UP

Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts

Yep, that’s right, one game back after being benched in his previous two, Richardson’s stock is on the rise. Against a Jets defense that came in as a top 10 team in fewest fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, Richardson completed 20-of-30 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown. He also added another 32 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, good for QB4 on the week in fantasy. On a day where the run game was non-existent (Jonathan Taylor went 24-57-0), Richardson put the offense on his back. Not only was he good, all of the Colts’ receivers were fantasy relevant. Josh Downs caught all five of his targets for 84 yards and a touchdown (WR11), Alec Pierce went 3-74-0 (WR38) and Michael Pittman (WR41) had his best game since Week 7 (the last time Richardson started). Richardson quieted plenty of doubters after Week 11.

Austin Ekeler, RB, Commanders

Despite Brian Robinson Jr.’s return and only getting two carries (for seven yards) in Week 11, Ekeler was still very involved. He caught 8-of-9 targets for 89 yards and led the Commanders in receiving yards against the Eagles, making him RB11. The important thing to note here is that he didn’t gain this yardage in garbage time, it was part of the offense. In fact, the Eagles didn’t lead the game until early in the fourth quarter. Furthermore, Ekeler has scored three touchdowns in his last three games. He should be considered a decent FLEX play going forward, especially with matchups against the Cowboys and Titans coming up.

Taysom Hill, TE, Saints

On a day where Brock Bowers had the best day of his young career (13-126-1), Hill decided to score more fantasy points than any tight end has in a single game this season with 42.5. He set a career-high in rushing yards with 138 on only seven carries and scored three touchdowns. He wasn’t done there as he caught 8-of-10 targets for 50 yards. His touches have been ramping up each week since his return from injury in Week 8. With Chris Olave out due to concussion, Hill has taken on an expanded role and his Week 11 outburst will certainly have the Saints relying on him as we make our way into the fantasy playoffs. Have a day!

STOCK DOWN

Alexander Mattison, RB, Raiders

Mattison was already a tough guy to put in your fantasy lineups to begin with, but now he might be best served on your bench. In Week 11 he and Zamir White both had five carries and totaled only 28 yards. In Mattison’s last three games he’s averaged 23.3 rushing yards per game and hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 6. In Week’s 4-7 Mattison was a respectable RB29 and has since fallen off a cliff. While he’s still considered the Raiders’ “lead” back, he can’t be trusted even as a long shot FLEX player at this point. He should only be in your fantasy lineups if you are completely desperate.

Raheem Mostert, RB, Dolphins

How involved is Mostert in the Dolphins’ offense these days? Coming off a game in Week 10 where he didn’t have a carry, he followed that up with three carries for -2 yards. De’Von Achane has become the Dolphins’ clear lead back since Week 7, averaging 18.2 touches per game in that span. The real thorn in Mostert’s production is the usage of rookie Jaylen Wright who has at least five carries in each of his last three games. Slowly, but surely, Wright is becoming the team’s RB2 and the older Mostert seems to be getting phased out. It might be time to drop our friend Mostert.

Mike Gesicki, TE, Bengals

Gesicki was TE4 in fantasy between Weeks 8 and 10, scoring 15.4 points per game. Against the Chargers in Week 11 he came crashing down after not recording any stats on just two targets. The biggest factor? Tee Higgins. He returned to the lineup for the first time since Week 7 and was a man on a mission catching 9-of-13 targets for 148 yards and a touchdown. When Gesicki and Higgins were on the field at the same time Week’s 3-7, the former was only TE47 in fantasy. Furthermore, Gesicki has been losing production to the other Bengals tight end, Tanner Hudson, who was TE3 in Week 10 and has out-produced his teammate in two straight games. You can’t trust Gesicki in your lineups moving forward.