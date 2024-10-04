Top five NFL injuries and contingency plans for Week 5

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (high-ankle sprain) @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date/Time: Sunday, 1:00 pm Eastern

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered a Week 4 high-ankle sprain, jeopardizing his Week 5 availability.

Per Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) Edwin Porras’ The Injury [Pro]ne Fantasy Football Podcast , this is the third time Taylor has injured his right ankle. His prior injuries include a low-ankle sprain in October 2022 and a high-ankle sprain in December 2022. DPT Porras also notes, “NFL running backs of this caliber, since 2014…34.0 [percent miss] zero to one games… 50.0 percent of the sample, they miss two-plus games.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Taylor was diagnosed with a mild high-ankle sprain, suggesting Taylor has decent odds of landing in the 34.0-percent player pool that misses no time. If active, he will be at risk of an in-game setback though startable as a high-end RB2.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ run defense is exploitable. Jacksonville linebacker Foyesade Oluokun is on injured reserve. Linebacker Devin Lloyd (knee) and star edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen (concussion) missed Wednesday’s practice before practicing in a limited capacity on Thursday.

Jacksonville’s run defense has missed the 12th-most tackles (19) and precariously ranks 14th in expected points added (EPA) allowed per play (-0.115).

No. 2 running back Trey Sermon will be a volume-based RB2 if Taylor misses the game and a touchdown-dependent flex option if Taylor is active.

Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. (knee) and RB Austin Ekeler (concussion) vs. Cleveland Browns

Date/Time: Sunday, 1:00 pm Eastern

Washington Commanders No. 1 running back Brian Robinson Jr. (knee) remains sidelined after two Week 5 practices. No. 2 running back Austin Ekeler (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, though he must remain symptom-free in order to clear the concussion protocol. Washington Commanders No. 3 running back Jeremy McNichols should be rostered across all formats.

Washington running backs have totaled at least 22 touches in all four games this season, twice totaling 29 or more.

Ekeler totaled six, 11 and five combined rushing attempts and targets in Weeks 1-3, before being sidelined by a concussion in the latter contest. Now 29 years old and returning from a brain injury, Ekeler is unlikely to tally more than 10-to-12 intended touches even if Robinson is inactive.

McNichols has a chance to match Ekeler’s intended touch count, though the Cleveland Browns’ run defense ranks 11th in EPA allowed per play. Linebacker Jordan Hicks (ribs, elbow and triceps) notably appears unlikely to play this week.

If Ekeler is active, both he and McNichols are volatile RB2/3 fill-in options. If Ekeler is inactive, McNichols would be a volume-based, low-end RB2.

Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir (ankle) @ Houston Texans

Date/Time: Sunday, 1:00 pm Eastern

Buffalo Bills slot receiver Khalil Shakir logged consecutive Did Not Participate practice designations to begin the week. DPT Jeff Mueller expressed concern for a potential right high-ankle sprain after viewing the Week 4 play in which Shakir was injured against the Baltimore Ravens.

Per DPT Porras’ Injury Prone Draft Guide , wide receivers who suffer high-ankle sprains experience a 16.0 percent in-season recurrence rate, though 44.0 percent of wide receivers miss no time.

If Shakir is able to suit up on Sunday, he would be at risk for an in-game setback. Fantasy managers should consider him a volatile flex option for the occasion.

Buffalo’s rookie perimeter wide receiver Keon Coleman quietly leads the team with nine first-read targets and the Houston Texans’ secondary is allowing the 13th-highest yards allowed per coverage snap (8.85) to perimeter wide receivers. Houston’s edge rush is also potentially short-staffed, with Nos. 3 and 4 edge rushers, Derek Barnett (shoulder) and Jerry Hughes (hip) both logging Did Not Participate practice designations on Thursday.

New York Giants WR Malik Nabers (concussion) and WR Wan’Dale Robinson (heel) @ Seattle Seahawks

Date/Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm Eastern

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers appears unlikely to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol, unable to practice on Wednesday and Thursday. New York slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was limited by a heel injury both days.

If Nabers is active, fantasy managers should start him as a WR1.

Specifics on Robinson’s heel injury are currently unknown, though his ability to practice in a limited capacity is at least somewhat reassuring. If Robinson is active and Nabers is inactive, Robinson is likely to lead the team in targets by a comfortable margin. His 37 targets in Weeks 1-4 rank fifth among NFL wide receivers.

Unfortunately, Robinson can only be started as a points-per-reception (PPR) WR3 floor play. The Seattle Seahawks are dominating opposing slot receivers, ranking second in yards allowed per coverage snap (3.45) and first in explosive pass plays allowed rate (0.0 percent). The unit’s 16th-ranked 68.2 percent catch rate allowed suggests Robinson can maintain his efficient 70.3 percent catch rate.

Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson (ankle) @ Los Angeles Rams

Date/Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm Eastern

Green Bay Packers No. 1 wide receiver Christian Watson will not play this week after likely suffering a Week 4 high-ankle sprain . The development elevates No. 4 wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to the starting lineup. He is a WR3 with WR1 upside. No. 5 wide receiver Bo Melton deserves deep-league consideration.

Los Angeles’ wide receiver coverage unit ranks bottom five among NFL teams in both EPA allowed per play (0.479) and yards allowed per coverage snap (9.47).

Among four Green Bay wide receivers with at least 25 receiving snaps, Wicks ranks and/or ties for first in both target rate (26.7 percent) and missed tackles forced receiving (five).

Melton operates as a high-effective situational deep-threat. Among six Green Bay wide receivers with at least 100 receiving snaps from Week 1, 2023 to Week 4, 2024, Melton ranks first in both target rate (28.7 percent) and yards per route run (YPRR, 2.69) and second in both average depth of target (15.7) and catch rate (65.5 percent). With qualifying aDOT leader Watson (16.2) sidelined, fantasy managers should expect Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur to draw up a few downfield shots for Melton.