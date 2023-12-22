Week 16 Expected Points: Bills Continue to Let James Cook

Earlier this week, I published my Week 15 Snap Report, highlighting some running backs who saw encouraging snap shares in their season-openers. This expected points column will work somewhat in conjunction with my weekly snap reports.

For those unfamiliar, expected points apply point values to players’ opportunities based on a number of factors such as down, distance, and where they were on the field when they received said opportunities. Players can then score above or below their expected points based on what they do with their opportunities — which we know as fantasy points over expected.

In hopes of pinpointing some deeper plays to make on a week-to-week basis, I’ll utilize what we’ve seen in expected points to highlight some players who could be slept on heading into upcoming weeks.

Under each position, I will also provide tables of expected fantasy points from the previous week, sorted by the most to the fewest expected fantasy points.

NOTE 1.0: If you had a chance to check out my Snap Report from earlier in the week, you may remember it was short on words as I am currently away with my family on a safari/beach trip to Kenya.

As promised in my previous article, I’ve decided to include a few pictures of what I’ve seen thus far. The expected points data you’ve also come to know and love is also available in the tables below.

Our trip has been incredible, to say the least. We are staying at a resort called the Zebra Plains Mara Camp, which lies in the middle of the national reserve. We made it 100 yards from our camp before we spotted a handful of zebras and giraffes indulging in their morning meal, and made our way around the reserve for six hours, coming across several lions, hippos, elephants, gazelles, cheetahs, ostriches, and many others.

We closed out the day with a picnic in the reserve.

Thank you for still checking out this week's expected points article; I will be back with more amended versions of the snap report and expected points article next week while at Diani Beach and later Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

NOTE 2.0: Stats and information courtesy of PFF.com, RotoViz.com, ProFootballReference.com, NextGenStats.NFL.com, 4For4.com, FantasyPoints.com and RBSDM.com. All scoring is based on full-PPR leagues.

Running Backs

Week 15 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR Kyren Williams LAR 28.8 -0.3 28.5 Devin Singletary HOU 23.7 -2.7 21.0 Raheem Mostert MIA 21.9 -3.6 18.3 Christian McCaffrey SF 20.3 21.4 41.7 James Cook BUF 19.1 17 36.1 Ty Chandler MIN 19 5.7 24.7 Zamir White LV 17.8 -0.3 17.5 Jaylen Warren PIT 16.4 -4.6 11.8 Alvin Kamara NO 16.3 -0.3 16.0 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC 16.3 3.8 20.1 Gus Edwards BAL 16.3 -2.4 13.9 D’Andre Swift PHI 15.5 -6 9.5 Chuba Hubbard CAR 15.4 -3.1 12.3 Derrick Henry TEN 15.4 -10.4 5.0 Aaron Jones GB 15.3 -4.4 10.9 Ezekiel Elliott NE 14.1 -4.5 9.6 James Conner ARI 13.9 6 19.9 Joe Mixon CIN 13.7 1.4 15.1 Kenneth Walker III SEA 13.6 6.6 20.2 Travis Etienne JAC 13.2 -3.3 9.9 Rachaad White TB 12.9 9 21.9 David Montgomery DET 11.6 -1.4 10.2 Javonte Williams DEN 11 -7 4 Jerick McKinnon KC 11 5.2 16.2 Austin Ekeler LAC 10.7 -2.9 7.8 Jerome Ford CLE 10.3 -3.2 7.1 Chris Rodriguez Jr WAS 10 -6.5 3.5 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 9.8 15 24.8 Roschon Johnson CHI 9.5 0.5 10.0 Tony Pollard DAL 9.5 -1.8 7.7 Tyler Goodson IND 9.4 0.5 9.9 Antonio Gibson WAS 9.3 -0.8 8.5 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL 8.9 -1.9 7.0 Trey Sermon IND 8.8 0 8.8 Isaiah Spiller LAC 8.6 -3.6 5.0 D’Onta Foreman CHI 8.5 -9.1 -0.6

Wide Receivers

Week 15 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR Davante Adams LV 20 4.1 24.1 Calvin Ridley JAC 19 -10.1 8.9 Curtis Samuel WAS 18.6 2.5 21.1 CeeDee Lamb DAL 18.4 0.2 18.6 Noah Brown HOU 18.2 4 22.2 Terry McLaurin WAS 18.1 8 26.1 Chris Godwin TB 17.9 7.6 25.5 Justin Jefferson MIN 16.4 -1 15.4 Amon-Ra St Brown DET 16.1 8.1 24.2 Rashee Rice KC 15.5 8.6 24.1 Puka Nacua LAR 15.2 -4.9 10.3 AJ Brown PHI 15.1 -4.5 10.6 Jaylen Waddle MIA 14.8 13.4 28.2 Darnell Mooney CHI 14.4 -11 3.4 Zay Jones JAC 14.1 -3.2 10.9 DeAndre Hopkins TEN 14 -9.9 4.1 Jayden Reed GB 13.9 3.3 17.2 Tyler Lockett SEA 13.9 -8.8 5.1 Amari Cooper CLE 13.7 7.2 20.9 Cooper Kupp LAR 13.7 11.4 25.1 Jakobi Meyers LV 13.6 2.2 15.8 Tee Higgins CIN 13.6 8.5 22.1 Deebo Samuel SF 13.4 8.5 21.9 Cedric Tillman CLE 13 -3.8 9.2 Adam Thielen CAR 12.4 -4.1 8.3 Darius Slayton NYG 12.3 -2 10.3 DJ Moore CHI 12.1 -2.9 9.2 Mike Evans TB 11.7 4 15.7 George Pickens PIT 11.1 -3.4 7.7 Parker Washington JAC 11.1 -5.9 5.2 Jerry Jeudy DEN 11 -0.6 10.4 Diontae Johnson PIT 10.9 5.3 16.2 Dontayvion Wicks GB 10.9 4.8 15.7 Jameson Williams DET 10.9 -2.2 8.7 Jordan Addison MIN 10.6 18.5 29.1 DK Metcalf SEA 10.3 2.5 12.8

Tight Ends

Week 15 Expected Points