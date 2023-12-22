 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Noah Carter (W).jpg
Defensive Lineman Noah Carter Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Fox Crader (W).jpg
Fox Crader Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
Ju'Juan Johnson (W).jpg
Ju’Juan Johnson Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_cowboysdolphins_231221.jpg
Don’t expect a ton of points in Cowboys-Dolphins
nbc_roto_bte_bestbets_231221.jpg
Week 16 best bets: Take Bengals, Colts
nbc_mcbb_bigten_lemoynepsuhl_231221.jpg
MBB Highlights: Penn State handles Le Moyne

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Noah Carter (W).jpg
Defensive Lineman Noah Carter Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Fox Crader (W).jpg
Fox Crader Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
Ju'Juan Johnson (W).jpg
Ju’Juan Johnson Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_cowboysdolphins_231221.jpg
Don’t expect a ton of points in Cowboys-Dolphins
nbc_roto_bte_bestbets_231221.jpg
Week 16 best bets: Take Bengals, Colts
nbc_mcbb_bigten_lemoynepsuhl_231221.jpg
MBB Highlights: Penn State handles Le Moyne

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Week 16 Expected Points: Bills Continue to Let James Cook

  
Published December 22, 2023 01:03 AM
Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 10: James Cook #4 of the Buffalo Bills runs during a third quarter play against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Earlier this week, I published my Week 15 Snap Report, highlighting some running backs who saw encouraging snap shares in their season-openers. This expected points column will work somewhat in conjunction with my weekly snap reports.

For those unfamiliar, expected points apply point values to players’ opportunities based on a number of factors such as down, distance, and where they were on the field when they received said opportunities. Players can then score above or below their expected points based on what they do with their opportunities — which we know as fantasy points over expected.

In hopes of pinpointing some deeper plays to make on a week-to-week basis, I’ll utilize what we’ve seen in expected points to highlight some players who could be slept on heading into upcoming weeks.

Under each position, I will also provide tables of expected fantasy points from the previous week, sorted by the most to the fewest expected fantasy points.

NOTE 1.0: If you had a chance to check out my Snap Report from earlier in the week, you may remember it was short on words as I am currently away with my family on a safari/beach trip to Kenya. With two days of safari action down and one to go, I am now actively grinding expected points data in the middle of the Maasai Mara National Reserve as you, the reader, are roughly seven hours away from watching the Rams take on the Saints in a Thursday night contest I’ll be tilting in my sleep — I have a best ball team that nobody cares about trying to advance to Week 17 for a shot at $50,000.

As promised in my previous article, I’ve decided to include a few pictures of what I’ve seen thus far. The expected points data you’ve also come to know and love is also available in the tables below.

Our trip has been incredible, to say the least. We are staying at a resort called the Zebra Plains Mara Camp, which lies in the middle of the national reserve — there are several other camps that do as well. An electric face and a few high fences are all that separates us from the wildlife around. We made it 100 yards from our camp before we spotted a handful of zebras and giraffes indulging in their morning meal, and made our way around the reserve for six hours, coming across several lions, hippos, elephants, gazelles, cheetahs, ostriches, and many others. Nothing is cooler than seeing these animals up close and in their natural habitat. Our tour guide is equally as impressive. Having worked as a safari tour guide for 20-plus years — something he learned from his father — our guide has seen a lot and knows the plains and those within it inside and out.

We closed out the day with a picnic in the reserve — after confirming there were no Detroit Lions in the vicinity.

Below are some pictures (from our last two days; I’m hoping to add videos to my social media once I come across a strong connection. I’ll also be investing in a quality camera the next time I go on a trip like this rather than rely on my phone. Thank you for still checking out this week’s expected points article; I will be back with more amended versions of the snap report and expected points article next week while at Diani Beach and later Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Zach Krueger Safari shots

Zebra Plains Mara Camp

Zach Krueger Safari shots

Zebra Plains Mara Camp

Zach Krueger Safari shots

Zebra Plains Mara Camp

Zach Krueger Safari shots

Zebra Plains Mara Camp

Zach Krueger Safari shots

Zebra Plains Mara Camp

Zachary Krueger

Zach Krueger Safari shots

Zebra Plains Mara Camp

NOTE 2.0: Stats and information courtesy of PFF.com, RotoViz.com, ProFootballReference.com, NextGenStats.NFL.com, 4For4.com, FantasyPoints.com and RBSDM.com. All scoring is based on full-PPR leagues.

Running Backs

Week 15 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Kyren WilliamsLAR28.8-0.328.5
Devin SingletaryHOU23.7-2.721.0
Raheem MostertMIA21.9-3.618.3
Christian McCaffreySF20.321.441.7
James CookBUF19.11736.1
Ty ChandlerMIN195.724.7
Zamir WhiteLV17.8-0.317.5
Jaylen WarrenPIT16.4-4.611.8
Alvin KamaraNO16.3-0.316.0
Clyde Edwards-HelaireKC16.33.820.1
Gus EdwardsBAL16.3-2.413.9
D’Andre SwiftPHI15.5-69.5
Chuba HubbardCAR15.4-3.112.3
Derrick HenryTEN15.4-10.45.0
Aaron JonesGB15.3-4.410.9
Ezekiel ElliottNE14.1-4.59.6
James ConnerARI13.9619.9
Joe MixonCIN13.71.415.1
Kenneth Walker IIISEA13.66.620.2
Travis EtienneJAC13.2-3.39.9
Rachaad WhiteTB12.9921.9
David MontgomeryDET11.6-1.410.2
Javonte WilliamsDEN11-74
Jerick McKinnonKC115.216.2
Austin EkelerLAC10.7-2.97.8
Jerome FordCLE10.3-3.27.1
Chris Rodriguez JrWAS10-6.53.5
Jahmyr GibbsDET9.81524.8
Roschon JohnsonCHI9.50.510.0
Tony PollardDAL9.5-1.87.7
Tyler GoodsonIND9.40.59.9
Antonio GibsonWAS9.3-0.88.5
Cordarrelle PattersonATL8.9-1.97.0
Trey SermonIND8.808.8
Isaiah SpillerLAC8.6-3.65.0
D’Onta ForemanCHI8.5-9.1-0.6

Wide Receivers

Week 15 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Davante AdamsLV204.124.1
Calvin RidleyJAC19-10.18.9
Curtis SamuelWAS18.62.521.1
CeeDee LambDAL18.40.218.6
Noah BrownHOU18.2422.2
Terry McLaurinWAS18.1826.1
Chris GodwinTB17.97.625.5
Justin JeffersonMIN16.4-115.4
Amon-Ra St BrownDET16.18.124.2
Rashee RiceKC15.58.624.1
Puka NacuaLAR15.2-4.910.3
AJ BrownPHI15.1-4.510.6
Jaylen WaddleMIA14.813.428.2
Darnell MooneyCHI14.4-113.4
Zay JonesJAC14.1-3.210.9
DeAndre HopkinsTEN14-9.94.1
Jayden ReedGB13.93.317.2
Tyler LockettSEA13.9-8.85.1
Amari CooperCLE13.77.220.9
Cooper KuppLAR13.711.425.1
Jakobi MeyersLV13.62.215.8
Tee HigginsCIN13.68.522.1
Deebo SamuelSF13.48.521.9
Cedric TillmanCLE13-3.89.2
Adam ThielenCAR12.4-4.18.3
Darius SlaytonNYG12.3-210.3
DJ MooreCHI12.1-2.99.2
Mike EvansTB11.7415.7
George PickensPIT11.1-3.47.7
Parker WashingtonJAC11.1-5.95.2
Jerry JeudyDEN11-0.610.4
Diontae JohnsonPIT10.95.316.2
Dontayvion WicksGB10.94.815.7
Jameson WilliamsDET10.9-2.28.7
Jordan AddisonMIN10.618.529.1
DK MetcalfSEA10.32.512.8

Tight Ends

Week 15 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
David NjokuCLE25.31.126.4
Hunter HenryNE19.40.219.6
Trey McBrideARI17.62.620.2
Sam LaPortaDET13.914.728.6
Dallas GoedertPHI13.1-67.1
Jake FergusonDAL12.7-2.310.4
Travis KelceKC12.2-4.47.8
Gerald EverettLAC12-2.99.1
TJ HockensonMIN11.60.712.3
Cole KmetCHI11.12.213.3
Tucker KraftGB10.7515.7
Tanner HudsonCIN10-0.19.9
Isaiah LikelyBAL9.98.118.0
Tyler ConklinNYJ9.8-45.8
Michael MayerLV9.44.513.9