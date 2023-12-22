Week 16 Expected Points: Bills Continue to Let James Cook
Earlier this week, I published my Week 15 Snap Report, highlighting some running backs who saw encouraging snap shares in their season-openers. This expected points column will work somewhat in conjunction with my weekly snap reports.
For those unfamiliar, expected points apply point values to players’ opportunities based on a number of factors such as down, distance, and where they were on the field when they received said opportunities. Players can then score above or below their expected points based on what they do with their opportunities — which we know as fantasy points over expected.
In hopes of pinpointing some deeper plays to make on a week-to-week basis, I’ll utilize what we’ve seen in expected points to highlight some players who could be slept on heading into upcoming weeks.
Under each position, I will also provide tables of expected fantasy points from the previous week, sorted by the most to the fewest expected fantasy points.
Running Backs
Week 15 Expected Points
|Player
|Team
|EP
|FPOE
|PPR
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|28.8
|-0.3
|28.5
|Devin Singletary
|HOU
|23.7
|-2.7
|21.0
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|21.9
|-3.6
|18.3
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|20.3
|21.4
|41.7
|James Cook
|BUF
|19.1
|17
|36.1
|Ty Chandler
|MIN
|19
|5.7
|24.7
|Zamir White
|LV
|17.8
|-0.3
|17.5
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|16.4
|-4.6
|11.8
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|16.3
|-0.3
|16.0
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|16.3
|3.8
|20.1
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|16.3
|-2.4
|13.9
|D’Andre Swift
|PHI
|15.5
|-6
|9.5
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|15.4
|-3.1
|12.3
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|15.4
|-10.4
|5.0
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|15.3
|-4.4
|10.9
|Ezekiel Elliott
|NE
|14.1
|-4.5
|9.6
|James Conner
|ARI
|13.9
|6
|19.9
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|13.7
|1.4
|15.1
|Kenneth Walker III
|SEA
|13.6
|6.6
|20.2
|Travis Etienne
|JAC
|13.2
|-3.3
|9.9
|Rachaad White
|TB
|12.9
|9
|21.9
|David Montgomery
|DET
|11.6
|-1.4
|10.2
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|11
|-7
|4
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|11
|5.2
|16.2
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|10.7
|-2.9
|7.8
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|10.3
|-3.2
|7.1
|Chris Rodriguez Jr
|WAS
|10
|-6.5
|3.5
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|9.8
|15
|24.8
|Roschon Johnson
|CHI
|9.5
|0.5
|10.0
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|9.5
|-1.8
|7.7
|Tyler Goodson
|IND
|9.4
|0.5
|9.9
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|9.3
|-0.8
|8.5
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|8.9
|-1.9
|7.0
|Trey Sermon
|IND
|8.8
|0
|8.8
|Isaiah Spiller
|LAC
|8.6
|-3.6
|5.0
|D’Onta Foreman
|CHI
|8.5
|-9.1
|-0.6
Wide Receivers
Week 15 Expected Points
|Player
|Team
|EP
|FPOE
|PPR
|Davante Adams
|LV
|20
|4.1
|24.1
|Calvin Ridley
|JAC
|19
|-10.1
|8.9
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|18.6
|2.5
|21.1
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|18.4
|0.2
|18.6
|Noah Brown
|HOU
|18.2
|4
|22.2
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|18.1
|8
|26.1
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|17.9
|7.6
|25.5
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|16.4
|-1
|15.4
|Amon-Ra St Brown
|DET
|16.1
|8.1
|24.2
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|15.5
|8.6
|24.1
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|15.2
|-4.9
|10.3
|AJ Brown
|PHI
|15.1
|-4.5
|10.6
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|14.8
|13.4
|28.2
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|14.4
|-11
|3.4
|Zay Jones
|JAC
|14.1
|-3.2
|10.9
|DeAndre Hopkins
|TEN
|14
|-9.9
|4.1
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|13.9
|3.3
|17.2
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|13.9
|-8.8
|5.1
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|13.7
|7.2
|20.9
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|13.7
|11.4
|25.1
|Jakobi Meyers
|LV
|13.6
|2.2
|15.8
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|13.6
|8.5
|22.1
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|13.4
|8.5
|21.9
|Cedric Tillman
|CLE
|13
|-3.8
|9.2
|Adam Thielen
|CAR
|12.4
|-4.1
|8.3
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|12.3
|-2
|10.3
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|12.1
|-2.9
|9.2
|Mike Evans
|TB
|11.7
|4
|15.7
|George Pickens
|PIT
|11.1
|-3.4
|7.7
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|11.1
|-5.9
|5.2
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|11
|-0.6
|10.4
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|10.9
|5.3
|16.2
|Dontayvion Wicks
|GB
|10.9
|4.8
|15.7
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|10.9
|-2.2
|8.7
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|10.6
|18.5
|29.1
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|10.3
|2.5
|12.8
Tight Ends
Week 15 Expected Points
|Player
|Team
|EP
|FPOE
|PPR
|David Njoku
|CLE
|25.3
|1.1
|26.4
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|19.4
|0.2
|19.6
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|17.6
|2.6
|20.2
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|13.9
|14.7
|28.6
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|13.1
|-6
|7.1
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|12.7
|-2.3
|10.4
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|12.2
|-4.4
|7.8
|Gerald Everett
|LAC
|12
|-2.9
|9.1
|TJ Hockenson
|MIN
|11.6
|0.7
|12.3
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|11.1
|2.2
|13.3
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|10.7
|5
|15.7
|Tanner Hudson
|CIN
|10
|-0.1
|9.9
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|9.9
|8.1
|18.0
|Tyler Conklin
|NYJ
|9.8
|-4
|5.8
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|9.4
|4.5
|13.9