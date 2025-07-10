 Skip navigation
Top News

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Amanda Anisimova upsets No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon to reach her first Grand Slam final
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
Jake Knapp’s family round at North Berwick was a ’12' on a scale of 1 to 10
The Championships - Wimbledon 2025.
Novak Djokovic is ready to face Jannik Sinner and the other young guys at Wimbledon

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_nellyteeshots_250710.jpg
Korda’s shot nearly strikes her sister, Jessica
nbc_golf_lpga_amundievianrd1hl_250710.jpg
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 1
nbc_wnba_wedhlrecap_250710.jpg
Highlights: Clark returns, Thomas comes up clutch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Rotoworld Football Show: 2025 NFL Division Preview Episodes

  
Published July 10, 2025 11:45 AM

Check out the newest episodes of the Rotoworld Football Show, as Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter, and Kyle Dvorchak break down the top storylines and questions from each division as NFL training camp approaches.

You can listen to each episode below, or watch them via the NFL on NBC Sports YouTube Channel!

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Get ready for 2025 fantasy football drafts with in-depth previews for all 32 teams throughout the summer.

2025 AFC/NFC SOUTH BURNING QUESTIONS

Episode Timestamps:

(01:20) - Dolphins trade for Darren Waller: Move comes after trading Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh.
(11:10) - Falcons: Michael Penix ready to be QB1 all season?
(20:20) - Buccaneers: How high is Bucky Irving’s ceiling?
(26:30) - Saints: Will Alvin Kamara keep getting away with it?
(32:20) - Panthers: Can Chuba Hubbard be your RB1?
(38:00) - Texans: Will C.J. Stroud return to his 2023 form?
(44:45) - Colts: Does Josh Downs overtake Michael Pittman?
(49:30) - Jaguars: How does their backfield look if Travis Etienne is the 3rd down RB?
(54:20) - Titans: Who benefits the most from Cam Ward taking over at QB?

2025 AFC/NFC NORTH BURNING QUESTIONS

Episode Timestamps:

(2:10) – Interpreting an interesting Tyler Shough quote on The St. Brown podcast
(5:45) – Bears: Likelihood of a sophomore jump for Caleb Williams
(14:15) – Vikings: Can J.J. McCarthy support multiple pass-catchers?
(21:40) – Packers: Examining the WR pecking order
(30:20) – Lions: Will Jameson Williams make another leap this season?
(37:15) – Steelers: What does a successful Aaron Rodgers-D.K. Metcalf pairing look like?
(41:10) – Bengals: Sustainability of Chase Brown’s breakout year last season
(47:00) – Ravens: Can Zay Flowers reach another WR tier?
(53:40) – Browns: Who is the most attractive fantasy asset in Cleveland’s offense?

2025 AFC/NFC EAST BURNING QUESTIONS

Episode Timestamps:

(4:30) - AFC East Burning Questions
(4:45) - Patriots: Will Drake Maye make the leap?
(11:10) - Bills: “Make or Break” year for Dalton Kincaid?
(19:20) - Dolphins: Can Tyreek Hill have one more year as a WR1?
(26:50) - Jets: Garrett Wilson’s chances of having a “D.J .Moore” year?
(32:50) – NFC East Burning Questions
(33:00) - Cowboys: Can they bounce back as a top 10 scoring offense?
(38:15) - Eagles: Can Dallas Goedert become a 3rd passing game option?
(43:00) - Commanders: Jayden Daniels a top 3 Fantasy QB?
(47:40) - Giants: Can Cam Skattebo become the team’s most valuable fantasy player behind Malik Nabers?

Mentions
