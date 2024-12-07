 Skip navigation
2024 Hero World Challenge: Final-round tee times and pairings

  
Published December 7, 2024 05:54 PM

The Hero World Challenge concludes Sunday at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.

Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for the field of 20 players in the final round (click here for how to watch):

Time
TeePlayers
10:45 AM
EST		1

Jason Day

Russell Henley

10:56 AM
EST		1

Sam Burns

Matthieu Pavon

11:07 AM
EST		1

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

11:18 AM
EST		1

Cameron Young

Aaron Rai

11:29 AM
EST		1

Sungjae Im

Nick Dunlap

11:40 AM
EST		1

Ludvig Åberg

Sepp Straka

11:51 AM
EST		1

Robert MacIntyre

Patrick Cantlay

12:02 PM
EST		1

Sahith Theegala

Akshay Bhatia

12:13 PM
EST		1

Tom Kim

Keegan Bradley

12:24 PM
EST		1

Justin Thomas

Scottie Scheffler