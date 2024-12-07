2024 Hero World Challenge: Final-round tee times and pairings
Published December 7, 2024 05:54 PM
The Hero World Challenge concludes Sunday at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.
Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for the field of 20 players in the final round (click here for how to watch):
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:45 AM
EST
|1
Jason Day
Russell Henley
|10:56 AM
EST
|1
Sam Burns
Matthieu Pavon
|11:07 AM
EST
|1
Wyndham Clark
Brian Harman
|11:18 AM
EST
|1
Cameron Young
Aaron Rai
|11:29 AM
EST
|1
Sungjae Im
Nick Dunlap
|11:40 AM
EST
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Sepp Straka
|11:51 AM
EST
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Patrick Cantlay
|12:02 PM
EST
|1
Sahith Theegala
Akshay Bhatia
|12:13 PM
EST
|1
Tom Kim
Keegan Bradley
|12:24 PM
EST
|1
Justin Thomas
Scottie Scheffler