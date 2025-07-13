 Skip navigation
Top News

Eli Willits
Nationals take high school shortstop Eli Willits, son of ex-MLBer Reggie, with No. 1 pick in draft
Syndication: Desert Sun
Steve Allan wins wire-to-wire at Dick’s Sports Goods Open
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 - Day Four
Chris Gotterup takes down Rory McIlroy at Scottish Open, earns spot in The Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pavelskiwinningputt_250713.jpg
Pavelski WALKS OFF with eagle at American Century
nbc_golf_pavelskiintv_250713.jpg
Pavelski: ACC win ‘means the world to me’
nbc_imsa_ctmphl_250713.jpg
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at CTMP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Talor Gooch beats Jon Rahm at LIV Golf Andalucia

  
Published July 13, 2025 06:38 PM
Concern or optimism for Rory ahead of The Open?
July 13, 2025 03:28 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner share their takeaways from Rory McIlroy's performance at the Scottish Open, discussing why he was "a different player" since his Masters win and his form heading to Royal Portrush.

SAN ROQUE, Spain — Talor Gooch won LIV Golf Andalucia on Sunday for his second LIV Golf title in three visits to Valderrama and fourth overall on the Saudi-funded tour.

Gooch closed with a 1-under 70 to finish at 8 under, a stroke ahead of Spanish star Jon Rahm (65). Rahm led Legion XIII to its third team title of the season.

Gooch has a record 13 trophies – four regular-season individual wins, seven regular-season team wins, one team championship in 2022 with 4Aces and one individual championship in 2023.

Abraham Ancer was third at 5 under after a 66.

Bryson DeChambeau closed with a 74 to tie for 30th at 3 over.