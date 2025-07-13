 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Genesis Scottish Open 2025 - Day Four
Chris Gotterup takes down Rory McIlroy at Scottish Open, earns spot in The Open
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
Kudermetova and Mertens win women’s doubles final at Wimbledon
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Oda beats defending champion Hewett to win 2nd Wimbledon title in wheelchair singles

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_cameronhyett_250713.jpg
Cameron ‘so proud’ of effort for LMP2 win at CTMP
nbc_imsa_hindmanformal_250713.jpg
Formal: WTR’s win at CTMP ‘a long time coming’
nbc_imsa_costaaltoe_250713.jpg
Costa, Altoe needed to ‘play hard’ at Chevrolet GP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Steve Allan wins wire-to-wire at Dick’s Sports Goods Open

  
Published July 13, 2025 05:47 PM
Concern or optimism for Rory ahead of The Open?
July 13, 2025 03:28 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner share their takeaways from Rory McIlroy's performance at the Scottish Open, discussing why he was "a different player" since his Masters win and his form heading to Royal Portrush.

ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Steve Allan became the first wire-to-wire winner in Dick’s Sporting Goods Open history Sunday, closing with a 6-under 66 for a four-stroke victory.

Allan finished at 18-under 198 at En-Joie Golf Course for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the season. The 51-year-old Australian opened Friday with a 63 for a two-shot edge and had a 69 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Boo Weekley into the final round.

After playing the first seven holes Sunday in 1 under with two birdies and a bogey, Allan birdied five of the next six and parred the last five.

“It was tough. It was tough, even yesterday, hanging in there, and today early on it was a bit rough with the driver,” Allan said. “In the rough a lot and just managed to hang in there. Then on the back nine, made a few putts.”

He also won The Galleri Classic in late March at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California.

Jason Caron was second after a 68. Weekley (70) and Notah Begay III (67) tied for third at 13 under, and Soren Kjeldsen (64) was another stroke back with Michael Wright (67) and Jeff Sluman (68).

Padraig Harrington wasn’t back to try to win for a fourth straight time, skipping the event to play in the Scottish Open. He also has The Open at Royal Portrush and The Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl.