Steve Allan wins wire-to-wire at Dick’s Sports Goods Open

ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Steve Allan became the first wire-to-wire winner in Dick’s Sporting Goods Open history Sunday, closing with a 6-under 66 for a four-stroke victory.

Allan finished at 18-under 198 at En-Joie Golf Course for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the season. The 51-year-old Australian opened Friday with a 63 for a two-shot edge and had a 69 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Boo Weekley into the final round.

After playing the first seven holes Sunday in 1 under with two birdies and a bogey, Allan birdied five of the next six and parred the last five.

“It was tough. It was tough, even yesterday, hanging in there, and today early on it was a bit rough with the driver,” Allan said. “In the rough a lot and just managed to hang in there. Then on the back nine, made a few putts.”

He also won The Galleri Classic in late March at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California.

Jason Caron was second after a 68. Weekley (70) and Notah Begay III (67) tied for third at 13 under, and Soren Kjeldsen (64) was another stroke back with Michael Wright (67) and Jeff Sluman (68).

Padraig Harrington wasn’t back to try to win for a fourth straight time, skipping the event to play in the Scottish Open. He also has The Open at Royal Portrush and The Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl.