Presidents Cup automatic qualifying ends with BMW Championship

Half of the U.S. and International Presidents Cup teams will be finalized after this week’s BMW Championship. The top 6 in points on both sides will be locked in upon the conclusion of the second FedExCup playoff event.

U.S. captain Jim Furyk and International captain Mike Weir will then make their respective six wildcard picks following the Tour Championship.

U.S. points are accrued based on results in PGA Tour events since the start of 2023. International points are based on and mirror the Official World Golf Ranking.

Here’s where things stand on the U.S. side:

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Xander Schauffele

3. Collin Morikawa

4. Wyndham Clark

5. Patrick Cantlay

6. Sahith Theegala

The top 4 are locked in with Nos. 7-12 on the list having a mathematical chance to take the fifth or sixth spot. Here are those players:

7. Tony Finau

8. Russell Henley

9. Max Homa

10. Brian Harman

11. Sam Burns

12. Akshay Bhatia

All of the above are in the BMW Championship field. Finau can finish no worse than solo third to have a chance at automatically qualifying; Henley through Bhatia must win.

On the International side, here are the top 6 in the standings (world ranking in parentheses):

1. Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (6th)

2. Tom Kim, Korea (18th)

3. Sungjae Im, Korea (20th)

4. Jason Day, Australia (26th)

5. Adam Scott, Australia (31st)

6. Byeong Hun An, Korea (35th)

Of those next in line, No. 8 Min Woo Lee and No. 11. Nick Taylor are not in the BMW field.

7. Corey Conners, Canada (39th)

8. Min Woo Lee, Australia (40th)

9. Cam Davis, Australia (44th)

10. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa (45th)

11. Nick Taylor, Canada (46th)

12. Adam Hadwin, Canada (47th)

13. Taylor Pendrith, Canada (49th)

When do Presidents Cup captains make their picks?

The captains will have until after the Tour Championship to decide the final six players on each team.

When and where is the 2024 Presidents Cup?

The biennial competition will take place Sept. 26-29 at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada. The U.S. holds a 12-1-1 advantage in the 14 contests with the Internationals earning a tie in 2003 in South Africa and a win in 1998 in Australia.