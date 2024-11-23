2024 RSM Classic: Final-round tee times and groupings at Sea Island

It’s the final round of the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Players aren’t just battling for the RSM Classic trophy – they’re also fighting to secure fully status on Tour next year.

Here’s a look at final-round tee times and groupings on the Seaside Course on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

No. 1 tee

9:05 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Andrew Novak, Sam Stevens

9:16 a.m. – Chandler Phillips, Austin Eckroat, Callum Tarren

9:27 a.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Bud Cauley, Ben Griffin

9:38 a.m. – Brandon Wu, Kevin Chappell, Mark Hubbard

9:49 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, J.T. Poston

10:00 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Robby Shelton, Joe Highsmith

10:11 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Martin Laird, Henrik Norlander

10:22 a.m. – Steven Fisk, Will Gordon, Paul Peterson

10:33 a.m. – Michael Kim, Stewart Cink, Joseph Bramlett

10:44 a.m. – Luke Clanton (a), Lee Hodges, Nico Echavarria

10:55 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Thorbjornsen, Patrick Fishburn

11:06 a.m. – Vince Whaley, Maverick McNealy, Daniel Berger

No. 10 tee

9:05 a.m. – Austin Smotherman, Kelly Kraft, S.Y. Noh

9:16 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Kevin Tway, Harris English

9:27 a.m. – Adam Schenk, Eric Cole, Ludvig Aberg

9:38 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Christo Lamprecht, Adam Hadwin

9:49 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Brian Harman, Jonathan Byrd

10:00 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Lucas Glover, William McGirt

10:11 a.m. – Martin Trainer, Blake McShea, Marcus Byrd

10:22 a.m. – Doug Ghim, S.H. Kim, Russell Knox

10:33 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Garrick Higgo, Carson Young

10:44 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Philip Knowles, Lanto Griffin

10:55 a.m. – Tyson Alexander, Patton Kizzire, Jake Knapp