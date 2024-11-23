2024 RSM Classic: Final-round tee times and groupings at Sea Island
It’s the final round of the 2024 PGA Tour season.
Players aren’t just battling for the RSM Classic trophy – they’re also fighting to secure fully status on Tour next year.
Here’s a look at final-round tee times and groupings on the Seaside Course on St. Simons Island, Georgia.
No. 1 tee
9:05 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Andrew Novak, Sam Stevens
9:16 a.m. – Chandler Phillips, Austin Eckroat, Callum Tarren
9:27 a.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Bud Cauley, Ben Griffin
9:38 a.m. – Brandon Wu, Kevin Chappell, Mark Hubbard
9:49 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, J.T. Poston
10:00 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Robby Shelton, Joe Highsmith
10:11 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Martin Laird, Henrik Norlander
10:22 a.m. – Steven Fisk, Will Gordon, Paul Peterson
10:33 a.m. – Michael Kim, Stewart Cink, Joseph Bramlett
10:44 a.m. – Luke Clanton (a), Lee Hodges, Nico Echavarria
10:55 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Thorbjornsen, Patrick Fishburn
11:06 a.m. – Vince Whaley, Maverick McNealy, Daniel Berger
No. 10 tee
9:05 a.m. – Austin Smotherman, Kelly Kraft, S.Y. Noh
9:16 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Kevin Tway, Harris English
9:27 a.m. – Adam Schenk, Eric Cole, Ludvig Aberg
9:38 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Christo Lamprecht, Adam Hadwin
9:49 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Brian Harman, Jonathan Byrd
10:00 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Lucas Glover, William McGirt
10:11 a.m. – Martin Trainer, Blake McShea, Marcus Byrd
10:22 a.m. – Doug Ghim, S.H. Kim, Russell Knox
10:33 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Garrick Higgo, Carson Young
10:44 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Philip Knowles, Lanto Griffin
10:55 a.m. – Tyson Alexander, Patton Kizzire, Jake Knapp