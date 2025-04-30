NCAA men’s regionals: Full fields, previews for all six sites

The NCAA announced Wednesday afternoon the 81-team field for the 2025 NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals. Each of the six regionals will feature 13 to 14 teams and five or 10 individuals not on advancing teams. Among those teams are 28 conference champions and 53 at-large programs.

The regionals will be contested May 12-14 with the top five teams from each regional advancing along with the highest finishing individual not on an advancing team.

Thirty teams will comprise the field for the NCAA Championship, which begins May 23 at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.

Reigning NCAA champion Auburn is the No. 1 overall seed this year. The Tigers are joined by five other top seeds, four of which hail from the SEC – Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas, Arizona State and LSU.

Clemson and Loyola Marymount were in position for an at-large, but both programs fell below the .500 mark, making them ineligible for postseason play. It’s the first time in Clemson history that the Tigers have not qualified for a regional.

Here is a look at the full regional fields:

Auburn

Auburn University Club, Auburn, Alabama (Auburn)

TEAMS

1. Auburn

2. Texas A&M

3. UCLA [Big Ten Conference]

4. SMU

5. Georgia Tech

6. Oregon

7. Purdue

8. Little Rock [Ohio Valley Conference]

9. TCU

10. Charleston

11. New Mexico State

12. Loyola Maryland [Patriot League]

13. USC Upstate [Big South Conference]

INDIVIDUALS

1. Louis Anceaux, University of Louisiana Monroe

2. Claes Borregaard, Kennesaw State

3. Xing Luo, North Alabama

4. Thomas Schmidt, Arkansas State

5. Parker Claxton, Georgia Southern

6. Camden Braidech, Chattanooga

7. Yixiang Wang, Memphis

8. Jack Maxey, Arkansas State [Sun Belt Conference]

9. Jeep Patrick, Presbyterian [Big South Conference]

10. Jonathan Xoinis, UT Martin [Ohio Valley Conference]

Urbana

Atkins Golf Club, Urbana, Illinois (Illinois)

TEAMS

1. Oklahoma State [Big 12 Conference]

2. North Carolina

3. Illinois

4. Texas Tech

5. Long Beach State [Big West Conference]

6. UNLV

7. Houston

8. Marquette [Big East Conference]

9. Troy

10. Pacific

11. NC State

12. Illinois State [Missouri Valley Conference]

13. Wright State [Horizon League]

INDIVIDUALS

1. Hunter Thomson, Michigan

2. Jack Schoenberger, Kentucky

3. Paul Beauvy, Iowa State

4. Patton Samuels, Austin Peay

5. Anthony Delisanti, Valparaiso

6. Clay Merchent, Indiana

7. Ryan Ford, Cincinnati

8. Ben Cors, Dayton [Atlantic 10 Conference]

9. Titus Boswell, IU Indy [Horizon League]

10. Trey Wall, Murray State [Missouri Valley Conference]

Tallahassee

Seminole Legacy Golf Club, Tallahassee, Florida (Florida State)

TEAMS

1. Ole Miss

2. Florida State

3. San Diego State [Mountain West Conference]

4. Georgia

5. Louisville

6. Northwestern

7. Notre Dame

8. New Mexico

9. USC

10. Michigan State

11. Furman

12. Augusta [Southland Conference]

13. Davidson [Atlantic 10 Conference]

14. Florida A&M [Southwestern Athletic Conference]

INDIVIDUALS

1. Malan Potgieter, Louisiana

2. NaShawn Tyson, Florida Atlantic

3. Hugo Thyr, South Alabama

4. Niilo Maki-Petaja, Louisiana Tech

5. Gaspar Glaudas, Stetson [ASUN Conference]

Reno

Montreux Golf and Country Club, Reno, Nevada (Nevada)

TEAMS

1. Texas

2. Virginia [Atlantic Coast Conference]

3. Alabama

4. Duke

5. Mississippi State

6. Brigham Young

7. San Diego

8. Santa Clara

9. California

10. Grand Canyon

11. Sam Houston [Conference USA]

12. East Tennessee State [Southern Conference]

13. Central Arkansas [ASUN Conference]

14. Fairfield [Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference]

INDIVIDUALS

1. Dane Huddleston, Utah Valley [Western Athletic Conference]

2. Baron Szeto, Cal Poly

3. Max Schliesing, UTEP

4. Tegan Andrews, Cal State Fullerton

5. Dylan Teeter, UTEP

Bremerton

Gold Mountain Golf Club, Bremerton, Washington (Washington)

TEAMS

1. Arizona State

2. Florida [Southeastern Conference]

3. Utah

4. South Carolina

5. South Florida

6. Colorado

7. Charlotte [American Athletic Conference]

8. Kansas

9. Colorado State

10. Kansas State

11. Elon [Coastal Athletic Association]

12. Coastal Carolina [Sun Belt Conference]

13. Oral Roberts [The Summit League]

14. Seattle U [Western Athletic Conference]

INDIVIDUALS

1. Sam Renner, Washington State

2. Lukas Boandl, Rice

3. Mason Snyder, Loyola Marymount

4. Cade Anderson, Loyola Marymount

5. Daniel Zou, Rice

Amherst

Poplar Grove Golf Club, Amherst, Virginia (Liberty)

TEAMS

1. LSU

2. Oklahoma

3. Vanderbilt

4. Pepperdine [West Coast Conference]

5. Tennessee

6. Arizona

7. Stanford

8. Wake Forest

9. Arkansas

10. Florida Gulf Coast

11. Kent State [Mid-American Conference]

12. Princeton [The Ivy League]

13. Howard [Northeast Conference]

INDIVIDUALS

1. Andrew Swanson, Clemson

2. Kaleb Wilson, West Virginia

3. Ike Joy, Liberty

4. Emil Riegger, Maryland

5. Peicheng Chen, St. John’s (New York)

6. Sakke Siltala, Texas State

7. Henric Bjelke, Campbell [Coastal Athletic Association]

8. Colin Dutton, UNCG [Southern Conference]

9. Alex Heard, UConn [Big East Conference]

10. Nolan Schuermann, Holy Cross [Patriot League]

