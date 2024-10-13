2024 Shriners Children’s Open, BMW Ladies, St. Andrews Collegiate: How to watch, TV times, live streams

The PGA Tour heads to Las Vegas while the LPGA continues its Asian swing in South Korea.

Here’s how to watch all the tournament action from around the golf world (all times ET; stream links added when available):

NCAA: How to watch the St. Andrews Collegiate

Monday, Oct. 14



Tuesday, Oct. 15



Wednesday, Oct. 16



PGA Tour: How to watch the Shriners Children’s Open

Thursday, Oct. 17



5-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 18



5-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 19



5-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Oct. 20



5-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

LPGA: How to watch the BMW Ladies Championship

Wednesday, Oct. 16



11PM-3AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Thursday, Oct. 17



11PM-3AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 18



11PM-3AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 19



11PM-3AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

DP World Tour: How to watch the Andalucia Masters

Thursday, Oct. 17



8AM-1PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 18



8AM-1PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 19



7:30AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Oct. 20



5-10AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

PGA Tour Champions: How to watch the Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Friday, Oct. 18



2-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 19



2-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Oct. 20

