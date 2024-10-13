 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Chicago Marathon
Ruth Chepngetich shatters women’s marathon world record at Chicago Marathon
nbc_horse_deskpreview_240928v2.jpg
What to know about the 2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships
Noah Lyles, Junelle Bromfield
Noah Lyles, Junelle Bromfield announce engagement

Top Clips

reddick_hamlin_crash.jpg
Reddick takes hard hit sliding into Hamlin
nbc_nas_stage1_241013.jpg
Reddick wins Stage 1 at the Charlotte Roval
nbc_golf_lpgashfinalrdhl_241013.jpg
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Chicago Marathon
Ruth Chepngetich shatters women’s marathon world record at Chicago Marathon
nbc_horse_deskpreview_240928v2.jpg
What to know about the 2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships
Noah Lyles, Junelle Bromfield
Noah Lyles, Junelle Bromfield announce engagement

Top Clips

reddick_hamlin_crash.jpg
Reddick takes hard hit sliding into Hamlin
nbc_nas_stage1_241013.jpg
Reddick wins Stage 1 at the Charlotte Roval
nbc_golf_lpgashfinalrdhl_241013.jpg
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 Shriners Children’s Open, BMW Ladies, St. Andrews Collegiate: How to watch, TV times, live streams

  
Published October 13, 2024 04:17 PM

The PGA Tour heads to Las Vegas while the LPGA continues its Asian swing in South Korea.

Here’s how to watch all the tournament action from around the golf world (all times ET; stream links added when available):

NCAA: How to watch the St. Andrews Collegiate

Monday, Oct. 14

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Wednesday, Oct. 16

PGA Tour: How to watch the Shriners Children’s Open

Thursday, Oct. 17

  • 5-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 18

  • 5-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 19

  • 5-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Oct. 20

  • 5-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

LPGA: How to watch the BMW Ladies Championship

Wednesday, Oct. 16

  • 11PM-3AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Thursday, Oct. 17

  • 11PM-3AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 18

  • 11PM-3AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 19

  • 11PM-3AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

DP World Tour: How to watch the Andalucia Masters

Thursday, Oct. 17

  • 8AM-1PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Oct. 18

  • 8AM-1PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 19

  • 7:30AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Oct. 20

  • 5-10AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

PGA Tour Champions: How to watch the Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Friday, Oct. 18

  • 2-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Oct. 19

  • 2-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Oct. 20

  • 2-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app