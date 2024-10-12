2024 Shriners Children’s Open: Two-time defending champ Tom Kim highlights full field
Published October 11, 2024 08:56 PM
Tom Kim will return to Las Vegas in search of a three-peat at the Shriners Children’s Open, Oct. 17-20.
Kim successfully defended his title last year at TPC Summerlin, earning his third career PGA Tour title.
Steve Stricker, from 2009-11 at the John Deere Classic, is the most recent player to win the same Tour event three straight years.
The 22-year-old South Korean will be competing in his first event since an emotionally-charged appearance at the Presidents Cup.
Here’s a look at the initial full field:
The fourth of eight tournaments in the 2024 FedExCup Fall continues next week at the Shriners Children's Open (October 17-20).— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) October 11, 2024
Field for the Shriners Children's Open: pic.twitter.com/x1i57KPHm8