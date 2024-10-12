 Skip navigation
2024 Shriners Children’s Open: Two-time defending champ Tom Kim highlights full field

  
Published October 11, 2024 08:56 PM

Tom Kim will return to Las Vegas in search of a three-peat at the Shriners Children’s Open, Oct. 17-20.

Kim successfully defended his title last year at TPC Summerlin, earning his third career PGA Tour title.

Steve Stricker, from 2009-11 at the John Deere Classic, is the most recent player to win the same Tour event three straight years.

The 22-year-old South Korean will be competing in his first event since an emotionally-charged appearance at the Presidents Cup.

Here’s a look at the initial full field: