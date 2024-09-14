 Skip navigation
2024 Solheim Cup: Day 2 fourball pairings and tee times; U.S. sits 3-0 pair

  
Nelly Korda will get some rest.

Already 3-0 at this Solheim Cup, American captain Stacy Lewis will sit her star player for Saturday afternoon’s fourball session at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, where the U.S. leads 8-4 through three sessions.

Alison Lee steps in to replace Korda in teaming with Megan Khang in the leadoff match, which will come opposite Europeans Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom, who were bumped up a tee time after routing Lee and Lexi Thompson in Friday’s fourball session. Thompson will instead pair with Ally Ewing against Carlota Ciganda and Emily Pedersen, who are a combined 1-4, in the third match.

Rookie Lauren Coughlin, also 3-0, will rest as well for the Americans, which will instead send out Allisen Corpuz and Lilia Vu in the anchor match against Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, who team up for the first time since doing so in fourball at the 2017 Solheim Cup.

Rose Zhang and Andrea Lee are a repeat pairing for the U.S. in the second match while they’ll face another new pairing, Linn Grant and Celine Boutier.

Here’s a look at Saturday’s fourball matchups (all times ET):

  • 12:05 p.m. – Alison Lee/Megan Khang (U.S.) vs. Anna Nordqvist/Madelene Sagstrom (Europe)
  • 12:20 p.m. – Andrea Lee/Rose Zhang (U.S.) vs. Linn Grant/Celine Boutier (Europe)
  • 12:35 p.m. – Ally Ewing/Lexi Thompson (U.S.) vs. Carlota Ciganda/Emily Pedersen (Europe)
  • 12:50 p.m. – Allisen Corpuz/Lilia Vu (U.S.) vs. Charley Hull/Georgia Hall (Europe)