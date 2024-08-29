2024 Tour Championship gross score leaderboard: Where players stand without ‘starting strokes’
Published August 29, 2024 06:12 PM
After beginning the day at 10 under par, Scottie Scheffler fired a 6-under 65 to extend his advantage to seven shots at the Tour Championship.
The FedExCup season finale uses a “starting strokes” format based on where players stood in FEC points through the first two playoff events. Scheffler led the way with Xander Schauffele in second place, beginning the East Lake tournament at 8 under (click here for the where the field of 30 started the event).
Here’s a look at where things stand based solely on first-round scores (Scheffler leads that one, too). Official World Golf Ranking points are awarded based on how players finish, starting from scratch.
|Gross position
|Player
|Round 1
|Starting strokes
|Actual score (pos.)
|1st
|Scottie Scheffler
|-6 (65)
|-10
|-16 (1st)
|T2
|Collin Morikawa
|-5 (66)
|-4
|-9 (T2)
|T2
|Adam Scott
|-5 (66)
|-3
|-8 (T4)
|T2
|Taylor Pendrith
|-5 (66)
|-1
|-6 (T10)
|T2
|Justin Thomas
|-5 (66)
|E
|-5 (T14)
|T2
|Aaron Rai
|-5 (66)
|E
|-5 (14)
|T7
|Sam Burns
|-4 (67)
|-4
|-8 (T4)
|T7
|Wyndham Clark
|-4 (67)
|-4
|-8 (T4)
|T7
|Sahith Theegala
|-4 (67)
|-3
|-7 (9th)
|T7
|Russell Henley
|-4 (67)
|-2
|6 (T10)
|T7
|Matthieu Pavon
|-4 (67)
|-1
|-5 (T14)
|12th
|Sepp Straka
|-3 (68)
|-1
|-4 (T20)
|T13
|Keegan Bradley
|-2 (69)
|-6
|-8 (T4)
|T13
|Patrick Cantlay
|-2 (69)
|-4
|-6 (T10)
|T13
|Rory McIlroy
|-2 (69)
|-4
|-6 (T10)
|T13
|Shane Lowry
|-2 (69)
|-3
|-5 (T14)
|T13
|Sungjae Im
|-2 (69)
|-3
|-5 (T14)
|T13
|Robert MacIntyre
|-2 (69)
|-2
|-4 (T20)
|T13
|Viktor Hovland
|-2 (69)
|-2
|-4 (T20)
|T13
|Byeong Hun An
|-2 (69)
|-2
|-4 (T20)
|T13
|Tom Hoge
|-2 (69)
|E
|-2 (T26)
|T22
|Xander Schauffele
|-1 (70)
|-8
|-9 (T2)
|T22
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-1 (70)
|-7
|-8 (T4)
|T22
|Tony Finau
|-1 (70)
|-3
|-4 (T20)
|T22
|Akshay Bhatia
|-1 (70)
|-2
|-3 (25th)
|T22
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-1 (70)
|-1
|-2 (T26)
|T22
|Chris Kirk
|-1 (70)
|E
|-1 (28th)
|T28
|Ludvig Aberg
|E (71)
|-5
|-5 (T14)
|T28
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|E (71)
|E
|E (29th)
|30th
|Billy Horschel
|+2 (73)
|-1
|+1 (30th)