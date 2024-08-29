 Skip navigation
2024 Tour Championship gross score leaderboard: Where players stand without ‘starting strokes’

  
Published August 29, 2024 06:12 PM
What dark horses could win the Tour Championship?
August 28, 2024 06:00 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner look at the dark horses who could win the FedExCup's Tour Championship instead of Scottie Scheffler or Xander Schauffele -- examining names like Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg.

After beginning the day at 10 under par, Scottie Scheffler fired a 6-under 65 to extend his advantage to seven shots at the Tour Championship.

The FedExCup season finale uses a “starting strokes” format based on where players stood in FEC points through the first two playoff events. Scheffler led the way with Xander Schauffele in second place, beginning the East Lake tournament at 8 under (click here for the where the field of 30 started the event).

Here’s a look at where things stand based solely on first-round scores (Scheffler leads that one, too). Official World Golf Ranking points are awarded based on how players finish, starting from scratch.

﻿Gross position Player Round 1 Starting strokes Actual score (pos.)
1st Scottie Scheffler -6 (65) -10 -16 (1st)
T2 Collin Morikawa -5 (66) -4 -9 (T2)
T2 Adam Scott -5 (66) -3 -8 (T4)
T2 Taylor Pendrith -5 (66) -1 -6 (T10)
T2 Justin Thomas -5 (66) E -5 (T14)
T2 Aaron Rai -5 (66) E -5 (14)
T7 Sam Burns -4 (67) -4 -8 (T4)
T7 Wyndham Clark -4 (67) -4 -8 (T4)
T7 Sahith Theegala -4 (67) -3 -7 (9th)
T7 Russell Henley -4 (67) -2 6 (T10)
T7 Matthieu Pavon -4 (67) -1 -5 (T14)
12th Sepp Straka -3 (68) -1 -4 (T20)
T13 Keegan Bradley -2 (69) -6 -8 (T4)
T13 Patrick Cantlay -2 (69) -4 -6 (T10)
T13 Rory McIlroy -2 (69) -4 -6 (T10)
T13 Shane Lowry -2 (69) -3 -5 (T14)
T13 Sungjae Im -2 (69) -3 -5 (T14)
T13 Robert MacIntyre -2 (69) -2 -4 (T20)
T13 Viktor Hovland -2 (69) -2 -4 (T20)
T13 Byeong Hun An -2 (69) -2 -4 (T20)
T13 Tom Hoge -2 (69) E -2 (T26)
T22 Xander Schauffele -1 (70) -8 -9 (T2)
T22 Hideki Matsuyama -1 (70) -7 -8 (T4)
T22 Tony Finau -1 (70) -3 -4 (T20)
T22 Akshay Bhatia -1 (70) -2 -3 (25th)
T22 Tommy Fleetwood -1 (70) -1 -2 (T26)
T22 Chris Kirk -1 (70) E -1 (28th)
T28 Ludvig Aberg E (71) -5 -5 (T14)
T28 Christiaan Bezuidenhout E (71) E E (29th)
30th Billy Horschel +2 (73) -1 +1 (30th)