Top News

2024 US Open - Day 1
2024 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw
2024 US Open - Day 6
2024 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw
TOPSHOT-TENNIS-USA-OPEN
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newtot_isakgoal_240901.jpg
Isak gives Newcastle 2-1 lead against Tottenham
nbc_pl_newtot_burngoal_240901.jpg
Burn’s own goal puts Tottenham back on level terms
nbc_pl_chevcry_ezegoal_240901.jpg
Eze’s curler puts Crystal Palace level v. Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 Tour Championship, final round, Sept. 1: Live scores, updates, highlights from East Lake

Live blog from the final round of the $100 million FedExCup season finale.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
The FEC champion will receive $25 million
August 31, 2024 07:21 PM
Highlights leading into the finale at East Lake where $100 million will be paid out to the field of 30.

The FedExCup season comes to a conclusion on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia — a very lucrative conclusion.

The field of 30 are jockeying for position in the $100 million Tour Championship with the winner claiming $25 million. Scottie Scheffler entered the final round with a five-shot lead. Following the finale with our live blog, including updates, highlights and scoring:

Updates
Live coverage is underway at East Lake

Watch now on Golf Channel and Peacock with NBC picking up the action at 1 p.m. ET.
$100 million purse breakdown at Tour Championship

The winner will get $25 million but there is A LOT more money to be doled out to the field of 30 on Sunday.

TOUR Championship - Final Round
Tour Championship prize money: How the $100 million purse will be paid out to the top 30
There is $100 million up for grabs this week at the Tour Championship.
Tour Championship final-round tee times

Tee times were moved up an hour because of the threat of inclement weather. Here’s a look at when and with whom players will play Sunday at East Lake:

TOUR Championship - Round Three
2024 Tour Championship: Adjusted tee times, pairings and how to watch the final round
Tee times have been moved up for Sunday at the PGA Tour FedExCup season finale.