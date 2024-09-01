2024 Tour Championship, final round, Sept. 1: Live scores, updates, highlights from East Lake
Live blog from the final round of the $100 million FedExCup season finale.
The FEC champion will receive $25 million
Highlights leading into the finale at East Lake where $100 million will be paid out to the field of 30.
The FedExCup season comes to a conclusion on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia — a very lucrative conclusion.
The field of 30 are jockeying for position in the $100 million Tour Championship with the winner claiming $25 million. Scottie Scheffler entered the final round with a five-shot lead. Following the finale with our live blog, including updates, highlights and scoring:
Updates
Watch now on Golf Channel and Peacock with NBC picking up the action at 1 p.m. ET.
The winner will get $25 million but there is A LOT more money to be doled out to the field of 30 on Sunday.
There is $100 million up for grabs this week at the Tour Championship.
Tee times were moved up an hour because of the threat of inclement weather. Here’s a look at when and with whom players will play Sunday at East Lake:
Tee times have been moved up for Sunday at the PGA Tour FedExCup season finale.