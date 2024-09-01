Projecting how much money Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, Ted Scott, made this season

Scottie Scheffler polished off the most lucrative season in PGA Tour history, his $25 million victory Sunday at the Tour Championship pushing his official earnings for the year to $62,228,357.17.

Can’t forget about those 17 cents.

Now, how about Scheffler’s caddie, Ted Scott? Assuming Scheffler and Scott follow the 10-7-5 structure, where a caddie gets 10% of the winner’s check for victories, 7% for top-10s and 5% for everything else, Scott could have collected a whopping $5,238,499.57 this season with almost half of that ($2.5 million) earned at East Lake.

That number also would’ve ranked Scott 20th on Tour through the BMW Championship, about $100,000 more than Brian Harman ($5,138,310).

Scott’s total also doesn’t include a percentage of Scheffler’s $8 million for finishing first in the Comcast Business Tour Top 10, though Scheffler could very well have given Scott a share of that pie, too. The only other question is how much Brad Payne received for subbing in for Scott for the third round of the PGA Championship, where Scheffler made over a half-million dollars for tying for eighth.

Here is the projected breakdown for what Scott earned on the course this year: