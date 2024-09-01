 Skip navigation
Projecting how much money Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, Ted Scott, made this season

  
Published September 1, 2024 06:15 PM

Scottie Scheffler polished off the most lucrative season in PGA Tour history, his $25 million victory Sunday at the Tour Championship pushing his official earnings for the year to $62,228,357.17.

Can’t forget about those 17 cents.

Now, how about Scheffler’s caddie, Ted Scott? Assuming Scheffler and Scott follow the 10-7-5 structure, where a caddie gets 10% of the winner’s check for victories, 7% for top-10s and 5% for everything else, Scott could have collected a whopping $5,238,499.57 this season with almost half of that ($2.5 million) earned at East Lake.

That number also would’ve ranked Scott 20th on Tour through the BMW Championship, about $100,000 more than Brian Harman ($5,138,310).

Scott’s total also doesn’t include a percentage of Scheffler’s $8 million for finishing first in the Comcast Business Tour Top 10, though Scheffler could very well have given Scott a share of that pie, too. The only other question is how much Brad Payne received for subbing in for Scott for the third round of the PGA Championship, where Scheffler made over a half-million dollars for tying for eighth.

Here is the projected breakdown for what Scott earned on the course this year:

TOURNAMENTFINISHSCHEFFLERSCOTT?
The SentryT5$690,500.00 $48,335.00
The American ExpressT17$132,300.00 $6,615.00
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6$642,500.00 $44,975.00
WM Phoenix OpenT3$519,200.00 $36,344.00
The Genesis InvitationalT10$455,000.00 $31,850.00
Arnold Palmer Invitational1$4,000,000.00 $400,000.00
The Players1$4,500,000.00 $450,000.00
Texas Children’s Houston OpenT2$553,735.00 $38,761.45
Masters Tournament1$3,600,000.00 $360,000.00
RBC Heritage1$3,600,000.00 $360,000.00
PGA ChampionshipT8$521,417.50 $36,499.23
Charles Schwab ChallengeT2$809,900.00 $56,693.00
Memorial Tournament1$4,000,000.00 $400,000.00
U.S. OpenT41$72,305.00 $3,615.25
Travelers ChampionshipP1$3,600,000.00 $360,000.00
The OpenT7$451,833.00 $31,628.31
Olympics1$0.00$0.00
FedEx St. Jude Championship4$960,000.00 $67,200.00
BMW ChampionshipT33$119,666.67 $5,983.33
Tour Championship1$25,000,000$2,500,000.00
TOTAL$54,228,357.17$5,238,499.57