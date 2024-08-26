Who has won the FedExCup? Full list of champions since 2007
A FedExCup champion will be crowned for the 18th time on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
The FedExCup has gone through many revisions since its 2007 inception. It currently uses a staggered-start scoring system and crowns only one champion (not separate FEC and Tour Championship winners).
That champ will receive a $25 million bonus from the $100 million prize fund.
Here’s a look at the past winners of the annual event which concludes the FedExCup season:
2023 - Viktor Hovland
2022 - Rory McIlroy (3)
2021 - Patrick Cantlay
2020 - Dustin Johnson
2019 - Rory McIlroy (2)
2018 - Justin Rose
2017 - Justin Thomas
2016 - Rory McIlroy
2015 - Jordan Spieth
2014 - Billy Horschel
2013 - Henrik Stenson
2012 - Brandt Snedeker
2011 - Bill Haas
2010 - Jim Furyk
2009 - Tiger Woods (2)
2008 - Vijay Singh
2007 - Tiger Woods