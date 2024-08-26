 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Final Round
Tour Championship prize money: How the $100 million purse will be paid out to the top 30
Gleyber Torres
Lightning in a bottle candidates for fantasy baseball stretch run
Tennis: US Open
Coco Gauff begins U.S. Open title defense with win, new motto

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lasttierte_240826.jpg
Best bets for tight end receiving totals in 2024
nbc_dps_billcowherinterview_240826.jpg
Steelers are in ‘good position’ to evaluate QBs
nbc_dps_darrenrovellinterview_240826.jpg
Ruth’s ‘called shot’ jersey sold for $24 million

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Final Round
Tour Championship prize money: How the $100 million purse will be paid out to the top 30
Gleyber Torres
Lightning in a bottle candidates for fantasy baseball stretch run
Tennis: US Open
Coco Gauff begins U.S. Open title defense with win, new motto

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lasttierte_240826.jpg
Best bets for tight end receiving totals in 2024
nbc_dps_billcowherinterview_240826.jpg
Steelers are in ‘good position’ to evaluate QBs
nbc_dps_darrenrovellinterview_240826.jpg
Ruth’s ‘called shot’ jersey sold for $24 million

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Who has won the FedExCup? Full list of champions since 2007

  
Published August 26, 2024 03:57 PM
Is Scheffler motivated to win a FedEx Cup?
August 26, 2024 01:30 PM
The Golf Today crew delivers a roundtable discussion on the aftermath of the BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler's motivation to win a FedEx cup and more.

A FedExCup champion will be crowned for the 18th time on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

The FedExCup has gone through many revisions since its 2007 inception. It currently uses a staggered-start scoring system and crowns only one champion (not separate FEC and Tour Championship winners).

That champ will receive a $25 million bonus from the $100 million prize fund.

Here’s a look at the past winners of the annual event which concludes the FedExCup season:

2023 - Viktor Hovland
2022 - Rory McIlroy (3)
2021 - Patrick Cantlay
2020 - Dustin Johnson
2019 - Rory McIlroy (2)
2018 - Justin Rose
2017 - Justin Thomas
2016 - Rory McIlroy
2015 - Jordan Spieth
2014 - Billy Horschel
2013 - Henrik Stenson
2012 - Brandt Snedeker
2011 - Bill Haas
2010 - Jim Furyk
2009 - Tiger Woods (2)
2008 - Vijay Singh
2007 - Tiger Woods