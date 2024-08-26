Who has won the FedExCup? Full list of champions since 2007

A FedExCup champion will be crowned for the 18th time on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

The FedExCup has gone through many revisions since its 2007 inception. It currently uses a staggered-start scoring system and crowns only one champion (not separate FEC and Tour Championship winners).

That champ will receive a $25 million bonus from the $100 million prize fund.

Here’s a look at the past winners of the annual event which concludes the FedExCup season:

2023 - Viktor Hovland

2022 - Rory McIlroy (3)

2021 - Patrick Cantlay

2020 - Dustin Johnson

2019 - Rory McIlroy (2)

2018 - Justin Rose

2017 - Justin Thomas

2016 - Rory McIlroy

2015 - Jordan Spieth

2014 - Billy Horschel

2013 - Henrik Stenson

2012 - Brandt Snedeker

2011 - Bill Haas

2010 - Jim Furyk

2009 - Tiger Woods (2)

2008 - Vijay Singh

2007 - Tiger Woods