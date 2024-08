2024 Tour Championship: Where players will start with staggered scoring

The Tour Championship field is set and the stroke advantages/disadvantages have been determined.

The playoff finale at a renovated East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, offers a $100 million purse. The winner will earn $25 million and be declared the FedExCup champion.

Season-long points do not carry over as the Tour Championship, instead, employs a staggered scoring start based on the FEC standings through the first two playoff events.

Here’s who made the field of 30 and where they will begin Thursday’s play:

1. Scottie Scheffler: 10 under

2. Xander Schauffele: 8 under

3. Hideki Matsuyama: 7 under

4. Keegan Bradley: 6 under

5. Ludvig Åberg: 5 under

T6. Rory McIlroy: 4 under

T6. Collin Morikawa: 4 under

T6. Wyndham Clark: 4 under

T6. Sam Burns: 4 under

T6. Patrick Cantlay: 4 under

T11. Sungjae Im: 3 under

T11. Sahith Theegala: 3 under

T11. Shane Lowry: 3 under

T11. Adam Scott: 3 under

T11. Tony Finau: 3 under

T16. Byeong Hun An: 2 under

T16. Viktor Hovland: 2 under

T16. Russell Henley: 2 under

T16. Akshay Bhatia: 2 under

T16. Robert MacIntyre: 2 under

T21. Billy Horschel: 1 under

T21. Tommy Fleetwood: 1 under

T21. Sepp Straka: 1 under

T21. Matthieu Pavon: 1 under

T21. Taylor Pendrith: 1 under

T26. Chris Kirk: Even

T26. Tom Hoge: Even

T26. Aaron Rai: Even

T26. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: Even

T26. Justin Thomas: Even