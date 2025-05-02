Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Pablo López headlines the list of options for week of May 5

Hello and welcome to the sixth installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2025 MLB season.

I’ll be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week, as well as some streaming options to keep in mind.

Thinking ahead with your weekly strategy can give you an advantage on the waiver wire and hopefully be a difference-maker in the standings at the end of the season.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

We don’t have any clear word yet on who is going to draw two starts for the Red Sox for the upcoming week, as the shoulder injury to Walker Buehler has caused everything to shift around. If Buehler winds up on the injured list, the most likely scenario has Sean Newcomb stepping back into the rotation to make two starts (vs. Rangers, @ Royals). Even if that does happen, it’s a risky two-step from a highly volatile pitcher.

The injury to Tyler Glasnow has thrown a wrench into the Dodgers’ rotation for next week, so it’s unclear who (if anyone) will wind up making two starts. There have been rumblings than Ben Casparius could slide into that rotation spot, and if so he would line up for a strong two-start week taking on the Marlins in Miami and the Diamondbacks in Arizona. It’s appealing that the font start is the one that you really would want from Casparius, as it wouldn’t crush you if he got pushed back for that second start or the Dodgers went with a bullpen game.

There’s still no clarity on what the Mets plan to do next week just yet. It’s possible that Griffin Canning could wind up with a two-start week (@ Diamondbacks, vs. Cubs), but that’s not guaranteed just yet. Stay tuned and we’ll update throughout the weekend as more information becomes available.

The Cardinals are back to using a full six-man rotation, so each of their starters will take just one turn this week and no one will get a two-start week.

No word yet on what the Blue Jays will do with their rotation next week regarding who will function as their fifth starter and when they’ll slot in. It’s possible that Jose Berrios could start on Tuesday, and if so he would line up for two starts (@ Angels, @ Mariners), but that’s far from a guarantee at this point. It’s also possible that whoever fills that fifth starter role could go on Tuesday and wind up with a two-start week. Stay tuned.

Without further ado, let’s dig into the options for the week of May 5.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of Friday, May 2, and are subject to change.

American League

Strong Plays

Pablo López (vs. Orioles, vs. Giants)

López has pitched every bit like the ace that the Twins need him to be through his first six starts on the season, posting a stellar 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and a 26/4 K/BB ratio over his first 28 innings. There’s no reason to expect him to fall off this week with a pair of strong home starts, making him one of the top overall options on a week that’s hurting for quality two-start weeks. He should be started in all leagues without question.

Cole Ragans (vs. White Sox, vs. Red Sox)

Tentatively, the expectation is that Ragans (groin) will be able to return to the Royals’ rotation on Monday. If that’s the case, he’ll line up for a strong two-start week, both at home, with the White Sox on the front end. If he’s active and pitching you’re obviously going to be using him in all formats, just be sure to monitor the news throughout the weekend to make sure that he’s actually going to go.

Seth Lugo (vs. White Sox, vs. Red Sox)

Lugo has picked up right where he left off after his brilliant 2024 season, registering a 3.04 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and a 34/12 K/BB ratio over 44 innings through his first seven starts. He’s going to continue to work deep into games, provide good ratios and have a shot at a victory every time he takes the mound. Getting to face the White Sox to start the week is just a bonus. He should be started with complete confidence in all formats for this enticing two-step.

Carlos Rodón (vs. Padres, @ Athletics)

Rodón has looked especially sharp through his first seven starts on the season, going 4-3 with a 3.43 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and a 52/19 K/BB ratio across 42 innings. The matchup with the Padres isn’t great, but he catches them at a good time and even in West Sacramento we’re still not shying away from starts against the Athletics. Rodón should continue to pile up strikeouts throughout the week and he has a decent chance at snagging at least one victory as well. He should be started in all leagues once again this week.

Drew Rasmussen (vs. Phillies, vs. Brewers)

As we have said all along, as long as Rasmussen is healthy he will deliver strong results and should be started in all formats. That has certainly been the case through his first six starts – posting a stellar 2.64 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and a 30/7 K/BB ratio over 30 2/3 innings. He gets the added benefit of both starts coming at home this week, with neither opposing offense particularly worrisome against right-handed pitchers. I think Rasmussen is one of the best plays on the board this week.

Nathan Eovaldi (@ Red Sox, @ Tigers)

Eovaldi has absolutely shoved through his first seven starts on the 2025 season, posting a brilliant 2.11 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and a 46/3 K/BB ratio over his first 42 2/3 innings. Despite the pair of difficult road matchups, Eovaldi should have earned fantasy managers’ trust and should be started in all leagues this week. Worst case scenario he’ll still deliver strong strikeout totals and will have a shot at a victory and the overall likelihood of either of those starts turning into a disaster look very low.

Decent Plays

Luis Severino (vs. Mariners, vs. Yankees)

I was this close to placing Severino in the strong plays group this week, but given the pair of tough matchups and the fact that they’re both in West Sacramento, I simply couldn’t justify it. He has been great through his first seven starts with the A’s though – posting a 3.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and a 33/13 K/BB ratio across 43 2/3 innings. Wins are always going to be hard to come by pitching for the A’s and Severino isn’t really a true strikeout artist these days, but he still makes for a solid streaming option for his two-start week. I’d be comfortable rolling him out there in both 12 and 15 team formats.

Bryce Miller (@ Athletics, vs. Blue Jays)

While Miller’s 3.52 ERA through his first six starts matches his career mark, his 1.44 WHIP has been completely out of character for him. A pair of rough starts on the road has contributed to that trouble while Miller has been much better in Seattle this season. That being said, having to take on the A’s in West Sacramento where the ball has been flying out of the yard this season is somewhat concerning. It’s not enough for me to sit Miller this week, but it’s something to at least brace yourself for. For me it’s another bet on talent. If you have Miller you have to trust him and use him for his two-start week.

Shane Smith (@ Royals, vs. Marlins)

If you haven’t been paying much attention to the White Sox this season, you may have missed just how well Shane Smith has pitched through his first six starts in the big leagues. The 25-year-old hurler boasts a 2.23 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and a 26/12 K/BB ratio over 32 1/3 innings so far. The matchups this week actually look pretty enticing as well, though his capacity to win games will always be hindered by his supporting cast. If you have him rostered or if he’s available to add, go ahead and start him with confidence for the upcoming week.

Jackson Jobe (@ Rockies, vs. Mariners)

While he has been pretty good overall through his first five starts on the season, Jobe did show some rust his last time out after a long layoff in between starts. The Tigers are going to continue to find ways to push him back whenever possible as they’re limiting his workload for the season, so don’t be surprised if this two-start week ultimately ends up getting bumped. If that’s the case, you’re left with just the front half, taking on the Rockies at Coors Field. That’s not to say that he can’t succeed there, just know what you’re getting yourself into when rolling Jobe out there for the upcoming week.

Tyler Anderson (vs. Blue Jays, vs. Orioles)

Tyler Anderson has always been a pitcher that has gotten by on smoke and mirrors rather than dominating opposing hitters. That has certainly been the case through his first six starts in 2025 as he has compiled a 2.67 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and a 27/14 K/BB ratio over 33 2/3 innings despite his 3.64 xERA and 5.07 xFIP. Eventually it’s probably going to catch up to him and there will be a correction coming, but who knows when that will actually be. In the meantime, he gets a couple of decent matchups with both starts coming at home. It depends on your risk tolerance, but there are definitely leagues where I would feel comfortable starting Anderson for his two starts this coming week.

At Your Own Risk

Cade Povich (@ Twins, @ Angels)

Povich has not pitched well through his first six starts with the Orioles this season, compiling a troublesome 5.16 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and a 25/12 K/BB ratio over 29 2/3 innings. It doesn’t seem like a case of bad luck either, as his xERA sits a full run higher at 6.13 while his xFIP checks in at 4.51. He does get the benefit of making both starts on the road though, away from the hitter-friendly confines of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Is that enough to risk blowing up your ratios by streaming him for two starts? That depends on how desperately you need to make up ground in wins and strikeouts. In 15 teamers, I could be swayed into taking a shot if I really needed it, I don’t think that I can get there in 12 teamers.

Sean Burke (@ Royals, vs. Marlins)

While he has shown some flashes this season, the overall results for Burke haven’t been great through his first seven appearances (six starts), with a 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and a 25/14 K/BB ratio over his 33 innings. The matchups aren’t terrifying, but he’s not likely to win a game and his strikeout upside is limited, meaning you’re just taking on ratio risk without much benefit. In the deepest of leagues if you want to try it out, go ahead, but I’m probably staying away here.

Luis L. Ortiz (@ Nationals, vs. Phillies)

A popular sleeper option heading into the 2025 season, Ortiz has mostly struggled through his first six outings with the Guardians, posting a 4.78 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and a 36/16 K/BB ratio over 32 innings. The strikeouts are definitely enticing, and the main reason that he got so much love leading up to the season, but the ratio risk is very real here as well. If you’re the gambling type and feel like he’s going to defy expectations this week, go ahead and roll him out there. If you’re trying to protect ratios, you may want to steer clear.

Ronel Blanco (@ Brewers, vs. Reds)

Blanco continues to grasp at straws trying to recapture the magic that he found during the 2024 season. Through his first six starts, it just hasn’t been there, as he’s pitched to a 5.08 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and a 26/14 K/BB ratio over 28 1/3 innings of work. Taking on a pair of powerful National League clubs in parks that amplify the long ball doesn’t seem like a recipe for success for him this week either. If you’re desperate in 15 teamers and want to take a shot, go ahead, but I’m certainly not using him in 12 teamers this week.

National League

Strong Plays

Corbin Burnes (vs. Mets, vs. Dodgers)

Burnes hasn’t quite lived up to the lofty expectations that fantasy managers had for him thus far, as he’s just 1-1 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and a 28/17 K/BB ratio over 32 2/3 innings through his first six starts with the Diamondbacks. He has been better as of late though, giving up just four earned runs in total over his last three starts and he picked up his lone victory his last time out against the Mets. The matchups are tough, but you drafted Burnes to be an ace at the top of your pitching staff and you can’t sit him for a two-start week.

Zack Wheeler (@ Rays, @ Guardians)

If you have Zack Wheeler rostered, you’re obviously starting him every week of the season without question. Getting him in a strong two-start week is just an added bonus. Don’t overthink things here. Wheeler is a true ace – posting a 3.48 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and a 57/9 K/BB ratio across 44 innings through his first seven starts on the season. He should be started in 100% of leagues this week and all weeks and is one of the top overall plays on the board this week.

Brady Singer (@ Braves, @ Astros)

It might be time to start putting some respect on Brady Singer’s name. He has been outstanding through his first six starts with the Reds, going 4-1 with a 3.24 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and a 36/12 K/BB ratio across 33 1/3 innings. He has gone six innings or more in each of his last two starts and has punched out six or more batters in four of his first six. He should probably be started for most single start weeks at the moment, so he absolutely has to be active and in lineups for this two-start week.

Michael King (@ Yankees, @ Rockies)

King has continued to look like an elite starting pitcher through his first seven starts on the season, going 4-1 with a 2.09 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a 46/12 K/BB ratio over his first 38 2/3 innings. He’s the type of pitcher that fantasy managers should be starting every week with full confidence, especially for two-start weeks. I get that the matchups are about as bad as they can get – taking on the Yankees in New York and the Rockies at Coors Field – but that’s not a good excuse to bench one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. His ratio risk will be a bit higher than it normally would be, but you still have to trust the Padres’ right-hander and roll him out there in all leagues this week.

Decent Plays

Zac Gallen (vs. Mets, vs. Dodgers)

Like teammate Corbin Burnes, Gallen has also struggled out of the gate in 2025, registering a 4.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and a 43/18 K/BB ratio over 38 1/3 frames through his first seven starts. The ERA estimators show that he should be much closer to a 4.00 ERA than he is to 5.00 and he has a long enough track record that I think you have to trust him even in a couple of difficult matchups. Worst case scenario, he should deliver double digit strikeouts on the week.

AJ Smith-Shawver (vs. Reds, @ Pirates)

The 22-year-old right-hander has been wildly inconsistent through his first four starts with the Braves this season, leading to a 4.26 ERA and 1.68 WHIP over 19 innings. That has also come with 22 punchouts though and Smith-Shawver is fresh off his finest start of the year, a hard-earned victory over the Rockies at Coors Field. The matchups look to be in his favor for the upcoming week and the strikeouts are always there, making this two-step one of the better overall streaming options on the board this week in terms of players that are widely available on waivers.

Matthew Boyd (vs. Giants, @ Mets)

So far, the oft-injured veteran southpaw has been a rock in the Cubs’ rotation, posting a 2.70 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and a 30/13 K/BB ratio over 33 1/3 innings through his first three starts. You pretty much know what you’re going to get from Boyd – decent strikeout totals and WHIP risk with a decent shot at earning a victory each time he takes the hill. That’s more than enough for me to start him without question in both 12 and 15 teamers for what looks to be a decent two-start week.

Andrew Abbott (@ Braves, @ Astros)

So far, so good for Abbott through his first four starts on the season. He has gone 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and a 23/12 K/BB ratio across 19 innings. He has only gone four innings in each of his last two starts and has thrown more than 85 pitches just once this season, so workload concerns could curtail his upside in the wins department. The strikeouts should be there though, making him a worthwhile start in all 15 teamers and I’d even be fine rolling him out there in 12 teamers this week if I didn’t have better options.

Jake Irvin (vs. Guardians, vs. Cardinals)

Irvin has pitched surprisingly well through his first seven starts on the season, with a 4.01 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and a 33/11 K/BB ratio over 42 2/3 innings. Personally, I’m perfectly fine with taking on the lower strikeouts in order to get the strong WHIP that Irvin has been providing. Neither matchup is particularly frightening on the surface and he benefits by having both of his starts come at home. I’d definitely start him any place that I had him and would be looking to stream him anywhere that he may be available.

Landen Roupp (@ Cubs, @ Twins)

Roupp has provided a mixed bag for fantasy managers over his first six starts of the season. He has inflicted ratio damage with a 5.10 ERA and 1.63 WHIP over his first 30 innings while also contributing a pair of wins and 35 strikeouts. Expect more of the same this week with a pair of road starts – including a tough one against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. The strikeouts are probably enough for me to use him in 15 team leagues, but I’d be fine benching him in 12’s if you had better options. There’s also risk that if he gets throttled in his first start that the Giants could finally pull the plug and add Hayden Birdsong to their rotation.

At Your Own Risk

Chase Dollander (vs. Tigers, vs. Padres)

You’d like to be able to roll out a team’s top pitching prospect without fear of blowing up your ratios, but that’s not the situation that we’re in here with Chase Dollander. He has pitched to a cringe-inducing 6.48 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 25 innings through his first five starts – though that has come with a pair of victories and 25 strikeouts. If all you care about is wins and strikeouts and can handle the potential ratio damage, then Dollander makes for a fine streaming option this week. With both starts at Coors Field though and against two of the better teams in all of baseball, the wiser play is probably to just avoid him.

Sandy Alcantara (vs. Dodgers, @ White Sox)

Most pitchers struggle and show inconsistency in their first season back from a major surgery and unfortunately Alcantara has been no exception. He holds a miserable 8.31 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and a 19/17 K/BB ratio over 26 innings through his first six starts. It’s not going to get any easier as he’s set to take on the Dodgers to kick off his two-start week before finishing with a softer matchup against the White Sox in Chicago. The second matchup might be enough for me to try him once more in deeper leagues, just know that the Dodgers’ matchup could turn into a complete disaster. I’d like to think that in 12 teamers you have better options and wouldn’t need to take the risk.

Tobias Myers (vs. Astros, @ Rays)

Myers was knocked around his last time out in what looked like a strong matchup against the White Sox, giving up two runs on two hits and three walks in just two innings of work, so expect there to be inconsistencies as he continues to work his way back into the Brewers’ rotation. I’d be inclined to bet on the talent showing through in his two matchups this week, but winding up with six mediocre innings and no wins is also well within the range of possibilities here.

Carmen Mlodzinski (@ Cardinals, vs. Braves)

The Pirates seem intent on keeping Mlodzinski in their rotation despite his struggles this season – posting a miserable 6.58 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and a 22/10 K/BB ratio across 26 innings. With Bubba Chandler banging on the door to the big leagues, it feels like one more rough outing could send Mlodzinski over the edge. Don’t let that outing come in your fantasy lineups. There are better options on the board to use this week.

Streamer City

Here are a couple of my hand-picked streaming options for the upcoming week that are readily available in most fantasy leagues. I’ll track these results throughout the season so you can see how my recommendations have performed.

American League

Tomoyuki Sugano, Orioles, RHP (@ Twins - Thursday 5/8)

Sugano continues to be overlooked in most fantasy leagues despite a terrific 3.00 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 33 frames through his first three starts. He has been working deep into games consistently, which helps to mitigate the overall lack of strikeouts and he gets a nice matchup against the Twins in a pitcher’s park in Minneapolis. He’s rostered in just 13 percent of all Yahoo leagues and makes for a nice streaming option.

National League

Edward Cabrera Marlins, RHP (vs. White Sox - Saturday 5/10)

Cabrera hasn’t pitched well this season in his return from the injured list, but he gets to take on the White Sox next weekend and that’s more than enough to give him a look in deeper leagues. He’s rostered in just three percent of all Yahoo leagues at the moment and makes for a strong streaming option. Expect at least five strikeouts with a decent shot at a victory.

Last Week’s Review

Osvaldo Bido, Athletics, RHP (@ Marlins - Friday 5/2)

Still waiting on this one as well, though Bido was pushed back a couple of days until Sunday. He’ll still take on the Marlins in Miami though and we’re still interested as a streaming option.

Jordan Hicks Rockies, RHP (vs. Rockies - Saturday 5/3)

We won’t know how this one fares until Saturday. There’s still optimism that Hicks will deliver a strong performance in this start.

