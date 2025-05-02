 Skip navigation
Top News

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans
Portland Trail Blazers 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara flourish
Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
Twins at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 2
SX 2025 Rd 06 Detroit Cooper Webb leads Ken Roczen.jpg
Ken Roczen to miss final two Supercross rounds, to heal from shoulder, ankle injuries
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_horse_baezajournalism_250502.jpg
Baeza, weather could give Journalism trouble
nbc_horse_edgewoodstakes_250502.jpg
Nitrogen runs away with win in the Edgewood Stakes
nbc_roto_bte_alchampv2_250502.jpg
Yankees are ‘best bet’ in AL pennant markets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Kentucky Derby is 'one big party'

May 2, 2025 11:52 AM
Rebecca Lowe joins Dan Patrick to discuss the pageantry of the Kentucky Derby, the atmosphere at Churchill Downs and why there's nothing like the "fastest two minutes in sports."

nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250502.jpg
14:52
NYK face tall task vs. BOS after eliminating DET
nbc_dps_dpsourcedraftprankcalls_250501.jpg
07:11
NFL draft prank calls highlight security issue
nbc_dps_simms_250501.jpg
14:59
Simms unpacks Ward, Sanders’ situations
nbc_dps_dave_250501.jpg
10:17
Lakers roster is ‘incomplete’ even with Doncic
nbc_dps_buckspacersrecap_250430.jpg
10:13
Giannis reacted with ‘class’ after confrontation
nbc_dps_charlesbarkley_250430.jpg
19:44
Barkley lauds Giannis’ restraint after elimination
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250430.jpg
13:41
Sanders shows why draft process is vital for QBs
nbc_dps_lukedecock_250430.jpg
10:32
UNC’s brand ‘at stake’ amid Belichick drama
rodgerstomlin.jpg
18:48
Steelers ‘feel good’ about Rodgers situation
nbc_dps_peterose_250429.jpg
06:05
Manfred plans to rule on request to end Rose ban
nbc_dps_shadeursanders_250428.jpg
10:55
Sanders ‘needed’ honesty during NFL draft process
nbc_dps_cavaliersheat_250429.jpg
03:37
Heat ‘went south quickly’ in season-ending loss
nbc_dps_timleglerinterview_250428.jpg
16:18
Legler ‘not sure’ Luka is over shock of trade
nbc_dps_dponshedeursandersv2_250428.jpg
08:45
What led to Sanders’ surprising weekend?
redick.jpg
06:54
Patrick: Redick tired Lakers out in G4 vs. Wolves
dps_broncos.jpg
16:56
Clark: DEN building toward Super Bowl contention
nbc_dps_tompelissero_250425.jpg
14:34
QBs top storylines entering NFL draft Day 2
tyler_shough.jpg
13:09
Riddick: Shough will ‘surprise’ the entire NFL
nbc_dps_joethomas_250425.jpg
14:20
Thomas conflicted over Browns passing on Hunter
nbc_dps_shedeursanders_250425.jpg
05:05
Sanders ‘got humbled’ falling out of Round 1
travishunterbrowns.jpg
15:20
Jeremiah: It feels like Browns will draft Hunter
nbc_dps_kurtwarnerintv_250424.jpg
15:36
Warner breaks down path of undrafted free agent
woodyjohnsonjetsbadnfldraftmattmiller.jpg
15:02
Miller: Browns, Jets worst drafting teams in NFL
nbc_dps_drewbreesintv_250424.jpg
18:55
Brees projects Hunter’s NFL path as two-way player
nbc_dps_mattlafleur_250423.jpg
13:59
LaFleur: Taking Love in 2020 was ‘right decision’
sanders.jpg
16:38
Spears: Sanders has several paths to NFL success
nbc_dps_melkiperjr_250421.jpg
17:01
Kiper: Hunter’s ‘got to play both ways’ in NFL
nbc_dps_jordanvslebron_250421.jpg
08:32
Can LeBron surpass Jordan with another NBA title?
Giannis.jpg
13:51
Why 2025 playoffs are ‘pivotal’ for Bucks’ future
nbc_dps_draftqbs_250421.jpg
04:00
Titans, Giants risk forcing QB picks in NFL draft

nbc_horse_baezajournalism_250502.jpg
03:12
Baeza, weather could give Journalism trouble
nbc_horse_edgewoodstakes_250502.jpg
01:53
Nitrogen runs away with win in the Edgewood Stakes
nbc_roto_bte_alchampv2_250502.jpg
01:26
Yankees are ‘best bet’ in AL pennant markets
nbc_roto_semifinals_250502.jpg
01:51
Low expectations for Knicks vs. Celtics
nbc_horse_fridayconditions_250502.jpg
01:53
Friday Derby updates, Oaks track conditions
nbc_horse_baffertstorylines_250502.jpg
01:47
Baffert storylines at the 2025 Kentucky Derby
nbc_roto_bte_braun_250502.jpg
01:52
Bet unders for Braun, Porter Jr. in Game 7
nbc_roto_bte_thompson_250502.jpg
01:48
HOU-GSW Game 6 props: Fade Thompson, eye Butler
nbc_roto_bte_kentderbyprev_250502.jpg
02:46
Long shots to consider at the 2025 Kentucky Derby
nbc_roto_bte_kentoaksprev_250502.jpg
01:38
Good Cheer too short in Oaks, roll with Tenma
nbc_golf_schefflerrd1hlsandreax_250502.jpg
10:01
Inside Scheffler’s stellar short game at CJ Cup
nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
06:14
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
03:25
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
04:14
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025
nbc_pft_kentuckyderby_250502.jpg
11:41
Kentucky Derby word association: Horses and NFL
nbc_pft_shananhan_250502.jpg
06:12
49ers, Vikings lead contenders that come up short
nbc_pft_mahomes_250502.jpg
13:39
Will Mahomes, Chiefs rebound from Super Bowl loss?
nbc_horse_2015tcrownlookback_250502.jpg
06:19
Relive American Pharoah’s 2015 Triple Crown win
nbc_pft_secondyrqbs_250502.jpg
09:29
Which second-year QB is poised to make a jump?
nbc_pft_drakemaye_250502.jpg
05:33
Patriots’ Maye must display ‘authentic leadership’
nbc_pft_patsoffseason_250502.jpg
10:26
Can Patriots have a ‘resurgence’ in 2025?
nbc_pft_tylerlockett_250502.jpg
13:23
Lockett reaffirms value of player-media dynamic
nbc_horseracing_citizenbull_250501.jpg
01:45
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Citizen Bull
nbc_horse_owenalmighty_250501.jpg
01:33
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Owen Almighty
nbc_horse_soverreignty_250501.jpg
01:33
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Sovereignty
nbc_horseracing_baeza_250501.jpg
01:20
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Baeza
nbc_horse_chunkofgold_250501.jpg
01:28
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Chunk of Gold
nbc_horse_renderjudgementprevw_250501.jpg
01:18
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Render Judgment
nbc_horse_tiztasticprevw_250501.jpg
01:08
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Tiztastic
nbc_horse_sandmanprevw_250501.jpg
01:08
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Sandman