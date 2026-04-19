 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: RBC Heritage - Third Round
Matt Fitzpatrick overcomes slow start and leads Scheffler by 3 shots at Hilton Head
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets lose their 10th straight game, fall 4-2 to Clubs
Track and Field: US Olympic Marathon Team Trials
Boston Marathon 2026 preview: Will a U.S. runner return to a major podium?

Top Clips

nbc_nba_kennardcomp_260418.jpg
HLs: Kennard scores 27 in Game 1 win over Rockets
nbc_pft_dexterlawrenceiitrade_260418.jpg
Florio: Lawrence trade ‘isn’t a Bengals move’
nbc_golf_scheffler_260418.jpg
Scheffler on Woodland: He’s ‘inspirational’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: RBC Heritage - Third Round
Matt Fitzpatrick overcomes slow start and leads Scheffler by 3 shots at Hilton Head
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets lose their 10th straight game, fall 4-2 to Clubs
Track and Field: US Olympic Marathon Team Trials
Boston Marathon 2026 preview: Will a U.S. runner return to a major podium?

Top Clips

nbc_nba_kennardcomp_260418.jpg
HLs: Kennard scores 27 in Game 1 win over Rockets
nbc_pft_dexterlawrenceiitrade_260418.jpg
Florio: Lawrence trade ‘isn’t a Bengals move’
nbc_golf_scheffler_260418.jpg
Scheffler on Woodland: He’s ‘inspirational’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

IMSA Long Beach Grand Prix results, points: Acura breaks through for victory from pole

  
Published April 18, 2026 10:00 PM

Acura captured its first IMSA overall prototype victory on its home racetrack, capturing the Grand Prix of Long Beach from the pole position with the No. 93 Acura Meyer Shank ARX-06

Nick Yelloly and Renger van der Zande secured the victory on the streets of Long Beach, California, for Acura and Honda Racing Corporation USA, which is based in Southern California. It was the first prototype victory at Long Beach since 2009 for Acura, which swept the top two classes in the American Le Mans Series 17 years ago on the 11-turn, 1.968-mile street course.

Capitalizing on waiting to pit just before a yellow flag, van der Zande cycled into the lead and won by 0.818 seconds over Frederik Vesti in the No. 31 Cadillac. Porsche Penske Motorsport’s No. 6 963 finished third, followed by the No. 7 963 that won the first two races of the season.

RESULTS: Click here for overall l By class

POINTS: Click here for the championship standings

“Winning the Acura Grand Prix for Acura as an Acura driver, that makes it very, very special,” said van der Zande, who has 21 victories in IMSA< including six of the past 10 street races. “We were brought into this program, almost to win this one. There’s a lot of effort around Los Angeles to promote the Grand Prix, and this is home ground for Acura, so it’s fantastic to take the win we just did.”
Van der Zande: 'We had to work for' Long Beach win
Watch Renger van der Zande celebrate after giving Acura Meyer Shank Racing the home race victory in the IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and listen to the winner share how he just barely held on to emerge victorious.

In the GTD category, Vasser Sullivan Racing ended a two-year winless streak with a victory by the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 that is driven by Aaron Telitz and Benjamin Pedersen.

Telitz made the pass for the lead with 40 minutes remaining on the No. 36 DXDT Racing Corvette Z06 GT3.R that started on pole position with Mason Filippi and Robert Wickens.

“It’s such a big win for this Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing organization,” Telitz said. “We’ve had a bit of a drought… It’s been a couple of years since the RC-F went back in victory lane, but couldn’t be more proud to do it here at the Grand Prix of Long Beach.”

Turner Motorsport finished second with the No. 96 BMW M4 GT3 EVO of Robby Foley and Patrick Gallagher.

Results from the 2026 IMSA Long Beach Grand Prix

Results

Results by class
Fastest laps by driver
Fastest laps by driver after race (over the weekend)
Fastest laps by driver and class after race
Fastest lap sequence
Leader sequence
Lap chart
Race analysis by lap
Stint analysis
Time cards
Pit stop time cards
Best sector times
Flag analysis with race control messages
Race distance and average speed
Weather report

Up next

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race May 3 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California.