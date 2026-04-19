IMSA Long Beach Grand Prix results, points: Acura breaks through for victory from pole

Acura captured its first IMSA overall prototype victory on its home racetrack, capturing the Grand Prix of Long Beach from the pole position with the No. 93 Acura Meyer Shank ARX-06

Nick Yelloly and Renger van der Zande secured the victory on the streets of Long Beach, California, for Acura and Honda Racing Corporation USA, which is based in Southern California. It was the first prototype victory at Long Beach since 2009 for Acura, which swept the top two classes in the American Le Mans Series 17 years ago on the 11-turn, 1.968-mile street course.

Capitalizing on waiting to pit just before a yellow flag, van der Zande cycled into the lead and won by 0.818 seconds over Frederik Vesti in the No. 31 Cadillac. Porsche Penske Motorsport’s No. 6 963 finished third, followed by the No. 7 963 that won the first two races of the season.

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“Winning the Acura Grand Prix for Acura as an Acura driver, that makes it very, very special,” said van der Zande, who has 21 victories in IMSA< including six of the past 10 street races. “We were brought into this program, almost to win this one. There’s a lot of effort around Los Angeles to promote the Grand Prix, and this is home ground for Acura, so it’s fantastic to take the win we just did.”

Van der Zande: 'We had to work for' Long Beach win Watch Renger van der Zande celebrate after giving Acura Meyer Shank Racing the home race victory in the IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and listen to the winner share how he just barely held on to emerge victorious.

In the GTD category, Vasser Sullivan Racing ended a two-year winless streak with a victory by the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 that is driven by Aaron Telitz and Benjamin Pedersen.

Telitz made the pass for the lead with 40 minutes remaining on the No. 36 DXDT Racing Corvette Z06 GT3.R that started on pole position with Mason Filippi and Robert Wickens.

“It’s such a big win for this Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing organization,” Telitz said. “We’ve had a bit of a drought… It’s been a couple of years since the RC-F went back in victory lane, but couldn’t be more proud to do it here at the Grand Prix of Long Beach.”

Turner Motorsport finished second with the No. 96 BMW M4 GT3 EVO of Robby Foley and Patrick Gallagher.

Results from the 2026 IMSA Long Beach Grand Prix

Results

Results by class

Fastest laps by driver

Fastest laps by driver after race (over the weekend)

Fastest laps by driver and class after race

Fastest lap sequence

Leader sequence

Lap chart

Race analysis by lap

Stint analysis

Time cards

Pit stop time cards

Best sector times

Flag analysis with race control messages

Race distance and average speed

Weather report

Up next

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race May 3 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California.

