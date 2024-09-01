2024 Tour Championship prize money: How the $100 million was paid out at East Lake
Published September 1, 2024 05:30 PM
Scheffler looks 'unbeatable' on moving day
Scottie Scheffler's performance at the Tour Championship on Moving Day (presented by Penske) and improvement in the putting game has put him on pace for one of the best seasons ever played.
The Tour Championship offered up a $100 million bonus pool to the field of 30.
Scottie Scheffler won the title and with it, $25 million. It’s unofficial PGA Tour money, but it’s a whole lotta cash.
Here’s the payout from 1-30 in the 2024 FedExCup season finale at East Lake Golf Club:
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|SCORE
|BONUS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|-30
|$25,000,000
|2
|Collin Morikawa
|-26
|$12,500,000
|3
|Sahith Theegala
|-24
|$7,500,000
|T4
|Russell Henley
|-19
|$4,833,333
|T4
|Adam Scott
|-19
|$4,833,333
|T4
|Xander Schauffele
|-19
|$4,833,333
|7
|Sungjae Im
|-18
|$2,750,000
|8
|Wyndham Clark
|-17
|$2,250,000
|T9
|Rory McIlroy
|-16
|$1,608,333
|T9
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-16
|$1,608,333
|T9
|Shane Lowry
|-16
|$1,608,333
|T12
|Viktor Hovland
|-15
|$1,000,000
|T12
|Sam Burns
|-15
|$1,000,000
|T14
|Justin Thomas
|-14
|$905,000
|T14
|Taylor Pendrith
|-14
|$905,000
|16
|Ludvig Aberg
|-12
|$795,000
|T17
|Robert MacIntyre
|-11
|$755,000
|T17
|Matthieu Pavon
|-11
|$755,000
|T17
|Patrick Cantlay
|-11
|$755,000
|20
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-10
|$715,000
|T21
|Keegan Bradley
|-8
|$660,000
|T21
|Byeong Hun An
|-8
|$660,000
|T23
|Billy Horschel
|-6
|$615,000
|T23
|Aaron Rai
|-6
|$615,000
|T23
|Tony Finau
|-6
|$615,000
|26
|Akshay Bhatia
|-5
|$590,000
|T27
|Chris Kirk
|-3
|$575,000
|T27
|Sepp Straka
|-3
|$575,000
|T29
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|3
|$555,000
|T29
|Tom Hoge
|3
|$555,000