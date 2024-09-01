 Skip navigation
2024 US Open - Day 7
Emma Navarro ends Coco Gauff’s U.S. Open title defense
Angel Reese Chicago Sky WNBA
Angel Reese becomes WNBA’s single-season rebounding leader
TOUR Championship - Final Round
Projecting how much money Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, Ted Scott, made this season

2024 Tour Championship prize money: How the $100 million was paid out at East Lake

  
Published September 1, 2024 05:30 PM
Scheffler looks 'unbeatable' on moving day
August 31, 2024 08:21 PM
Scottie Scheffler's performance at the Tour Championship on Moving Day (presented by Penske) and improvement in the putting game has put him on pace for one of the best seasons ever played.

The Tour Championship offered up a $100 million bonus pool to the field of 30.

Scottie Scheffler won the title and with it, $25 million. It’s unofficial PGA Tour money, but it’s a whole lotta cash.

Here’s the payout from 1-30 in the 2024 FedExCup season finale at East Lake Golf Club:

FINISHPLAYERSCOREBONUS
1Scottie Scheffler-30$25,000,000
2Collin Morikawa-26$12,500,000
3Sahith Theegala-24$7,500,000
T4Russell Henley-19$4,833,333
T4Adam Scott-19$4,833,333
T4Xander Schauffele-19$4,833,333
7Sungjae Im-18$2,750,000
8Wyndham Clark-17$2,250,000
T9Rory McIlroy-16$1,608,333
T9Hideki Matsuyama-16$1,608,333
T9Shane Lowry-16$1,608,333
T12Viktor Hovland-15$1,000,000
T12Sam Burns-15$1,000,000
T14Justin Thomas-14$905,000
T14Taylor Pendrith-14$905,000
16Ludvig Aberg-12$795,000
T17Robert MacIntyre-11$755,000
T17Matthieu Pavon-11$755,000
T17Patrick Cantlay-11$755,000
20Tommy Fleetwood-10$715,000
T21Keegan Bradley-8$660,000
T21Byeong Hun An-8$660,000
T23Billy Horschel-6$615,000
T23Aaron Rai-6$615,000
T23Tony Finau-6$615,000
26Akshay Bhatia-5$590,000
T27Chris Kirk-3$575,000
T27Sepp Straka-3$575,000
T29Christiaan Bezuidenhout3$555,000
T29Tom Hoge3$555,000