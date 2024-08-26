 Skip navigation
Tour Championship prize money: How the $100 million purse will be paid out to the top 30

  
Published August 26, 2024 04:45 PM
Thomas last in, Scheffler struggling before finale
August 25, 2024 07:54 PM
The Golf Central crew recaps the fight to make the TOUR Championship at the BMW Championship and takes a look at Scottie Scheffler suddenly having trouble heading into the season finale.

This week’s Tour Championship offers a $100 million bonus pool with $25 million going to the winner.

The bonus pool is up $25 million from last year, with the 2024 champ earning $7 million more than 2023 winner Viktor Hovland.

Click here for more on how the Tour Championship works and click here for where players will begin in the “starting strokes” format.

Below is a breakdown of the payout for the field of 30 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

FINISHEARNINGS
1$25,000,000
2$12,500,000
3$7,500,000
4$6,000,000
5$5,000,000
6$3,500,000
7$2,750,000
8$2,250,000
9$2,000,000
10$1,750,000
11$1,075,000
12$1,025,000
13$975,000
14$925,000
15$885,000
16$795,000
17$775,000
18$755,000
19$735,000
20$715,000
21$670,000
22$650,000
23$630,000
24$615,000
25$600,000
26$590,000
27$580,000
28$570,000
29$560,000
30$550,000