Tour Championship prize money: How the $100 million purse will be paid out to the top 30

This week’s Tour Championship offers a $100 million bonus pool with $25 million going to the winner.

The bonus pool is up $25 million from last year, with the 2024 champ earning $7 million more than 2023 winner Viktor Hovland.

Click here for more on how the Tour Championship works and click here for where players will begin in the “starting strokes” format.

Below is a breakdown of the payout for the field of 30 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.