Garrett Nussmeier
LSU vs. USC Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 31
TOUR Championship - Round Three
Scottie Scheffler 18 holes from $25 million exclamation point on historic season
nbc_indy_newgardenericsson_240831.jpg
Pato O'Ward posterizes IndyCar field with impressive victory at Milwaukee Mile

Top Clips

nbc_indy_power_240831.jpg
Power 'doing everything we need' to close gap
nbc_indy_oward_240831.jpg
'Stoked' O'Ward: 'Three in the book this year'
nbc_golf_sales_penske_240831.jpg
Scheffler looks 'unbeatable' on Moving Day

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 Tour Championship: Adjusted tee times, pairings and how to watch the final round

  
Published August 31, 2024 07:58 PM
Scheffler fights off wind, keeps Tour Champ. lead
August 31, 2024 07:29 PM
Scottie Scheffler talks after the third round of the Tour Championship and how to navigated the changing winds to retain his lead.

Tee times have been moved up for the final round of the Tour Championship because of the threat of inclement weather.

Players will go out an hour earlier than originally planned, with Golf Channel coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Here are the tee times, pairings and how to watch the FedExCup season finale at East Lake Golf Club.

Time
TeePlayers
10:21 AM
EDT		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

10:32 AM
EDT		1

Chris Kirk

Billy Horschel

10:43 AM
EDT		1

Aaron Rai

Robert MacIntyre

10:54 AM
EDT		1

Keegan Bradley

Akshay Bhatia

11:05 AM
EDT		1

Tony Finau

Sepp Straka

11:21 AM
EDT		1

Byeong Hun An

Tommy Fleetwood

11:32 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Cantlay

Matthieu Pavon

11:43 AM
EDT		1

Taylor Pendrith

Justin Thomas

11:54 AM
EDT		1

Viktor Hovland

Russell Henley

12:05 PM
EDT		1

Rory McIlroy

Ludvig Åberg

12:21 PM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Sungjae Im

12:32 PM
EDT		1

Sam Burns

Shane Lowry

12:43 PM
EDT		1

Wyndham Clark

Adam Scott

12:54 PM
EDT		1

Sahith Theegala

Xander Schauffele

1:05 PM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa