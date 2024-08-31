2024 Tour Championship: Adjusted tee times, pairings and how to watch the final round
Published August 31, 2024 07:58 PM
Scheffler fights off wind, keeps Tour Champ. lead
Scottie Scheffler talks after the third round of the Tour Championship and how to navigated the changing winds to retain his lead.
Tee times have been moved up for the final round of the Tour Championship because of the threat of inclement weather.
Players will go out an hour earlier than originally planned, with Golf Channel coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET.
Here are the tee times, pairings and how to watch the FedExCup season finale at East Lake Golf Club.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:21 AM
EDT
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Tom Hoge
|10:32 AM
EDT
|1
Chris Kirk
Billy Horschel
|10:43 AM
EDT
|1
Aaron Rai
Robert MacIntyre
|10:54 AM
EDT
|1
Keegan Bradley
Akshay Bhatia
|11:05 AM
EDT
|1
Tony Finau
Sepp Straka
|11:21 AM
EDT
|1
Byeong Hun An
Tommy Fleetwood
|11:32 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Matthieu Pavon
|11:43 AM
EDT
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Justin Thomas
|11:54 AM
EDT
|1
Viktor Hovland
Russell Henley
|12:05 PM
EDT
|1
Rory McIlroy
Ludvig Åberg
|12:21 PM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Sungjae Im
|12:32 PM
EDT
|1
Sam Burns
Shane Lowry
|12:43 PM
EDT
|1
Wyndham Clark
Adam Scott
|12:54 PM
EDT
|1
Sahith Theegala
Xander Schauffele
|1:05 PM
EDT
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Collin Morikawa