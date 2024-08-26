How to watch: Tour Championship, FM Championship, Curtis Cup TV times, live streams
Is Scheffler motivated to win a FedEx Cup?
The Golf Today crew delivers a roundtable discussion on the aftermath of the BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler's motivation to win a FedEx cup and more.
The FedExCup finale is here as the game’s best tackle a renovated East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, for the Tour Championship.
The LPGA goes from St. Andrews to TPC Boston for the inaugural FM Championship. Meanwhile, the U.S. will take on Great Britain and Ireland at Sunningdale in the Curtis Cup and the DP World Tour contests the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry.
Here’s how you can watch this week’s events (all times ET; live streams added when available):
PGA Tour: Tour Championship
Thursday, Aug. 29
- 1-6PM: Golf Channel/Peacock
Friday, Aug. 30
- 1-6PM: Golf Channel/Peacock
Saturday, Aug. 31
- 1-2:30PM: Golf Channel/Peacock
- 2:30-7PM: NBC/Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 1
- Noon-1:30PM: Golf Channel/Peacock
- 1:30-6PM: NBC/Peacock
LPGA: FM Championship
Thursday, Aug. 29
- 3:30-6:30PM: NBC Sports App/Peacock
- 7-9PM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)
Friday, Aug. 30
- 3:30-6:30PM: NBC Sports App/Peacock
- 7-9PM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)
Saturday, Aug. 31
- 2:30-5:30PM: Golf Channel/Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 1
- 1:30-4:30PM: Golf Channel/Peacock
USGA: Curtis Cup
Friday, Aug. 30
- 8AM-Noon: Golf Channel/Peacock
- Noon-1:30PM: Peacock
Saturday, Aug. 31
- 8AM-Noon: Golf Channel/Peacock
- Noon-1:30PM: Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 1
- 5-10:30AM: Golf Channel/Peacock
DP World Tour: Betfred British Masters
Thursday, Aug. 29
- 7:30AM-12:30PM: Golf Channel/Peacock
- 12:30-1PM: NBC Sports App/Peacock
Friday, Aug. 30
- 7:30AM-1PM: NBC Sports App/Peacock
- 1-4AM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed; next day)
Saturday, Aug. 31
- 7:30AM-12:30PM: NBC Sports App/Peacock
- 2-5AM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed; next day)
Sunday, Sept. 1
- 7AM-Noon: NBC Sports App/Peacock
- 1-4AM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed; next day)