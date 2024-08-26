How to watch: Tour Championship, FM Championship, Curtis Cup TV times, live streams

The FedExCup finale is here as the game’s best tackle a renovated East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, for the Tour Championship.

The LPGA goes from St. Andrews to TPC Boston for the inaugural FM Championship. Meanwhile, the U.S. will take on Great Britain and Ireland at Sunningdale in the Curtis Cup and the DP World Tour contests the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s events (all times ET; live streams added when available):

PGA Tour: Tour Championship

Thursday, Aug. 29



1-6PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

Friday, Aug. 30



1-6PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 31



1-2:30PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

2:30-7PM: NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 1



Noon-1:30PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

1:30-6PM: NBC/Peacock

LPGA: FM Championship

Thursday, Aug. 29



3:30-6:30PM: NBC Sports App/Peacock

7-9PM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)

Friday, Aug. 30



3:30-6:30PM: NBC Sports App/Peacock

7-9PM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)

Saturday, Aug. 31



2:30-5:30PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 1



1:30-4:30PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

USGA: Curtis Cup

Friday, Aug. 30



8AM-Noon: Golf Channel/Peacock

Noon-1:30PM: Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 31



8AM-Noon: Golf Channel/Peacock

Noon-1:30PM: Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 1



5-10:30AM: Golf Channel/Peacock

DP World Tour: Betfred British Masters

Thursday, Aug. 29



7:30AM-12:30PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

12:30-1PM: NBC Sports App/Peacock

Friday, Aug. 30



7:30AM-1PM: NBC Sports App/Peacock

1-4AM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed; next day)

Saturday, Aug. 31



7:30AM-12:30PM: NBC Sports App/Peacock

2-5AM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed; next day)

Sunday, Sept. 1

