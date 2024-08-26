 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans
Fantasy basketball: One pressing question heading into draft season
Aaron Judge
It was another incredible week for history-making sluggers Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani
Paul Blackburn
Mets place Paul Blackburn on the 15-day injured list and recall Huascar Brazobán

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dponcoloradobanningreporter_240826.jpg
Colorado bans reporter who was critical of Deion
nbc_golf_sales_penske_bmw_v2_240826.jpg
How Bradley outdueled Scott for BMW Championship
schefflerformpx.jpg
Is Scheffler motivated to win a FedEx Cup?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch: Tour Championship, FM Championship, Curtis Cup TV times, live streams

  
Published August 26, 2024 03:20 PM
The FedExCup finale is here as the game’s best tackle a renovated East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, for the Tour Championship.

The LPGA goes from St. Andrews to TPC Boston for the inaugural FM Championship. Meanwhile, the U.S. will take on Great Britain and Ireland at Sunningdale in the Curtis Cup and the DP World Tour contests the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s events (all times ET; live streams added when available):

PGA Tour: Tour Championship

Thursday, Aug. 29

  • 1-6PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

Friday, Aug. 30

  • 1-6PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 31

  • 1-2:30PM: Golf Channel/Peacock
  • 2:30-7PM: NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 1

  • Noon-1:30PM: Golf Channel/Peacock
  • 1:30-6PM: NBC/Peacock

LPGA: FM Championship

Thursday, Aug. 29

  • 3:30-6:30PM: NBC Sports App/Peacock
  • 7-9PM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)

Friday, Aug. 30

  • 3:30-6:30PM: NBC Sports App/Peacock
  • 7-9PM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)

Saturday, Aug. 31

  • 2:30-5:30PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 1

  • 1:30-4:30PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

USGA: Curtis Cup

Friday, Aug. 30

  • 8AM-Noon: Golf Channel/Peacock
  • Noon-1:30PM: Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 31

  • 8AM-Noon: Golf Channel/Peacock
  • Noon-1:30PM: Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 1

  • 5-10:30AM: Golf Channel/Peacock

DP World Tour: Betfred British Masters

Thursday, Aug. 29

  • 7:30AM-12:30PM: Golf Channel/Peacock
  • 12:30-1PM: NBC Sports App/Peacock

Friday, Aug. 30

  • 7:30AM-1PM: NBC Sports App/Peacock
  • 1-4AM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed; next day)

Saturday, Aug. 31

  • 7:30AM-12:30PM: NBC Sports App/Peacock
  • 2-5AM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed; next day)

Sunday, Sept. 1

  • 7AM-Noon: NBC Sports App/Peacock
  • 1-4AM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed; next day)