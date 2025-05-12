Brewers at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 12

It’s Monday, May 12 and the Brewers (20-21) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (23-17). Freddy Peralta is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Ben Lively for Cleveland.

Cleveland has dropped two straight games, including Sunday Night Baseball’s showcase to the Phillies, 3-0. The Guardians are 8-4 over the last 12 games but are 1-3 over the last four series openers. Milwaukee broke a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Rays yesterday but has struggled offensively with four or fewer runs scored in eight of the last 10 games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Guardians

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Time: 6:10 PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, CLEG

Odds for the Brewers at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Brewers (-134), Guardians (+113)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Guardians

Pitching matchup for May 12, 2025: Freddy Peralta vs. Ben Lively

Brewers: Freddy Peralta, (4-2, 2.18 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Guardians: Ben Lively, (2-2, 3.46 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Brewers and the Guardians:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Guardians

The Brewers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against AL Central teams

The Brewers’ last 3 road games have stayed under the Total

Kyle Manzardo leads Cleveland with 9 home runs (tied for 8th in MLB)

leads Cleveland with 9 home runs (tied for 8th in MLB) Jackson Chourio has 7 homers for Milwaukee this season (tied for 40th in MLB)

