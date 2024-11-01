2024 World Wide Technology Championship: Full field as Erik van Rooyen returns to site of emotional triumph

Following a limited-field event in Japan and a bye week, the PGA Tour returns to full-field action at the World Wide Technology Championship, Nov. 7-10.

This will be the sixth of eight FedExCup Fall events. The top 125 on the points list at season’s end will earn Tour cards for the 2025 campaign.

Erik van Rooyen is the defending champion, having fired a back-nine 28 to clinch an emotional triumph as his former college teammate, Jon Trasamar, was battling Stage 4 melanoma. Following his victory, van Rooyen was able to see his best friend, days before his passing.

Erik van Rooyen, friends and family live in honor of ‘Trazzy’ Van Rooyen’s best friend, Jon Trasamar, died last year but left a lasting legacy with those who knew him.

Here is the initial field for the tournament at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico.