Zurich Classic full field: List of teams, including Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

  
Published April 19, 2024 07:01 PM

Eighty teams will compete in the PGA Tour’s only official team event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy and fellow Irishman Shane Lowry will headline the field at TPC Louisiana. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are together again, as are Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler.

In addition, there are three sets of brothers teaming up: Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick; Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard; and Parker and Pierceson Coody.

Davis Riley and Nick Hardy return as the defending champions. Here’s a look at the full field: