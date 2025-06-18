Why and where Jordan Spieth needed to ‘throw a few back’ following U.S. Open

When it comes to recovery, PGA Tour pros have the world at their fingertips.

But for Jordan Spieth, four days around an uber-punishing Oakmont Country Club called for a good, old-fashioned recharge.

He went to B-Dubs.

“I had a few beers Sunday,” Spieth said Wednesday ahead of the Travelers Championship. “We were waiting on the Schefflers to come over here, and he was after the delay. So, I went to Buffalo Wild Wings with Michael [Greller, his caddie]. I didn’t exactly eat or drink the way I normally do there. Most of the time, [my recovery is] very, very good, but sometimes post-U.S. Open I just needed to throw a few back. Then by yesterday I was good. Still young enough that that doesn’t really bother me the next day.”

Spieth’s return to TPC River Highlands, where he won in 2017 but has missed two cuts and failed to crack the top 40 in five trips since, marks his 10th event in his past 12 weeks.

During this stretch of endurance, Spieth, who missed the first month of this season while recovering from left-wrist surgery last August, has played well. He’s notched six top-25 finishes, including a solo fourth at the Byron Nelson, T-7 at Memorial and T-23 last week at the U.S. Open.

“My legs were a little clumsy the last two days,” Spieth said. “I woke up this morning and feel ready and fresh, and that’s kind of what you’re looking for. If you can get there by Wednesday morning or sooner after hitting a couple training sessions and kind of getting everything on the recovery side going, then we’re good to go.

“Yeah, I eat very clean and think a lot about recovery now. That’s going to have to continue as I get older.”

But every now and then, a guy can indulge.

Wings. Beer. Sports.

That’s all we need sometimes.