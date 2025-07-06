 Skip navigation
PGA: John Deere Classic - Final Round
Brian Campbell wins John Deere Classic for 2nd playoff victory this year
Washington Nationals spring training
Manager Dave Martinez and GM Mike Rizzo fired by the Washington Nationals
NASCAR: Grant Park 165
What drivers said after Shane van Gisbergen’s NASCAR Cup win on streets of Chicago

nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
John Deere Classic 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from TPC Deere Run

  
Published July 6, 2025 07:54 PM

For the second time this season, Brian Campbell won in a playoff on the PGA Tour, this time Sunday at the John Deere Classic, where he eliminated Emiliano Grillo on the first extra hole.

Here’s a look at the final leaderboard in Silvis, Illinois:

﻿Finish Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Total To Par
1 Brian Campbell 65 66 68 67 266 -18
2 Emiliano Grillo 65 66 68 67 266 -18
3 David Lipsky 64 67 68 68 267 -17
3 Kevin Roy 67 65 70 65 267 -17
5 Matt Kuchar 65 70 67 66 268 -16
5 Lucas Glover 72 64 68 64 268 -16
5 Max Homa 63 68 68 69 268 -16
5 Kurt Kitayama 68 67 66 67 268 -16
5 Carson Young 67 68 69 64 268 -16
5 Jacob Bridgeman 68 68 68 64 268 -16
11 Si Woo Kim 65 67 72 65 269 -15
11 Denny McCarthy 66 68 70 65 269 -15
11 Austin Eckroat 63 71 67 68 269 -15
11 Nick Dunlap 68 69 68 64 269 -15
11 Rico Hoey 66 69 68 66 269 -15
11 Jackson Koivun 70 64 68 67 269 -15
11 Beau Hossler 67 69 70 63 269 -15
18 Rickie Fowler 65 72 67 66 270 -14
18 Patrick Fishburn 70 67 66 67 270 -14
18 Davis Thompson 68 63 67 72 270 -14
21 Michael Thorbjornsen 70 65 73 63 271 -13
21 Sam Stevens 64 68 72 67 271 -13
21 Chris Gotterup 66 69 67 69 271 -13
21 Jake Knapp 68 69 69 65 271 -13
21 Kevin Yu 65 68 73 65 271 -13
21 Lee Hodges 68 67 68 68 271 -13
27 Nate Lashley 67 67 69 69 272 -12
27 Cameron Champ 65 67 70 70 272 -12
27 Garrick Higgo 67 70 69 66 272 -12
27 Kris Ventura 65 70 69 68 272 -12
31 Doug Ghim 62 68 74 69 273 -11
31 Taylor Montgomery 67 65 72 69 273 -11
33 Camilo Villegas 66 66 69 73 274 -10
33 Bud Cauley 69 66 72 67 274 -10
33 Zac Blair 69 67 67 71 274 -10
33 Mark Hubbard 70 67 69 68 274 -10
33 Taylor Moore 70 67 69 68 274 -10
33 Jeremy Paul 69 66 71 68 274 -10
33 Vince Whaley 69 67 68 70 274 -10
33 Brandt Snedeker 67 70 70 67 274 -10
41 Rikuya Hoshino 65 72 74 64 275 -9
41 Philip Knowles 72 65 66 72 275 -9
41 Brendan Valdes 71 66 69 69 275 -9
44 Seamus Power 67 66 68 75 276 -8
44 Bronson Burgoon 71 66 68 71 276 -8
44 Ben Kohles 69 66 70 71 276 -8
44 Keith Mitchell 66 69 73 68 276 -8
44 Adam Svensson 69 68 70 69 276 -8
44 Justin Lower 64 71 70 71 276 -8
44 Thriston Lawrence 66 68 71 71 276 -8
44 Hayden Springer 72 65 70 69 276 -8
44 Jesper Svensson 67 70 70 69 276 -8
44 Zach Johnson 69 68 71 68 276 -8
54 Dylan Wu 67 69 70 71 277 -7
54 Patton Kizzire 70 67 74 66 277 -7
54 Cristobal Del Solar 68 69 70 70 277 -7
57 Henrik Norlander 68 69 72 70 279 -5
57 Joel Dahmen 66 69 70 74 279 -5
57 Quade Cummins 72 65 70 72 279 -5
60 Eric Cole 67 70 68 75 280 -4
60 Ryo Hisatsune 68 68 73 71 280 -4
62 Gordon Sargent 70 67 76 69 282 -2
63 James Hahn 67 70 72 74 283 -1
64 Chris Kirk 67 68 79 72 286 2
MC Sam Ryder 70 68 138
MC Josh Radcliff 70 68 138
MC Paul Peterson 69 69 138
MC Victor Perez 68 70 138
MC Trevor Cone 68 70 138
MC Greyson Sigg 67 71 138
MC Alejandro Tosti 73 65 138
MC Tom Kim 72 66 138
MC Petr Hruby 69 69 138
MC Jackson Suber 69 69 138
MC Ben Martin 69 69 138
MC Ryan Gerard 68 70 138
MC Lanto Griffin 67 71 138
MC William Mouw 70 68 138
MC Taylor Dickson 70 69 139
MC Luke List 69 70 139
MC Matthew McCarty 71 68 139
MC Martin Laird 69 70 139
MC Luke Clanton 70 69 139
MC Chesson Hadley 67 72 139
MC Michael Kim 64 75 139
MC Alex Smalley 73 66 139
MC Adam Schenk 70 69 139
MC Takumi Kanaya 69 70 139
MC David Ford 68 71 139
MC Ben Griffin 71 68 139
MC Chandler Phillips 67 72 139
MC Benjamin James 68 72 140
MC Matthew Riedel 69 71 140
MC Jason Day 74 66 140
MC Dylan Frittelli 69 71 140
MC Joseph Bramlett 69 71 140
MC Peter Malnati 69 71 140
MC Patrick Rodgers 69 71 140
MC Sami Valimaki 70 70 140
MC John Pak 69 71 140
MC Mac Meissner 70 70 140
MC Kevin Kisner 71 70 141
MC Zack Fischer 71 70 141
MC Christiaan Bezuidenhout 72 69 141
MC Nick Hardy 70 71 141
MC J.T. Poston 74 67 141
MC Thomas Rosenmueller 70 71 141
MC Trace Crowe 72 69 141
MC Will Gordon 69 72 141
MC Kaito Onishi 72 69 141
MC Scott Piercy 70 72 142
MC Matthew NeSmith 74 68 142
MC Aaron Wise 73 69 142
MC Steven Fisk 68 74 142
MC Joe Highsmith 74 68 142
MC Karl Vilips 77 65 142
MC Will Chandler 71 71 142
MC Austin Cook 73 70 143
MC Isaiah Salinda 74 69 143
MC David Skinns 72 71 143
MC Danny Willett 68 75 143
MC Thorbjorn Olesen 74 69 143
MC Brice Garnett 71 73 144
MC Adam Hadwin 73 71 144
MC Sungjae Im 68 76 144
MC Nicolas Echavarria 72 72 144
MC Tim Widing 75 69 144
MC Michael La Sasso 75 69 144
MC Chan Kim 69 76 145
MC Chad Ramey 70 75 145
MC Anders Albertson 73 72 145
MC Mason Andersen 75 70 145
MC Max McGreevy 73 72 145
MC Ricky Castillo 67 78 145
MC Kyle Stanley 73 72 145
MC Paul Waring 68 77 145
MC Jay Giannetto 73 73 146
MC Rafael Campos 72 74 146
MC Braden Thornberry 76 70 146
MC Noah Goodwin 71 75 146
MC Preston Summerhays 69 77 146
MC Trey Mullinax 75 72 147
MC Frankie Capan 74 73 147
MC Brandon Matthews 72 75 147
MC Harrison Endycott 76 71 147
MC Hayden Buckley 74 73 147
MC Harry Higgs 72 76 148
MC Ben Silverman 76 72 148
MC Pierceson Coody 79 70 149
MC Carson Herron 76 73 149
MC Kevin Velo 72 78 150
MC Ryan Palmer 73 78 151
WD Aldrich Potgieter 67 66 76 WD WD
WD Andrew Putnam 71 WD WD
WD Stephan Jaeger 74 WD WD
WD Nicholas Lindheim 75 WD WD