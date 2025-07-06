John Deere Classic 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from TPC Deere Run
Published July 6, 2025 07:54 PM
For the second time this season, Brian Campbell won in a playoff on the PGA Tour, this time Sunday at the John Deere Classic, where he eliminated Emiliano Grillo on the first extra hole.
Here’s a look at the final leaderboard in Silvis, Illinois:
|Finish
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|To Par
|1
|Brian Campbell
|65
|66
|68
|67
|266
|-18
|2
|Emiliano Grillo
|65
|66
|68
|67
|266
|-18
|3
|David Lipsky
|64
|67
|68
|68
|267
|-17
|3
|Kevin Roy
|67
|65
|70
|65
|267
|-17
|5
|Matt Kuchar
|65
|70
|67
|66
|268
|-16
|5
|Lucas Glover
|72
|64
|68
|64
|268
|-16
|5
|Max Homa
|63
|68
|68
|69
|268
|-16
|5
|Kurt Kitayama
|68
|67
|66
|67
|268
|-16
|5
|Carson Young
|67
|68
|69
|64
|268
|-16
|5
|Jacob Bridgeman
|68
|68
|68
|64
|268
|-16
|11
|Si Woo Kim
|65
|67
|72
|65
|269
|-15
|11
|Denny McCarthy
|66
|68
|70
|65
|269
|-15
|11
|Austin Eckroat
|63
|71
|67
|68
|269
|-15
|11
|Nick Dunlap
|68
|69
|68
|64
|269
|-15
|11
|Rico Hoey
|66
|69
|68
|66
|269
|-15
|11
|Jackson Koivun
|70
|64
|68
|67
|269
|-15
|11
|Beau Hossler
|67
|69
|70
|63
|269
|-15
|18
|Rickie Fowler
|65
|72
|67
|66
|270
|-14
|18
|Patrick Fishburn
|70
|67
|66
|67
|270
|-14
|18
|Davis Thompson
|68
|63
|67
|72
|270
|-14
|21
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|70
|65
|73
|63
|271
|-13
|21
|Sam Stevens
|64
|68
|72
|67
|271
|-13
|21
|Chris Gotterup
|66
|69
|67
|69
|271
|-13
|21
|Jake Knapp
|68
|69
|69
|65
|271
|-13
|21
|Kevin Yu
|65
|68
|73
|65
|271
|-13
|21
|Lee Hodges
|68
|67
|68
|68
|271
|-13
|27
|Nate Lashley
|67
|67
|69
|69
|272
|-12
|27
|Cameron Champ
|65
|67
|70
|70
|272
|-12
|27
|Garrick Higgo
|67
|70
|69
|66
|272
|-12
|27
|Kris Ventura
|65
|70
|69
|68
|272
|-12
|31
|Doug Ghim
|62
|68
|74
|69
|273
|-11
|31
|Taylor Montgomery
|67
|65
|72
|69
|273
|-11
|33
|Camilo Villegas
|66
|66
|69
|73
|274
|-10
|33
|Bud Cauley
|69
|66
|72
|67
|274
|-10
|33
|Zac Blair
|69
|67
|67
|71
|274
|-10
|33
|Mark Hubbard
|70
|67
|69
|68
|274
|-10
|33
|Taylor Moore
|70
|67
|69
|68
|274
|-10
|33
|Jeremy Paul
|69
|66
|71
|68
|274
|-10
|33
|Vince Whaley
|69
|67
|68
|70
|274
|-10
|33
|Brandt Snedeker
|67
|70
|70
|67
|274
|-10
|41
|Rikuya Hoshino
|65
|72
|74
|64
|275
|-9
|41
|Philip Knowles
|72
|65
|66
|72
|275
|-9
|41
|Brendan Valdes
|71
|66
|69
|69
|275
|-9
|44
|Seamus Power
|67
|66
|68
|75
|276
|-8
|44
|Bronson Burgoon
|71
|66
|68
|71
|276
|-8
|44
|Ben Kohles
|69
|66
|70
|71
|276
|-8
|44
|Keith Mitchell
|66
|69
|73
|68
|276
|-8
|44
|Adam Svensson
|69
|68
|70
|69
|276
|-8
|44
|Justin Lower
|64
|71
|70
|71
|276
|-8
|44
|Thriston Lawrence
|66
|68
|71
|71
|276
|-8
|44
|Hayden Springer
|72
|65
|70
|69
|276
|-8
|44
|Jesper Svensson
|67
|70
|70
|69
|276
|-8
|44
|Zach Johnson
|69
|68
|71
|68
|276
|-8
|54
|Dylan Wu
|67
|69
|70
|71
|277
|-7
|54
|Patton Kizzire
|70
|67
|74
|66
|277
|-7
|54
|Cristobal Del Solar
|68
|69
|70
|70
|277
|-7
|57
|Henrik Norlander
|68
|69
|72
|70
|279
|-5
|57
|Joel Dahmen
|66
|69
|70
|74
|279
|-5
|57
|Quade Cummins
|72
|65
|70
|72
|279
|-5
|60
|Eric Cole
|67
|70
|68
|75
|280
|-4
|60
|Ryo Hisatsune
|68
|68
|73
|71
|280
|-4
|62
|Gordon Sargent
|70
|67
|76
|69
|282
|-2
|63
|James Hahn
|67
|70
|72
|74
|283
|-1
|64
|Chris Kirk
|67
|68
|79
|72
|286
|2
|MC
|Sam Ryder
|70
|68
|138
|MC
|Josh Radcliff
|70
|68
|138
|MC
|Paul Peterson
|69
|69
|138
|MC
|Victor Perez
|68
|70
|138
|MC
|Trevor Cone
|68
|70
|138
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|67
|71
|138
|MC
|Alejandro Tosti
|73
|65
|138
|MC
|Tom Kim
|72
|66
|138
|MC
|Petr Hruby
|69
|69
|138
|MC
|Jackson Suber
|69
|69
|138
|MC
|Ben Martin
|69
|69
|138
|MC
|Ryan Gerard
|68
|70
|138
|MC
|Lanto Griffin
|67
|71
|138
|MC
|William Mouw
|70
|68
|138
|MC
|Taylor Dickson
|70
|69
|139
|MC
|Luke List
|69
|70
|139
|MC
|Matthew McCarty
|71
|68
|139
|MC
|Martin Laird
|69
|70
|139
|MC
|Luke Clanton
|70
|69
|139
|MC
|Chesson Hadley
|67
|72
|139
|MC
|Michael Kim
|64
|75
|139
|MC
|Alex Smalley
|73
|66
|139
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|70
|69
|139
|MC
|Takumi Kanaya
|69
|70
|139
|MC
|David Ford
|68
|71
|139
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|71
|68
|139
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|67
|72
|139
|MC
|Benjamin James
|68
|72
|140
|MC
|Matthew Riedel
|69
|71
|140
|MC
|Jason Day
|74
|66
|140
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|69
|71
|140
|MC
|Joseph Bramlett
|69
|71
|140
|MC
|Peter Malnati
|69
|71
|140
|MC
|Patrick Rodgers
|69
|71
|140
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|70
|70
|140
|MC
|John Pak
|69
|71
|140
|MC
|Mac Meissner
|70
|70
|140
|MC
|Kevin Kisner
|71
|70
|141
|MC
|Zack Fischer
|71
|70
|141
|MC
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|72
|69
|141
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|70
|71
|141
|MC
|J.T. Poston
|74
|67
|141
|MC
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|70
|71
|141
|MC
|Trace Crowe
|72
|69
|141
|MC
|Will Gordon
|69
|72
|141
|MC
|Kaito Onishi
|72
|69
|141
|MC
|Scott Piercy
|70
|72
|142
|MC
|Matthew NeSmith
|74
|68
|142
|MC
|Aaron Wise
|73
|69
|142
|MC
|Steven Fisk
|68
|74
|142
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|74
|68
|142
|MC
|Karl Vilips
|77
|65
|142
|MC
|Will Chandler
|71
|71
|142
|MC
|Austin Cook
|73
|70
|143
|MC
|Isaiah Salinda
|74
|69
|143
|MC
|David Skinns
|72
|71
|143
|MC
|Danny Willett
|68
|75
|143
|MC
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|74
|69
|143
|MC
|Brice Garnett
|71
|73
|144
|MC
|Adam Hadwin
|73
|71
|144
|MC
|Sungjae Im
|68
|76
|144
|MC
|Nicolas Echavarria
|72
|72
|144
|MC
|Tim Widing
|75
|69
|144
|MC
|Michael La Sasso
|75
|69
|144
|MC
|Chan Kim
|69
|76
|145
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|70
|75
|145
|MC
|Anders Albertson
|73
|72
|145
|MC
|Mason Andersen
|75
|70
|145
|MC
|Max McGreevy
|73
|72
|145
|MC
|Ricky Castillo
|67
|78
|145
|MC
|Kyle Stanley
|73
|72
|145
|MC
|Paul Waring
|68
|77
|145
|MC
|Jay Giannetto
|73
|73
|146
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|72
|74
|146
|MC
|Braden Thornberry
|76
|70
|146
|MC
|Noah Goodwin
|71
|75
|146
|MC
|Preston Summerhays
|69
|77
|146
|MC
|Trey Mullinax
|75
|72
|147
|MC
|Frankie Capan
|74
|73
|147
|MC
|Brandon Matthews
|72
|75
|147
|MC
|Harrison Endycott
|76
|71
|147
|MC
|Hayden Buckley
|74
|73
|147
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|72
|76
|148
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|76
|72
|148
|MC
|Pierceson Coody
|79
|70
|149
|MC
|Carson Herron
|76
|73
|149
|MC
|Kevin Velo
|72
|78
|150
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|73
|78
|151
|WD
|Aldrich Potgieter
|67
|66
|76
|WD
|WD
|WD
|Andrew Putnam
|71
|WD
|WD
|WD
|Stephan Jaeger
|74
|WD
|WD
|WD
|Nicholas Lindheim
|75
|WD
|WD