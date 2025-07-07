Report: Collin Morikawa adds veteran English caddie for two weeks overseas

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 7
Minnesota Twins v Miami Marlins
Marlins at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 7
MLB: JUL 06 Red Sox at Nationals
Rockies at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 7

Top Clips

nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 7
Minnesota Twins v Miami Marlins
Marlins at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 7
MLB: JUL 06 Red Sox at Nationals
Rockies at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 7

Top Clips

nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Collin Morikawa adds veteran English caddie for two weeks overseas

  
Published July 7, 2025 08:08 AM

Collin Morikawa has a new caddie – for the next two tournaments at least.

Billy Foster, the veteran Englishman bagman who split with Matt Fitzpatrick earlier this year, will team with Morikawa for this week’s Genesis Scottish Open and next week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush, Foster told bunkered on Monday.

DP World Tour’s social team also posted a video of the pair working together on the range at Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Morikawa, the 2021 Open champion at Royal St. George’s, used his former Cal teammate K.K. Limbhasut at the Rocket Classic two weeks ago. Prior to that Morikwa had been using Joe Greiner, who spent five events with Morikawa after the world No. 5 parted ways with J.J. Jakovac, who had served as his caddie since he turned pro in 2019.

Foster has also worked for Seve Ballesteros, Darren Clarke and Lee Westwood, among others.