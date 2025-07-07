Report: Collin Morikawa adds veteran English caddie for two weeks overseas

Collin Morikawa has a new caddie – for the next two tournaments at least.

Billy Foster, the veteran Englishman bagman who split with Matt Fitzpatrick earlier this year, will team with Morikawa for this week’s Genesis Scottish Open and next week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush, Foster told bunkered on Monday.

DP World Tour’s social team also posted a video of the pair working together on the range at Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Morikawa, the 2021 Open champion at Royal St. George’s, used his former Cal teammate K.K. Limbhasut at the Rocket Classic two weeks ago. Prior to that Morikwa had been using Joe Greiner, who spent five events with Morikawa after the world No. 5 parted ways with J.J. Jakovac, who had served as his caddie since he turned pro in 2019.

Foster has also worked for Seve Ballesteros, Darren Clarke and Lee Westwood, among others.