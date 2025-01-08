2025 Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

The 2025 PGA Tour season continues this week with the Sony Open in Hawaii. Here’s some need to know information:

When and where is the Sony Open?

Jan. 9-12 at Waialae Country Club (par 70) in Honolulu, Hawaii.

How to watch the Sony Open

(All times ET)

Who is in the field at the Sony Open?

This is the first full-field event of the PGA Tour season with 144 players eligible to compete. Click below for the first- and second-round tee times:

What is the Sony Open purse and prize money?

The Sony Open offers an $8.7 million purse with $1,566,000 going to the winner.

Who won the 2024 Sony Open?

Grayson Murray made a 40-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to defeat Ben An and Keegan Bradley. It was the first win since 2017 for Murray, who had publicly acknowledged his personal struggles. He took his own life in May.

The Murray family announced Monday the creation of a foundation in Grayson’s name “to raise awareness and support of mental health and addiction challenges faced by individuals from all walks of life.” Family, players and the PGA Tour honored Murray Tuesday with a traditional Hawaiian Celebration of Life service on the beach at No. 16 at Waialae. Pin flags will have red-and-black ribbons in honor of Murray’s love of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes.