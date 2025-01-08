 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
2025 Masters Tournament: Full-field and how players qualified
SX 2024 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 Jett Lawrence jumps in front of finish line.JPG
2025 Supercross Round 1, Anaheim 1 by the numbers: Jett Lawrence aims to double down
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Mets
David Wright is hoping Juan Soto helps Mets win World Series title that eluded him

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bim_commandersvbucs_250108.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Commanders-Bucs in Wild Card
nbc_golf_gc_samaanintv_250108.jpg
Marcoux Samaan reflects on her LPGA tenure
nbc_roto_rbs_jacksonmobley_250108.jpg
Grizzlies’ Jackson Jr. evolving into fantasy force

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

2025 Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

  
Published January 8, 2025 10:00 AM

The 2025 PGA Tour season continues this week with the Sony Open in Hawaii. Here’s some need to know information:

When and where is the Sony Open?

Jan. 9-12 at Waialae Country Club (par 70) in Honolulu, Hawaii.

How to watch the Sony Open

(All times ET)

Jan. 9

Jan. 10

Jan. 11

Jan. 12

Who is in the field at the Sony Open?

This is the first full-field event of the PGA Tour season with 144 players eligible to compete. Click below for the first- and second-round tee times:

Sony Open In Hawaii 2025 - Previews
2025 Sony Open in Hawaii: Tee times, groupings, how to watch Round 1
Tee times, groupings and how to watch the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Sony Open In Hawaii 2025 - Previews
2025 Sony Open in Hawaii: Tee times, groupings, how to watch Round 2
Tee times, groupings and how to watch the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

What is the Sony Open purse and prize money?

The Sony Open offers an $8.7 million purse with $1,566,000 going to the winner.

Who won the 2024 Sony Open?

Grayson Murray made a 40-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to defeat Ben An and Keegan Bradley. It was the first win since 2017 for Murray, who had publicly acknowledged his personal struggles. He took his own life in May.

The Murray family announced Monday the creation of a foundation in Grayson’s name “to raise awareness and support of mental health and addiction challenges faced by individuals from all walks of life.” Family, players and the PGA Tour honored Murray Tuesday with a traditional Hawaiian Celebration of Life service on the beach at No. 16 at Waialae. Pin flags will have red-and-black ribbons in honor of Murray’s love of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes.

Sony Open In Hawaii 2025 - Previews
Grayson Murray remembered for passion in solemn tribute at tournament he won
The Sony Open turned solemn Tuesday morning when dozens of players, caddies and PGA Tour officials joined Grayson Murray’s family along the shore behind the 16th green at Waialae to pay tribute to the defending champion who took his own life four months later.