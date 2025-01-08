Grayson Murray remembered for passion in solemn tribute at tournament he won

HONOLULU — The Sony Open turned solemn Tuesday morning when dozens of players, caddies and PGA Tour officials joined Grayson Murray’s family along the shore behind the 16th green at Waialae to pay tribute to the defending champion who took his own life four months later.

Murray won the Sony Open last year by making birdie on the 18th hole and winning a playoff with a 40-foot putt.

The celebration of his life took place one day after the PGA Tour announced the launch of the Grayson Murray Foundation , which is geared toward raising awareness and support of mental health and addiction.

“Grayson touched the heart of so many by sharing his own mental health challenges,” his parents, Eric and Terry Murray, said in a statement. “He utilized his platform as a multi-time champion on the PGA Tour to reach and inspire those in need — and we are determined to continue his generosity and unwavering commitment to help make a difference in the lives of others.”

His father twice declined to speak while fighting back tears during the ceremony led by Corbett Kalama, the president of Friends of Hawaii Charities who shared a Hawaiian prayer as the sun rose over the waters.

Eric Murray eventually encouraged Murray’s friends to remember his son’s passion.

“Through the foundation, we want to keep that passion alive,” he said.

Kalama invited the family — Murray’s parents, a brother and sister, and caddie Jay Green — to the water to toss petals of white orchids into the ocean. Some three dozen players, caddies, officials and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan lined up alongside them. Monahan folded his blue blazer across his arms as he stood barefoot in the sand.

Peter Malnati played with Murray at the Colonial in May and alerted officials that something was wrong when Murray withdrew during the second round. Murray took his life at his Florida home a day later on May 25.

Murray was a raw talent after taking up golf at age 8. He won his age division three straight years at the prestigious Junior World Championship in San Diego. But he struggled to fit in at college, going to Wake Forest, East Carolina and then Arizona State.

He always spoke his mind, even about his own struggles. But he announced he had been sober for eight months when he won the Sony Open.

“It’s not easy,” Murray said after winning in Hawaii. “I wanted to give up a lot of times. Give up on myself. Give up on the game of golf. Give up on life, at times.”

Webb Simpson was among those close to Murray, having first seen him as a young boy when they worked with the same coach, Ted Kiegel, in North Carolina.

“I can only imagine how hard it must to be lose a child,” Simpson said. “I hope they can see how celebrated he was. It was a great outpouring of support. I miss him.”

The president of Murray’s foundation is Jeff Maness, who said it was an outgrowth of Murray’s wish to help others in need.

“As Grayson bravely faced his own experiences with depression and addiction, he witnessed firsthand the challenges that greet those who seek help, both financially and from an accessibility standpoint,” Maness said. “Grayson was intent on using his position as a PGA Tour player to help others. ... We honor him as we carry forward his mission.”

Note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach someone at the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or chat via 988lifeline.org.