 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Genesis Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy as a Ryder Cup playing captain in Ireland in 2027? No chance, he says
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Davante Adams
2024 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_crashat179km_240711.jpg
Accident delays riders during Stage 12
nbc_roto_btetexans_240710.jpg
Can Texans repeat as AFC South champions in 2024?
nbc_roto_btealcararazjoker_240710.jpg
How to bet Wimbledon semifinals matchups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Genesis Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy as a Ryder Cup playing captain in Ireland in 2027? No chance, he says
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Davante Adams
2024 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_crashat179km_240711.jpg
Accident delays riders during Stage 12
nbc_roto_btetexans_240710.jpg
Can Texans repeat as AFC South champions in 2024?
nbc_roto_btealcararazjoker_240710.jpg
How to bet Wimbledon semifinals matchups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

After open-heart surgery, caddie returns to Tommy Fleetwood’s bag

  
Published July 11, 2024 10:52 AM
How McIlroy is bouncing back from U.S. Open
July 10, 2024 01:09 PM
Rory McIlroy reflects on his performance at the 2024 U.S. Open and how he aims to shift his focus to win his second consecutive Genesis Scottish Open.

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Tommy Fleetwood’s longtime caddie, Ian Finnis, returned to the Englishman’s bag Thursday at the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time since having open-heart surgery in April.

According to Fleetwood, Finnis had been struggling with an infection since late last year that required surgery and his recovery had gone smooth enough to return to work.

“It feels great,” Fleetwood said following his opening round. “It feels nice to have had a really good round in his first week, for him more than anything. It’s been great. Felt so normal. We did a great job. Everything sort of flowed, really, today. He made a couple of great decisions, so it’s not like he’s been away.”

Fleetwood opened with a bogey-free 65 and was tied for third and a shot off the early lead following his morning round at the Renaissance Club.