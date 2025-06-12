 Skip navigation
Chicago Cubs v Philadelphia Phillies
Pirates at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
76th Criterium du Dauphine 2024 - Stage 7
How to watch the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné: Live stream info, full schedule, start times, route map
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy both make 6 the hard way in Round 1 of U.S. Open

Top News

After promising start, Rory McIlroy shoots 4-over 74 in first round of U.S. Open

Published June 12, 2025 01:26 PM

  
Published June 12, 2025 01:26 PM
McIlroy gets in trouble at 4, survives with bogey
June 12, 2025 11:58 AM
Rory McIlroy went to battle with the par-5 fourth hole at Oakmont Country Club, missing the fairway with his driver, struggling in the rough and somehow managing to finish with a bogey after making a tough 30-foot putt.

Rory McIlroy birdied his second and third holes in the first round of the U.S. Open, and maintained that 2-under number through his opening nine.

His second nine — the front side — told a different tale.

Starting his day on the 10th hole at Oakmont Country Club, McIlroy shot 33-41 for a 4-over 74.

His inward half included four bogeys and a double at the par-3 eighth. It could have been worse if not for a 30-foot bogey save at the par-5 fourth.

PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
2025 U.S. Open LIVE: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights, updates from Round 1
Follow the first round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont with our live blog.

An early co-leader, McIlroy was tied for 54th when he signed his card. He had plenty of company in his misery. Playing competitors Shane Lowry and Justin Rose shot 79 and 77, respectively.