After promising start, Rory McIlroy shoots 4-over 74 in first round of U.S. Open
Published June 12, 2025 01:26 PM
McIlroy gets in trouble at 4, survives with bogey
Rory McIlroy went to battle with the par-5 fourth hole at Oakmont Country Club, missing the fairway with his driver, struggling in the rough and somehow managing to finish with a bogey after making a tough 30-foot putt.
Rory McIlroy birdied his second and third holes in the first round of the U.S. Open, and maintained that 2-under number through his opening nine.
His second nine — the front side — told a different tale.
Starting his day on the 10th hole at Oakmont Country Club, McIlroy shot 33-41 for a 4-over 74.
His inward half included four bogeys and a double at the par-3 eighth. It could have been worse if not for a 30-foot bogey save at the par-5 fourth.
Follow the first round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont with our live blog.
An early co-leader, McIlroy was tied for 54th when he signed his card. He had plenty of company in his misery. Playing competitors Shane Lowry and Justin Rose shot 79 and 77, respectively.