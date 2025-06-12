After promising start, Rory McIlroy shoots 4-over 74 in first round of U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy birdied his second and third holes in the first round of the U.S. Open, and maintained that 2-under number through his opening nine.

His second nine — the front side — told a different tale.

Starting his day on the 10th hole at Oakmont Country Club, McIlroy shot 33-41 for a 4-over 74.

His inward half included four bogeys and a double at the par-3 eighth. It could have been worse if not for a 30-foot bogey save at the par-5 fourth.

An early co-leader, McIlroy was tied for 54th when he signed his card. He had plenty of company in his misery. Playing competitors Shane Lowry and Justin Rose shot 79 and 77, respectively.