2025 U.S. Open LIVE: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights, updates from Round 1
Follow the first round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont with our live blog.
Can anyone beat Scheffler at Oamont?
Scottie Scheffler is the game's dominant player and looks to dominate again at an Oakmont U.S. Open.
The 125th U.S. Open begins Thursday at Oakmont Country Club, the 10th time the famed course as played host to the national championship.
USA Network and Peacock will have full coverage combined with exclusive featured groups, All Access and a multi-view experience.
Watch from start to finish, and follow along with our live blog:
Updates
Here’s a look at the first-round tee times, groupings and featured groups at the U.S. Open.
