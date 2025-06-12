 Skip navigation
2025 U.S. Open LIVE: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights, updates from Round 1

Follow the first round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont with our live blog.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Can anyone beat Scheffler at Oamont?
June 11, 2025 07:42 PM
Scottie Scheffler is the game's dominant player and looks to dominate again at an Oakmont U.S. Open.

The 125th U.S. Open begins Thursday at Oakmont Country Club, the 10th time the famed course as played host to the national championship.

USA Network and Peacock will have full coverage combined with exclusive featured groups, All Access and a multi-view experience.

Watch from start to finish, and follow along with our live blog:

Updates
First-round tee times and groupings
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
U.S. Open 2025: First-round tee times, groupings and featured groups Thursday at Oakmont
Here’s a look at the first-round tee times, groupings and featured groups at the U.S. Open.
Rex & Lav set the stage

Taking Scottie or the field?
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
Punch Shot: Who wins the 2025 U.S. Open? Winning score under or over par?
The 125th U.S. Open begins Thursday at Oakmont Country Club. Can anyone beat Scottie Scheffler? What’s the winning score? Who might surprise?
Hole locations for Round 1

And, of course, the back nine as well
Oakmont's back 9 appears to be a challenging end
Golf course architect Gil Hanse explains the different features and challenges of each hole on the back 9 at Oakmont Country Club from a bird's eye view.
Ready for some U.S. Open golf?

Here’s how you can watch it all on Day 1:

2024 Oakmont Country Club
U.S. Open 2025: How to watch, TV times and streams for Oakmont major
Full coverage from start to finish for the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.
Take a tour of Oakmont’s front nine

With architect Gil Hanse, who led the restoration.
Oakmont front 9 greets golfers with a 'roundhouse'
Golf course architect Gil Hanse gives a tour of Oakmont's first nine holes, where golfers will receive a jarring introduction to one of the most difficult courses in the country.