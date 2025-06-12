 Skip navigation
NFL executive Brian Rolapp to be named PGA Tour CEO, according to report

  
Published June 12, 2025 04:57 PM
PGA Tour Enterprises has reportedly found its new CEO.

Brian Rolapp, a longtime NFL executive who was thought by some to be commissioner Roger Goodell’s potential successor, is leaving the league to become the new head of the PGA Tour’s for-profit arm, according to an ESPN report, which cited a memo sent by Goodell to team executives.

Sports Business Journal reported Tuesday that Rolapp, an executive vice president, had emerged as the favorite to land the job.
A Tour spokesman declined to comment on the report.

During his 22-year career with the NFL, Rolapp served in a number of senior media roles, including as the chief media and business officer since 2017 in which he shaped the NFL’s media strategies and business operations.

In his new role as CEO of PGA Tour Enterprises, which will house the Tour’s commercial businesses and rights, Rolapp will report to the 13-member board of directors.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was part of the search committee for the CEO gig.

An announcement from the Tour was unlikely to come during this week’s U.S. Open. Next week’s Travelers Championship is the final signature event of the Tour season.