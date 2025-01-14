 Skip navigation
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs
Mariners get infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from the Cubs for cash
Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki's MLB deal could spur chaos in Latin America. Here's why
Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki’s MLB deal could spur chaos in Latin America. Here’s why
76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship - Day Three
At site of Nick Dunlap’s historic win, teen Blades Brown itching to compete in pro debut

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs
Mariners get infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from the Cubs for cash
Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Semifinal Japan vs Mexico
Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki’s MLB deal could spur chaos in Latin America. Here’s why
76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship - Day Three
At site of Nick Dunlap’s historic win, teen Blades Brown itching to compete in pro debut

Already out Scottie Scheffler, American Express field loses another two-time major winner

  
Published January 13, 2025 07:03 PM

The American Express field took another major hit on Monday evening.

Following the withdrawal of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is still recovering from a right-hand injury, No. 2 Xander Schauffele was among the latest WDs from the pro-am tournament in La Quinta, California.

Schauffele withdrew because of an undisclosed medical reason, according to The Associated Press.

Schauffele turned in a disappointing T-36 at Kapalua two weeks ago and was also part of TGL’s debut last Monday, when his New York Golf Club team was routed by The Bay, 9-2.

Joining Schauffele and Scheffler in withdrawing from AmEx were Maverick McNealy and Seamus Power on Saturday and Denny McCarthy on Monday. McNealy’s WD got in Matthew Riedel the last of the Q-School grads on the priority list.

No. 7 Wyndham Clark is the lone remaining top-10 player in the AmEx field. No. 3 Rory McIlroy joins No. 8 Viktor Hovland and No. 10 Tommy Fleetwood in playing this week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour.