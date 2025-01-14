Already out Scottie Scheffler, American Express field loses another two-time major winner

The American Express field took another major hit on Monday evening.

Following the withdrawal of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is still recovering from a right-hand injury, No. 2 Xander Schauffele was among the latest WDs from the pro-am tournament in La Quinta, California.

Schauffele withdrew because of an undisclosed medical reason, according to The Associated Press.

Schauffele turned in a disappointing T-36 at Kapalua two weeks ago and was also part of TGL’s debut last Monday, when his New York Golf Club team was routed by The Bay, 9-2.

Joining Schauffele and Scheffler in withdrawing from AmEx were Maverick McNealy and Seamus Power on Saturday and Denny McCarthy on Monday. McNealy’s WD got in Matthew Riedel the last of the Q-School grads on the priority list.

No. 7 Wyndham Clark is the lone remaining top-10 player in the AmEx field. No. 3 Rory McIlroy joins No. 8 Viktor Hovland and No. 10 Tommy Fleetwood in playing this week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour.