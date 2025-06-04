 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Panthers Edmonton Oilers
Panthers visit the Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton
Gary Bettman
NHL is expanding use of Hawk-Eye measuring and tracking. It may eventually solve some on-ice issues
Hunter Greene
Reds place Hunter Greene on 15-day injured list and sign Wade Miley to 1-year contract

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_thibsreax_250604.jpg
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
nbc_oly_topchefpromov3_250604.jpg
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan
nbc_cbb_msurichardsoncomp_250604.jpg
Richardson’s top moments from MSU’s 2024-25 season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Panthers Edmonton Oilers
Panthers visit the Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton
Gary Bettman
NHL is expanding use of Hawk-Eye measuring and tracking. It may eventually solve some on-ice issues
Hunter Greene
Reds place Hunter Greene on 15-day injured list and sign Wade Miley to 1-year contract

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_thibsreax_250604.jpg
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
nbc_oly_topchefpromov3_250604.jpg
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan
nbc_cbb_msurichardsoncomp_250604.jpg
Richardson’s top moments from MSU’s 2024-25 season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Phil Mickelson knows ‘high likelihood’ Oakmont will be final U.S. Open appearance

  
Published June 4, 2025 01:21 PM

GAINESVILLE, Va. — After he shocked the golf world four years ago by winning the PGA Championship at age 50, Phil Mickelson had a moment of honest self-assessment.

“It’s very possible that this is the last tournament I ever win. Like if I’m being realistic,” Mickelson said on that triumphant Sunday at Kiawah Island.

Mickelson hasn’t won since, and while he wasn’t eager to reflect Wednesday on a career that includes six major titles and just as many famous near-misses, he indicated his competitive future is limited.

He said he wants to help his teammates on LIV’s HyFlyers squad and would step away if he’s no longer doing that.

“I’m also going to be 55 in a couple weeks, so I want to be realistic there, too. I want this team to succeed. I don’t want to hold it back,” Mickelson said. “If I’m holding it back, then it’s time for me to move on and get somebody else in here.”

Mickelson also acknowledged the possibility that Oakmont will be his last U.S. Open. He has a record six runner-up finishes at the national championship, the only major he hasn’t won.

“There’s a high likelihood that it will be,” Mickelson said, “but I haven’t really thought about it too much.”

The USGA gave Mickelson a special exemption to the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, which he ultimately didn’t need because he won at Kiawah a month earlier. Nonetheless, the U.S. Open historically does not grant more than one special exemption to any player, and Mickelson has missed the past three U.S. Open cuts. He remains exempt for the other three majors as a past champion.