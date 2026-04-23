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Eli Tomac focusing on recovering from hip injury, may return before end of Supercross

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published April 23, 2026 04:49 PM

Eli Tomac “has been cleared of any broken bones upon further evaluation this week, however, the two-time 450SX Champion is still broadly feeling the effects of the impact at this time,” Factory KTM announced on Thursday ahead of Round 15 at Lincoln Financial Field in a news release. “He is now focusing on his recovery, with the intention of potentially returning for the final rounds of Supercross.”

While not explicitly stating that Tomac will not race in Philadelphia this week, the implication is that he will miss at least this round and should be considered a week-by-week prospect.

Tomac was injured in a crash in the first qualification session last week in Cleveland, Ohio. He attempted to ride in the second session, but pulled off the track without making a fast lap.

As a result of missing the Cleveland Triple Crown features, Tomac failed to earn any points in Round 14 and left Ohio with a 31-point deficit to the leader Hunter Lawrence with three rounds remaining in the 2026 Monster Energy Supercross season.

Tomac dropped from third in the standings to fourth. Tomac is 22 points ahead of Justin Cooper in fifth, but will not fall back any further if he misses the remainder of the season.

This marks the fifth consecutive season that Tomac failed to complete the entire Supercross schedule. The last time he did so, he won the championship in 2021.

Tomac joins teammate Aaron Plessinger on the sidelines. Plessinger is also experiencing a hip injury, which he suffered in Birmingham, Alabama.

SX 2026 Rd 10 Birmingham 450 Aaron Plessinger closeup.jpg
Aaron Plessinger out of Supercross for “an extended period” to heal from hip injury
The most likely scenario for Aaron Plessinger is that he will skip the remaining six rounds of Supercross to concentrate on Pro Motocross in May.
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